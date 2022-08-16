Read full article on original website
Shelbyville man charged in drug-related death
A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, and the 17th Judicial District Drug Task Force has resulted in the indictment of a Shelbyville man, in connection to the drug-related death of a Bedford County resident.
Manchester man reported as missing person
Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD, Derrick Burgess Odear was last seen by his family on December 27, 2021. His family reports that he walked away from Be the Bush Ministries Treatment Facility on that day. His family believes he could be living in Nashville.
Drowning reported at Tims Ford Lake Monday evening
Franklin County first responders from multiple agencies and departments answered the call for help on Monday evening when an as yet unidentified Nashville man went under the water- and did not resurface- after trying to swim across a narrow channel between two near coastlines on Tims Ford Lake. According to...
Manchester church building suffers fire damage Monday night
Manchester Fire and Rescue crews responded to a structure fire at 407 S. Spring Street at approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday. The building is The Bible Church. According to MFD officials, when crews arrived on scene they were met with heavy black smoke in the rear of the church. Crews began attacking the fire in the classroom area of the building. Crews were able to knockdown the fire inside the classroom area.
Bonna Fae Murphy
Bonna Fae Murphy, 83, of Manchester, passed from this life on August, 17, 2022. Bonna was born in Chattanooga on Sept. 18, 1938, the daughter of the late Mitchell Ewton and the niece of the late Parker and Lucille Standifer. Bonna grew up in Chattanooga where she met her husband...
Norman Franklin Partin
Norman Franklin Partin of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living at the age of 88. Mr. Partin was born in Winchester to the late Arthur and Myrtle Fagg Partin. During his life, Norman worked at Batesville Casket Company for 17 years, and was also a residential construction carpenter. He was also a member of Wilson Avenue Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, Mr. Partin was preceded in death by five brothers, and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Katie Smith Partin; one son, Larry Partin; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service for Mr. Partin will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 3:00pm at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Pastor Steve Macon officiating.
Manchester library to close Aug. 26 for renovations
The Coffee County Manchester Library will soon close for about two months while it undergoes interior renovations. The last day for the library to be open will be Friday, Aug. 26. Plans are to re-open on Oct. 24 and celebrate with a grand re-opening fall festival from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 29th.
Manchester One Day of Hope to return on Oct. 1
Manchester’s annual One Day of Hope will return to the Coffee County Fairgrounds on Oct. 1. The event was not held the past two years due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The will mark the 9th event – which has regularly assisted upward of 3,000 people. The event is...
CMS soccer tied up at Warren County
Coffee Middle’s Lady Raider soccer team has yet to crack the win column this season. But the Lady Raiders are so close. After tying Rockvale 3-3 and then losing a 6-5 thriller to Franklin County, the Lady Raiders looked poised to get win number one Monday night but ended up tying Warren County 2-2 in McMinnville.
PREP SCOREBOARD: Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
The Raiders showed improvement from their first three outings, but could not get the ball moving in a 28-0 loss to Tullahoma Tuesday, a game you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Stream. Jett Trussler finished 6-of-11 through the air for 22 yards....
VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders drop opener 3-1 to Riverdale
Volleyball matches can be swayed by the smallest of things. That was the case for the Coffee County Lady Raiders Tuesday night in their home opener against Riverdale. Senior Anna Johnson took off on a 7-0 run at the service line to bring CHS back from down 24-17 in the first set and knot the score at 24-24. But Riverdale went on to win the set 26-24, and the Lady Raiders fell 3-1 in the best of 5 match (24-26, 25-22, 18-25 and 25-13). The Lady Raiders are 0-1 on the young season.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Raiders kick off Friday. Here is everything you need to know.
Coffee County football kicks off the 100th year of Red Raider football Friday night, Aug. 19 when Franklin County comes to town. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Carden-Jarrell Field. TICKET INFORMATION. There are multiple ways to secure your tickets. —Paper tickets are available at the CHS main office...
