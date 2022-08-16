Read full article on original website
247Sports
Ex-Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey discusses Rice career, position change
Luke McCaffrey has had quite the experience as a college football quarterback. After being at Nebraska for two seasons, he transferred to Louisville in 2021, only to then transfer to Rice a short period of time later. McCaffrey signed up as a quarterback, but enters 2022 season preparing to be a wide receiver for the Owls.
247Sports
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney compares WR Will Taylor to Hunter Renfrow
Clemson recruited Will Taylor as a quarterback, but he’s now working at wide receiver as he prepares for the 2022 season. After the Tigers' scrimmage last weekend, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney compared Taylor to former Clemson star and national championship-winning hero Hunter Renfrow. “The difference is Renfrow spent that...
247Sports
Late Kick: Pittsburgh is an overrated team heading into 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Pittsburgh is an overrated team heading into the 2022 season.
Pass Rush, Backup QBs, Lead Texans to 24-20 Win Over Rams
The Texans won their second consecutive preseason thriller on Friday
Reaction: Deshaun Watson Suspended 11 Games And Fined $5 Million
Bryant McFadden and Pete Prisco react to Deshaun Watson's 11 game suspension and 5 million dollar fine from the NFL.
NFL・
247Sports
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
247Sports
Tyler Venables, son of Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, reveals how close he came to leaving Clemson for Sooners
When former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables left to become the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners earlier this offseason, his son Tyler, a rising junior who is a safety for the Tigers, had a decision to make. Transfer to Oklahoma with his father or stay at Clemson after appearing in 11 games last season. Venables elected to stay and play for the Tigers in 2022.
247Sports
Five-star Edge Keon Keeley Decommits from Notre Dame
Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley has been committed to Notre Dame since June 28, 2021. However, the 6-6, 242-pounder from the class of 2023 has had a change of heart. Wednesday night, Keeley decided to decommit from Notre Dame and reopen his recruiting process. Keeley, the No....
NFL・
2023 NFL Draft Scouting Notebook: Cleveland Browns Center Targets, Overrated Prospects, and more
If you have missed previous scouting notebooks, feel free to click the links!. Bringing us up to date finally, we discussed how an FCS program is churning out two prospects this year, a gaggle of defensive tackles the Browns could find interest in, and a new top dawg in Athens, Georgia.
247Sports
Day 16 Recap: All Eyes Turn to Jacoby Brissett, who has good day against Eagles, More
BEREA, Ohio -- With the 11-game suspension issued to starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, all of the attention turns to backup Jacoby Brissett. When Judge Sue Robinson issued a six-game suspension, it appeared that Brissett would have to keep the Browns in playoff contention for a third of the season. Now, he is tasked with keeping the Browns' hopes afloat for nearly two-thirds of the season.
Who will Louisville's backup QB this season?
There's no debate on who the University of Louisville will start at quarterback this season. Malik Cunningham has played in more than 40 games for the Cardinals and is one of the top quarterbacks in the country heading into this season. But there's a serious battle that is still ongoing...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/19: 100 Links, Stumbling Media Time, and Roger Gets His Do-Over
So, that’s over. Sort of. While the Browns are without their franchise quarterback for 11 games, and while the team didn’t put itself in the best light yesterday, the important thing to remember is this: Your webdork had to sort through well over 100 saved links from yesterday and try to turn this outpouring of words into some semblance of order this morning.
POD: Friday practice watch along; Tide recruiting targets start strong
Join BamaOnLine.com senior analyst Travis Reier as he discusses pertinent topics related to Alabama football, including:. -- 2023 running back commitment Justice Haynes makes major statement. -- Friday practice watch along features defensive backs, running backs and wide receivers. -- Some opposing quarterback situations clearing up, others not so much.
Fall Camp Report Friday | O-line shuffling continues, no QB decision yet and Troy prep begins next week
Ole Miss practiced under sunny skies in Oxford on Friday. The Rebels went out in helmets, shoulder pads and shorts as they work toward Saturday's scrimmage set for inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The scrimmage will be closed to the media and general public. "(It will be) very similar (to last Saturday),"...
Four Options to Replace Starting Center Nick Harris
The Browns lost an integral part of their offensive line to a season-ending knee injury on the second snap of their first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars a week ago. Since then, the team has not made any move to add depth to the position, preferring instead to move backup center Ethan Pocic into the starting lineup and give second-team practice reps to guards Michael Dunn and Hjalte Froholdt. Rookie center Dawson Deaton also suffered a torn ACL in practice earlier this week, leaving the Browns down two centers from their initial training camp roster. While the team is fortunate that most of their backup guards have experience at center, there's a difference between having experience at center and being capable of starting in the NFL. The Browns are unlikely to be satisfied relying on Michael Dunn, Hjalte Froholdt, Blake Hance, or Drew Forbes as a starting center. The only other "natural" center currently listed on the depth chart is undrafted rookie free agent Brock Hoffman from Virginia Tech. He was not a highly sought-after UDFA, and relying on a player like that for any meaningful contributions in his rookie season would be a bad idea.
247Sports
Syracuse freshman RB LeQuint Allen stars in 2-minute drill with 2 Hail Mary catches (Day 14 takeaways)
Syracuse freshman RB LeQuint Allen stars in 2-minute drill with 2 Hail Mary catches (Day 15 takeaways)
247Sports
The Block: Penn State RB Nick Singleton can lift an average Nittany Lions o-line
247Sports' Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer discuss how Nick Singleton can provide major help to the Penn State o-line.
247Sports
Urban Meyer returning to Big Noon Kickoff pregame show as analyst
Urban Meyer is returning to the Big Noon Kickoff pregame show as an analyst, according to a press release by Fox Sports. According to a May report by Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy, "some of" FOX Sports' "on-air talent are opposed to his return." But Meyer will reunite with Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart this fall.
247Sports
Football Insider: Miami looking to improve during the second scrimmage of camp
The Miami Hurricanes will hold their second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday afternoon and coach Mario Cristobal is looking for growth from the first scrimmage a week prior. “We are looking for our entire organization to take ownership of our processes,” Cristobal said. “It is an opportunity to test our players and challenge our players and put them in situations where we can assess and train their competitive responses. When you are a coach, you want to train great, elite competitive responses. We want to see that and we want to continue to improve our levels of conditioning, communication, alignment, physicality, our ability to finish plays and drives, and knock the scrimmage back.
Penn State DE Chop Robinson pushing toward major impact after Big Ten transfer
Practice by practice during Penn State preseason camp, Olu Fashanu has gained a greater understanding of why Chop Robinson was considered such a splash pickup out of the transfer portal. Locked in as the Nittany Lions' starting left offensive tackle, he welcomed a new challenge earlier this month when Robinson made his PSU practice debut.
