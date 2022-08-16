The Hilo Community Chorus is returning to singing with its inaugural post-pandemic season under its new artistic director, Michael Steele. Rehearsals will begin on Monday, Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. For the time being, they will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 595 Kapiolani St. Historically, the chorus has rehearsed at UH Hilo, but the university’s COVID restrictions do not allow for the group to fit into the regular rehearsal room.

