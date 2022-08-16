Read full article on original website
Related
All-SEC Forward Will Not Commit to Nebraska After Visit
On August 17, it was reported that the Nebraska Cornhuskers were one of four finalists for former Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson. Johnson also took an official visit to Nebraska on August 17. Johnson was a First-Team All-SEC selection in 2019. Unfortunately, he collapsed on the court during a matchup with Florida State on December 12, 2020. He was subsequently hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma. Johnson entered the transfer portal on May 1, 2022, looking to make a return to college basketball. On August 20, On3’s Robin Washut provided an update on Johnson’s recruitment. According to Washut, Johnson is not...
Rutgers doesn't have to share football game video with public, court rules
John Caroff wanted to show his daughter the “all-22” video of the Dec. 5, 2020 game so she could analyze Rutgers’ 14th straight loss to Penn State.
Clemson football 2023 recruiting class tracker
Updated 8/9 We are in full swing with the 2023 recruiting cycle, with this past month being a busy one for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program. There have been ups and downs during the process, but the Tigers have had a great start in the 23′ class. Though the team has dealt with decommitments from four-star wide receiver Nathanial Joseph and three-star tight end Reid Mikeska, Clemson still ranks among the top of 247Sports 2023 recruit team rankings. According to the 247Sports rankings, Friday’s addition of five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods has pushed Clemson up to the No.3 ranked class in...
Comments / 0