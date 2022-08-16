Read full article on original website
Luxury Resort Community Envisioned Near Miloli‘i, but County Says Plenty of Permitting, Approval Still Needed
A high-end development team is soliciting investors to build a gated luxury resort community north of Miloli‘i. Called The Kona Estates at Ophihale, the envisioned project boasts a heliport inside the “luxury estate community situated on 324 oceanfront and ocean-view acres on the famous Kona Coast of the Big Island Hawaiʻi,” according to the the development firm, Kona Development Partners.
Police Seek Missing Pāhoa Teen
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Alika Togi-Branco, who was reported as a runaway. He was last seen on Monday, Aug. 15 shortly after 9 p.m. in Pāhoa wearing a reggae colored surf shorts, white t-shirt, white shoes, and a black hat.
Feds Taking Over Hilo Drug Case
The federal government is taking over a recent Hilo drug case. Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced Thursday night, Aug. 18, that the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Hawai‘i, has adopted the prosecution of 29 year-old Mikki Matsuyama and 33 year-old Elias Peace, both of Hilo, following their Aug. 12 arrests for conspiracy to distribute and attempted possession with intent to distribute over 3 pounds of methamphetamine and almost 1,000 fentanyl pills.
Police: 7 Wanted for Active Warrants
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating seven individuals who have outstanding Big Island Drug Court active warrants:. Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
Hilo Community Chorus Returns Following Pandemic Break
The Hilo Community Chorus is returning to singing with its inaugural post-pandemic season under its new artistic director, Michael Steele. Rehearsals will begin on Monday, Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. For the time being, they will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 595 Kapiolani St. Historically, the chorus has rehearsed at UH Hilo, but the university’s COVID restrictions do not allow for the group to fit into the regular rehearsal room.
