Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A residential home design company that provides interior home decor, kitchen, and bath renovations, and home stagingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip WorthyTravel MavenArcadia, IN
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel Maven
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Fox 59
This sweet doggo needs a home!
INDIANAPOLIS — August is National Dog Month so Colleen Walker the Marketing Coordinator at IndyHumane joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio to share the services offered through IndyHumane. Hercules is four years old and looking for a home! To learn more about Hercules and IndyHumane visit indyhumane.org.
Fox 59
Celebrating Indiana’s only president
INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Birthday, Mr. President!. The Benjamin Harrison Presidential site is celebrating the 189th birthday of Indiana’s only president, Benjamin Harrison. The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. and will feature tours of the president’s former home, reenactors, and, of course, birthday cake!. Benjamin Harrison Presidential...
Fox 59
‘Defund the Police?’ poster left displayed in classroom of fallen Elwood officer’s brother
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers High School is facing criticism for a student project called “Defund the Police” that was left displayed in the classroom of slain Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s brother. The student project was from the previous school year. On Tuesday, Officer Shahnavaz’s younger brother entered...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Lazy Labs Bakery
Organic, grain-free, preservative-free, dog tested and Labrador approved. Sherman was joined by some furry friends at Lazy Labs Bakery in Fishers to tell us about their healthy, locally-made treats. For more information about Lazy Labs Bakery, click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Debbie’s Daughters Bakery & Cafe
Five daughters, seven sons, and a tribute to mom baked fresh daily! Sherman was in Noblesville with a look at how the love for family and good food influences the menu at Debbie’s Daughters Bakery and Café. For more information on the bakery and café, click here.
Fox 59
Multi-generational home to be built in Indy's Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood
Multi-generational home to be built in Indy's Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood. Multi-generational home to be built in Indy’s Martindale-Brightwood …. Indianapolis man arrested after child sexually assaulted …. The first ever live shot in a hot tub with turkey …. Indiana farmers hope for ‘strong safety net’ in next …...
Fox 59
The annual ARTOMOBILIA weekend returns to Carmel August 26th-28th for 15th year
Throughout the weekend of August 26th-28th, the Midwest automotive community will fill the streets of Carmel to celebrate the art and design of automobile for the 15th annual ARTOMOBILIA. John Leonard, the executive director of ARTOMOBILIA, spoke with us about the event and why Ferrari will be highlighted throughout the...
Fox 59
Youth with guns on the rise
Indianapolis may be a less violent place than it was a year ago with homicide down 20%, aggravated assaults off 16% and non-fatal shootings slumping 12%, but the numbers are not so optimistic for juveniles. Read more: https://bit.ly/3wfspYW.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 59
New cuisine coming to Lucas Oil for 2022-23 Colts season
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures are slowly dropping and fall is right around the corner. You know what that means….FOOTBALL!. Friends, football, fall, and food. Some of Indianapolis’ favorite words when it comes to good ol’ Lucas Oil!. Check out these sneak peeks of the new cuisine Chef...
Fox 59
Sweet treats from My Sugar Pie in Zionsville
The story behind My Sugar Pie in Zionsville is almost as good as the pies themselves!. We welcome owner Kelly Maucere and manager Angel Bartholomy to the show to learn all about the pie shop’s signature sweet treats.
Fox 59
Overnight shooting leaves 1 person dead
INDIANAPOLIS – A person was shot and killed inside a residence early Saturday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 1 a.m., police were called to the 4400 block of Fullwood Court on the report of a person shot. Officers...
Fox 59
2 homes shot up in less than 3 weeks in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — For the second time this month, a home in Fishers was riddled with bullets after an overnight shooting. Around 12:30 Friday morning, Fishers police were called to a home in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road in the Sumerlin Trails subdivision after receiving “multiple” 911 calls about shots fired.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 59
That’s a shower downtown late Thursday on the eighth straight day below normal
Summer heat and humidity may be staging a comeback especially late month. A warm up precedes rain chances this weekend. Found them. Afternoon clouds build to produce some very ISOLATED showers. Two showing here in Indianapolis just before 5:30pm. These spotty showers are the product of a weak upper-low churn, heating of the day and most likely aid by some extra heating from the city. These brief showers are to dissipate as the sun moves lower in the sky and now that we are beyond peak heating.
Fox 59
Indianapolis crime rate drops but not for juveniles
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis may be a less violent place than it was a year ago with homicide down 20%, aggravated assaults off 16% and non-fatal shootings slumping 12%, but the numbers are not so optimistic for juveniles. Last year on this date, IMPD had recorded 51 juveniles who had...
Fox 59
Camby church working to recover after being target to vandalism
Broken glass and rocks could be found on the floor inside the Neighborhood Bible Church on Thursday. Camby church working to recover after being target …. 15th Annual Taste the Difference Festival & Sister …. Inspired Living: Where to find the best strawberry-flavored …. Stands up for Recovery. Woman installed...
Fox 59
Few showers & storms hang around through the end of the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – A few showers & downpours impacted portions of Central Indiana on Saturday with highs reaching our average of 84 degrees. A low pressure system and cold front exist to our west and will eventually work through the state tomorrow. This will keep rain chances in the forecast for another 24 hours.
Fox 59
Carmel police officer resigns following Indiana State Police investigation
CARMEL, Ind. — Thursday, August 18, a police officer resigned from the Carmel Police Department after being contacted by the Indiana State Police in regards to an investigation. Officer Andrew Longyear was contacted by Indiana State Police and notified that charges were being filed against him as result of...
Fox 59
Monroe County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of Indiana University student
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a female Indiana University student. Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a residence off-campus on report of a person unconscious and unresponsive. Police say a female IU student, who was involved with a campus sorority,...
Fox 59
Police apply tourniquet after man shot in leg on Ritter Avenue
Police apply tourniquet after man shot in leg on Ritter Avenue. Police apply tourniquet after man shot in leg on …. Indianapolis man arrested after child is sexually …. 15th Annual Taste the Difference Festival & Sister …. Inspired Living: Where to find the best strawberry-flavored …. Stands up for...
Fox 59
Hagerstown gets win in their 1st game of Little League World Series
Hagerstown was able to get the win in their first game of the Little League World Series, sending them to the next round of the United State Bracket. https://fox59.com/news/hagerstown-gets-win-in-their-1st-game-of-little-league-world-series/
Comments / 0