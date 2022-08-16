ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: Mass Screening, Peer Support Helps Reduce HIV Transmission, Community Viral Load

By Erin Hunter, Assistant Editor
POZ

Lonely People With HIV Are More Likely to Skip Treatment

People living with HIV who report frequent loneliness are more likely to miss doses of their antiretroviral therapy, thus jeopardizing their health, according to a new study presented at the 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022) in Montreal. The findings underline the importance of social intervention programs to combat isolation...
SCIENCE
CBS Minnesota

Why don't some people get COVID?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every so often you run across a "NOVID."Dr. Jill Foster is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School."I think most of them probably did [have COVID-19]," Foster said.She says the NOVID group falls into four categories:1: Genes. This is the smallest group, comprised of people who were born with an immunity to the virus.2: Previous immunity from some other kind of coronavirus.3: People who had an asymptomatic case.4: People who have just been super careful. If you're curious, there is an antibody test you can take to see if you've ever had COVID-19, but Dr. Foster says they're not always reliable.The CDC thinks COVID-19 has infected 70 percent of the U.S. population. But because so many cases are asymptomatic, those numbers could be higher.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Boston

How long is someone with COVID contagious?

BOSTON – How long is someone with COVID-19 contagious and when can they safely come out of isolation? Researchers in Boston hope a study will shed some light on those questions.Experts believe you're most contagious two days before your symptoms begin and during the first three days of illness. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to see if rapid antigen testing can help determine when it's safe to return to public life.  So they took 40 individuals with COVID-19 and had them perform rapid antigen tests six days after the onset of symptoms or after their initial positive...
BOSTON, MA
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
HEALTH
UPI News

Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

People With This Condition Appears To Be 35% More Likely To Develop Dementia

An increased risk was observed even in those who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, both of which are known to be associated with dementia. The latest study published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that structural or functional abnormalities in the heart’s left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person’s risk of dementia by 35%. Even among people who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, which are known to be linked to dementia, the risk of dementia went up.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WebMD

Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?

Aug. 2, 2022 – We all have friends or relatives who, somehow, have managed to avoid catching COVID-19, which has infected more than 91.5 million Americans. You may even be one of the lucky ones yourself. But health experts are saying: Not so fast. A mounting pile of scientific...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

The best sweeteners for people with diabetes

Sweeteners are substances that add a sweet flavor to foods and drinks. Some sweeteners, such as table sugar, are harmful to people with diabetes. Others are low calorie and allow people with diabetes to occasionally enjoy sweet foods and drinks without affecting their blood sugar levels. A variety of alternative...
HEALTH
Freethink

A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%

A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Declines in opioid prescriptions for US patients with cancer and non-cancer pain, study shows

The number of privately insured adults in the United States prescribed opioid medications for cancer pain and for chronic non-cancer pain declined between 2012 and 2019, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Sachini Bandara and Emma McGinty of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Mark Bicket of the University of Michigan.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Buspirone vs. Xanax

Buspirone vs. Xanax differences between side effects and uses. Buspirone and Xanax (alprazolam) are medications used to treat anxiety. Xanax is in the benzodiazepine class of drugs, while buspirone is not chemically related to benzodiazepines and works differently than other anxiolytics. The brand name of buspirone called BuSpar is discontinued...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Baltimore

New research finds people who contract COVID-19 have higher risk of neurological conditions

BALTIMORE - New research finds people with COVID-19 have a higher risk of developing some neurological and psychiatric conditions up to two years after infection. Previous research from the University of Oxford found COVID-19 survivors were at risk of neurological and mental health conditions in the first six months after infection. Now, their latest study in the journal Lancet Psychiatry looked at health records of more than 1 million patients diagnosed with COVID-19, finding an increased risk of developing conditions such as dementia, psychosis, seizures and brain fog.The risk was higher for people who contracted COVID-19 infection compared to patients with other...
PUBLIC HEALTH

