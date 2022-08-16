Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
nbc24.com
Levis Commons Fine Art Fair back for 18th year
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Vendors are ready to go for another annual weekend of amazing displays in The Town Center at Levis Commons. In addition to the shopping plaza's usual attractions, more than 100 artists will be set up along Levis Commons Boulevard. Some, but not all, of the crafting...
nbc24.com
Toledo Pride takes over Adams Street, Promenade Park for weekend of celebrations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday evening, Toledo Pride started a weekend-long celebration gathering businesses, organizations and advocates from throughout the community for LGBTQ-themed events. The kickoff event began at 6 p.m. with live music and drag shows in Promenade Park. Saturday will follow up with the Pride Parade on Adams...
sent-trib.com
Canceled: Sunset Jazz and Art Festival returns to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — The 16th Sunset Jazz and Art Festival will celebrate the legendary saxophonist Gene Parker, who is the event headliner. After a two-year hiatus, the annual event will be held Sunday. “This year we are featuring Gene Parker. He will be playing with all of the groups,...
themirrornewspaper.com
Free Tours Of Stoneco Maumee Quarry Available To The Public On Saturday
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Free tours of the Stoneco Maumee Quarry will be held on Saturday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., rain or shine. The open house will include bus tours of the quarry, activities for kids, food and giveaways at the 1360 Ford St. location.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
themirrornewspaper.com
The Federal Inn Bed-And-Breakfast Debuts In Uptown Maumee
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — A pop of chartreuse set against dark gray siding greets the visitors of 219 E. Wayne St. in uptown Maumee, and the bursts of color don’t stop at the front door. Nestled in the residential portion of Wayne Street is The...
nbc24.com
Toledo Humane Society to hold open house Saturday at new Family Pet Clinic
TOLEDO, Ohio — Residents will get a chance to see the Toledo Humane Society's new veterinary facility this weekend. The THS Family Pet Clinic opened in April, but its official visit day will start Saturday at 11 a.m. to show the community what forms of health care are available for local furry friends.
13abc.com
Metroparks Meetup: New trail, new bridge, new spot at Swan Creek
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s common for Metroparks Toledo to add new trails. This time, the newest addition is a trail that takes you high up into the tree canopy at Swan Creek Metropark. It’s named the Connector Trail. Scott Carpenter, Director of Public Relations for Metroparks Toledo,...
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The 1867 Jones Mansion, located at 313 E. Sandusky St., Findlay, will hold a remembrance PowerPoint and soundtrack featuring local rock bands from the 1960s and 1970s. This event will help to preserve one of the last genuine Victorian Mansions in the region. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase. Original recipe 6-inch Napoli’s Pizza (1956-1969) will be available with a choice of cheese-only or a pepperoni topping. Cocktails include Findlay Brewing Company draft beer and a full bar. Donations are accepted at the door. Seating is limited to 40. RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, call 419-722-7037.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc24.com
Pulltown USA is back in BG and better than ever!
The National Tractor Pulling Championships (PullTown USA!) is the largest outdoor Truck and Tractor. Taking place over 3 days it includes 5 sessions of ground shaking, heart pounding excitement on the this weekend at the Wood County Fairgrounds, Bowling Green, OH. To get more details about this huge event, WGO caught up with Director Keith Seiler.
nbc24.com
Restore Hyper Wellness of Perrysburg provides therapy treatment for everyone
Chase Garneau General Manager of Restore Hyper Wellness of Perrysburg appeared on WGO and spoke about the goods and services provided and its approach to service the public!. For More Information CLICK HERE.
toledocitypaper.com
50 Years of Charlie’s: Toledo dining favorite prepares for milestone
It was a busy lunch rush at Charlie’s Taverna in Maumee, and owner George Kryikou was still walking from table to table, helping seat customers, engaging with patrons and asking how they were enjoying their meal. George has help in greeting the diners and guests. George’s father Charlie, the...
nbc24.com
Community members repair the Courageous Community Service campground
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Thursday, the local Luckey Home Depot joined together to give the Courageous Community Services campground a makeover. For Christopher Miller, the team Depot facilities captain and operation manager, being at the Courageous Community Services campground means a lot as he has special needs children himself. “I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Gateway Arch installed celebrates Old South End
TOLEDO, Ohio — As you are leaving downtown Toledo on Broadway Street, you probably noticed a new arch giving you a warm welcome to the Old South End. The Gateway Arch is located on Broadway Street just southwest of the I-75 overpass. It’s a project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan paranormal convention features speakers, vendors, more at haunted museum
DUNDEE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Interested in ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomenon?. The Old Mill ParaFest, hosted by Spirit World Paranormal Investigations (SWPI) and Erie Shores Paranormal (ESP), brings mediums, ghost hunters, paranormal researchers, and more to Old Mill Museum in Dundee on Nov. 12. Speakers include Adam Wcislek,...
13abc.com
Facebook Marketplace rental home scam takes a laid-back approach
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re in the market to buy a home or find a rental you’d better watch out for listings on Facebook. The hard-selling scammers are now toning down their pitch, but the result is still the same. It’s not all about the fast talking and pressure deadlines. Crooks are now taking the opposite approach.
nbc24.com
Toledo Zoo introduces newborn gibbon Ming
TOLEDO, Ohio — There's a new face at the Toledo Zoo hanging with the gibbons. Ming's gender has yet to be determined.
13abc.com
Disney on Ice returning to Toledo, pre-sale tickets now available
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Disney on Ice is returning to Toledo and pre-sale tickets are now available. This December, Disney on Ice will present “Into the Magic” which will feature Disney’s “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Coco” and “Beauty and the Beast” alongside other Disney characters.
Bowling Green prepares for busiest weekend of year
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green is on the eve of its busiest weekend of the year. The 55th National Tractor Pulling Championships, students moving into BGSU and the final Firefly Nights of the summer are all on the calendar this weekend. "It absolutely is the busiest weekend of...
nbc24.com
Field of Dreams shows films- and is also starring in one!
Rod and Donna Saunders own/operate the Field of Dreams Drive-In Theatre in rural Liberty Center, Ohio. They built the drive-in behind their home in 2007. “Build it and they will come”, says the tag line, and they did!. Now, the Saunders are staring in April Wright’s newest documentary...
13abc.com
Local couple to star in new documentary
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A local couple is set to star in the new documentary “Back to the Drive-In.”. According to Saunders Theater Group, “Back to the Drive-In” explores the resilience of the family-owned businesses by following 11 different drive-in families in eight states as they navigate the challenges of the pandemic.
Comments / 0