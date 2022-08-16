Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
spotonillinois.com
Spain: 'Thank you to the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police for their support and endorsement'
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Bureau County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Aug. 27. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
spotonillinois.com
Far-right wins in blue states threaten GOP hopes in November
Republicans have found success in Democratic strongholds like Maryland and Massachusetts when they have fielded moderate candidates who could appeal to voters in both parties. With Democrats facing headwinds this year, Republicans had hoped that strategy could... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 09:25. 06:51. 05:08. 03:33. 01:27. 23:53. How...
spotonillinois.com
Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois
ILLINOIS - The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff's Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Vaccination rates low among children
Less than 40% of Illinois children have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Bailey vows to stop businesses leaving Illinois: 'We can't keep pretending these problems don't exist'. 09:12. 08:34. 07:27. Spain: 'Thank you to the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police for their support and endorsement'. 06:51. 06:51. How...
spotonillinois.com
'Democrats deliver' is party's rallying cry at State Fair festivities
Illinois Newsroom - SPRINGFIELD - In one of the largest annual gatherings of Illinois Democrats on Wednesday, the party had a message for its faithful that attended a pair of Illinois State Fair week events: "Democrats deliver." This year's gathering of the Illinois Democratic...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois State Police actions before parade mass shooting under scrutiny
State Sen. John Curran, R-Downers Grove, criticized Illinois State Police for claiming it had no authority to deny Robert Crimo III a Firearms Owners Identification, or FOID, card when he applied for one in December 2019, just three months after he had been the subject of a "clear... Posted in:
spotonillinois.com
Verdict is in on man accused of shooting that left East St. Louis 3-year-old paralyzed
A Madison man was found guilty Wednesday for his role in the shooting that left a 3-year-old boy paralyzed and multiple others injured. A St. Clair County jury found DeAngelo ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonillinois.com
City of Macomb City Council met July 18
Here are the minutes provided by the council: The Macomb City Council met in a regular session at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 232 East Jackson Street, Macomb, IL. Mayor Mike Inman led the Pledge of Allegiance.City Clerk...
Comments / 0