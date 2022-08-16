Study: Mass Screening, Peer Support Helps Reduce HIV Transmission, Community Viral Load

Read full article on original website
Lonely People With HIV Are More Likely to Skip Treatment
People living with HIV who report frequent loneliness are more likely to miss doses of their antiretroviral therapy, thus jeopardizing their health, according to a new study presented at the 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022) in Montreal. The findings underline the importance of social intervention programs to combat isolation...
Why don't some people get COVID?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Every so often you run across a "NOVID."Dr. Jill Foster is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School."I think most of them probably did [have COVID-19]," Foster said.She says the NOVID group falls into four categories:1: Genes. This is the smallest group, comprised of people who were born with an immunity to the virus.2: Previous immunity from some other kind of coronavirus.3: People who had an asymptomatic case.4: People who have just been super careful. If you're curious, there is an antibody test you can take to see if you've ever had COVID-19, but Dr. Foster says they're not always reliable.The CDC thinks COVID-19 has infected 70 percent of the U.S. population. But because so many cases are asymptomatic, those numbers could be higher.
How long is someone with COVID contagious?
BOSTON – How long is someone with COVID-19 contagious and when can they safely come out of isolation? Researchers in Boston hope a study will shed some light on those questions.Experts believe you're most contagious two days before your symptoms begin and during the first three days of illness. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to see if rapid antigen testing can help determine when it's safe to return to public life. So they took 40 individuals with COVID-19 and had them perform rapid antigen tests six days after the onset of symptoms or after their initial positive...
The strange symptom that could be early warning sign of silent killer
HAIR loss is a common problem - almost half of men and women will experience it in their older years. Age is the most influential risk factor, while genetics are also thought to play a strong role. But there may be a serious condition underlying your hair loss - diabetes.
IFLScience
Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive
Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
What Are The Omicron Symptoms Found In Fully Vaccinated Individuals?
The COVID-19 vaccine may provide protection against symptomatic infection, severe illness and death, but it does not prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus. Even fully vaccinated people are still at risk of catching the infectious disease that’s been ravaging the world since late 2019. A study published in...
Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List
Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern
WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
People With This Condition Appears To Be 35% More Likely To Develop Dementia
An increased risk was observed even in those who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, both of which are known to be associated with dementia. The latest study published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that structural or functional abnormalities in the heart’s left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person’s risk of dementia by 35%. Even among people who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, which are known to be linked to dementia, the risk of dementia went up.
The Worst Breakfast Food That Is Putting You At Risk Of Heart Disease, According To Cardiologists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 16, 2022. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for...
WebMD
Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?
Aug. 2, 2022 – We all have friends or relatives who, somehow, have managed to avoid catching COVID-19, which has infected more than 91.5 million Americans. You may even be one of the lucky ones yourself. But health experts are saying: Not so fast. A mounting pile of scientific...
Hydrocodone, the Most Prescribed Opioid in the U.S., Might Face a Shortage
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to now, one word that has been consistent is "shortage." The shortages have been widespread and have impacted some of the most minuscule items to more important ones such as paper and semiconductors. Now, it seems that the healthcare industry might be facing a hydrocodone shortage.
Medical News Today
The best sweeteners for people with diabetes
Sweeteners are substances that add a sweet flavor to foods and drinks. Some sweeteners, such as table sugar, are harmful to people with diabetes. Others are low calorie and allow people with diabetes to occasionally enjoy sweet foods and drinks without affecting their blood sugar levels. A variety of alternative...
Urgent warning as certain kitchen utensils could ‘quadruple your cancer risk’
PEOPLE who have an increased exposure to certain kitchen utensils could quadruple their risk of cancer, experts have warned. Researchers found that so-called 'forever chemicals' are lurking on pots, pans, spoons and other household items. The chemicals, the experts at the University of Southern California (USC) said, can increase your...
Why Experts Say The Federal Legalization Of Cannabis Could Mean Better Public Health
While state-level changes to cannabis use have swept the U.S., a federal decision on legalizing the drug has not yet been reached.
Freethink
A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%
A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
MedicalXpress
Declines in opioid prescriptions for US patients with cancer and non-cancer pain, study shows
The number of privately insured adults in the United States prescribed opioid medications for cancer pain and for chronic non-cancer pain declined between 2012 and 2019, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Sachini Bandara and Emma McGinty of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Mark Bicket of the University of Michigan.
MedicineNet.com
Buspirone vs. Xanax
Buspirone vs. Xanax differences between side effects and uses. Buspirone and Xanax (alprazolam) are medications used to treat anxiety. Xanax is in the benzodiazepine class of drugs, while buspirone is not chemically related to benzodiazepines and works differently than other anxiolytics. The brand name of buspirone called BuSpar is discontinued...
Methamphetamine use propels drug overdoses in rural America, study finds
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Roughly four of five people using drugs in rural parts of the United States are taking methamphetamines, possibly laced with fentanyl, a study published Monday found. The researchers from Oregon Health & Science University said it's important not to overlook rural America's problem with this stimulant,...
New research finds people who contract COVID-19 have higher risk of neurological conditions
BALTIMORE - New research finds people with COVID-19 have a higher risk of developing some neurological and psychiatric conditions up to two years after infection. Previous research from the University of Oxford found COVID-19 survivors were at risk of neurological and mental health conditions in the first six months after infection. Now, their latest study in the journal Lancet Psychiatry looked at health records of more than 1 million patients diagnosed with COVID-19, finding an increased risk of developing conditions such as dementia, psychosis, seizures and brain fog.The risk was higher for people who contracted COVID-19 infection compared to patients with other...
