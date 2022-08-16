ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Reno-Gazette Journal

Lake Tahoe’s new Desolation Hotel bills itself as an ‘eco-luxury micro-resort’

Travelers looking for high-end, eco-friendly lodging in Lake Tahoe get a new option as the new Desolation Hotel celebrated its official grand opening this week. Billed as an “eco-luxury micro-resort,” the Desolation Hotel joins the growing worldwide trend of upscale “experiential” lodging with a focus on the outdoors and the environment. The hotel gets its name from the Desolation Wilderness near its South Lake Tahoe location. ...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Nevada Department of Wildlife receives nearly 250 life jackets

The Reno branch of Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate, through their charitable division Select Cares, donated nearly 250 new life jackets Friday (August 19) to the Nevada Department of Wildlife. This is the second year in a row Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate has donated life jackets. “Last year, we...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Developer apologizes for dust in Carson City project

The 203-lot Andersen Ranch project is moving forward but not without a public apology to the Board of Supervisors for dust problems site improvements have caused. “Hopefully you accept our apology,” Dustin Barker of Lennar, the developer, said Thursday after Supervisor Maurice White said a public apology was warranted.
CARSON CITY, NV
visitcarsoncity.com

YOLO! Your Can’t-Miss Trip in Nevada’s Capital City 2022

YOLO! Your Can’t-Miss Trip in Nevada’s Capital City. Creating memories that will stick with you is an essential part of travel. Nevada’s capital city has a variety of chances for you to embody the “you only live once” motto!. From spotting bald eagles and wild...
CARSON CITY, NV
rosevilletoday.com

Martis Valley Trail in North Lake Tahoe Opens for recreational fun

Pathway connects the Town of Truckee through the Martis Valley to Northstar Drive. Tahoe City, Calif. – Placer County today celebrated the grand opening of the Martis Valley Trail in North Lake Tahoe. The 4.6-mile paved pathway connects the Town of Truckee through the Martis Valley to Northstar Drive,...
TRUCKEE, CA
Nevada Appeal

Carson City staff exploring rock art policy

Land ethics, including “leave no trace” principles, took center stage Tuesday during a joint meeting of the Parks and Recreation Commission and Open Space Advisory Committee. Before board members was the issue of rock art and whether it’s an appropriate use of public lands in Carson City.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

More Bear Sightings Around Reno

Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Tahoe drone show back on after July 4 cancellation

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - North Lake Tahoe will be celebrating the Labor Day weekend with a drone lights show after initially having to cancel it on July 4. One show will take place in Kings Beach on Sept. 2, with the other taking place on Sept. 4 on Tahoe City on Sept. 4. The shows had previously been postponed due to unseasonable weather.
TAHOE CITY, CA
ABC10

El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?

What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?. On Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, I went to observe the Hemphill Dam on the Auburn Ravine, just before the construction crews came in to start removing it. What? Remove a dam when we have drought conditions?. Yes, absolutely. This is...
AUBURN, CA
marketplace.org

Remote workers have stayed in Truckee, California, but not the local workforce

Remember Zoom towns? Those were the smaller, more rural places where remote workers fled after the pandemic hit, seeking to socially distance in a more bucolic environment. In the summer of 2020, the once-sleepy mountain community of Truckee emerged as the Zoom town capital of Northern California. With a population of about 17,000, it’s a stone’s throw from Lake Tahoe on the California side of the Sierra Nevada mountains and offers beautiful hiking, skiing and all the outdoorsiness you could want.
TRUCKEE, CA
ABC10

Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Various ramps to close overnight for construction work on I-80 in Truckee

Caltrans is alerting Interstate 80 (I-80) motorists in Truckee of intermittent overnight off- and on-ramp closures due to construction work. Motorists may encounter off- and on-ramp closures between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. Monday, August 22 through Friday, August 26 and Sunday, August 28 through Friday, September 2. Two consecutive...
TRUCKEE, CA

