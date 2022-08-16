ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Stars of ‘The Lost Boys’ will ascend on San Antonio this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – “One thing about living in Santa Carla I never could stomach... all the damn vampires.”. The cast of the iconic 80s movie “The Lost Boys” will ascend on San Antonio this weekend at the Wonderland of the Americas for an event dubbed the “Summer of Santa Carla” in celebration of the movie’s 35th anniversary.
San Antonio Current

HGTV home renovation show looking to cast San Antonio residents

San Antonio homeowners with abodes needing a facelift are in luck, as HGTV is looking for homes to renovate in the Alamo City, as first reported by MySA. Hosted by San Antonio resident and Survivor champion Kim Wolfe, the hit TV show Why the Heck Did I Buy This House is looking for homes and people in San Antonio to cast for the show's second season, according to an Instagram post by Wolfe on Wednesday.
news4sanantonio.com

Jesse from Socialize San Antonio

We are joined by a local celebrity and a new "Friend of SA Living" this morning. Jesse Casares from Socialize SA helps us catch up with all he does around town.
San Antonio Current

Newest San Antonio Twin Peaks location to open in Live Oak Aug. 22

Dallas-based “breastaurant” chain Twin Peaks will open its latest San Antonio location Aug. 22, busting open near the city’s only IKEA store. The new location — at 3050 IKEA-RBFCU Pkwy. — will offer its sports bar vibes, flat screen TVs, fire pit and patio across more than 9,300 square feet.
San Antonio Current

20 things in San Antonio that are gone that we really miss

San Antonio has exploded in growth, and with growth comes change. Sure, we love all the great new restaurants, entertainment options and culture the city has to offer, but we've also had to say goodbye to some pretty amazing people and places. To that end, we've rounded up 20 things...
San Antonio Current

Salud! San Antonio Beer Week returns after two-year hiatus

After a two-year hiatus, San Antonio Beer Week will return in 2022 with several brew-focused events, including a new partnership with the Current’s annual Beer Festival at Crockett Park. This year’s suds-soaked iteration of the weeklong celebration will take place Oct. 15-22, featuring parties, tours, pub crawls, tastings and...
sonicboomrecords.com

Staff Picks: Sunny & The Sunliners - Mr Brown Eyed Soul Vol. 2

What they're saying: Here is NPR’s Oliver Wang on the origins of Sunny’s sound: “Much like Los Angeles' vaunted "eastside sound," San Antonio's westside equivalent was born out of the city's Mexican-American barrios, where teenagers like Ozuna combined the harmonies of doo-wop with the brassy sound of Mexican conjunto bands.” And Joshua Pitney at the Texas Music blog gives this lovely discription of the sounds on Mr Brown Eyed Sould V. 2: “The instrumentation and arrangements subtly shift the context and create a clear Tejano undercurrent… This perfectly sets the stage for Sunny’s tender yet sorrowful voice, building tension until the drums finally hit. When they do, all of the instruments blend together and give the impression of a band that could change directions at any moment — a classic soul singer backed by a group of musicians with an eclectic musical vocabulary.”
San Antonio Current

San Antonio’s first coffee shop-meets-bank Capital One Café now open at La Cantera

San Antonians who prefer to sip an Americano while checking their bank balance can now do just that in the city’s first Capital One Café. The coffee shop-meets-bank is now open in the space that formerly housed the Microsoft Store at La Cantera, offering individual workspaces, conference rooms, free Wi-Fi, ATMs, coffee drinks, teas, sandwiches and snacks.
saobserver.com

A PERFECT STORM: SAN ANTONIO’S HEMISFAIR ’68 GRAND OPENING

Protests Changed San Antonio: The Story of Half-Truths and Erasures. Protest and the threat of direct action integrated San Antonio. There was a completely peaceful end to segregation as the business community wanted to believe. The power structure allowed desegregation to take place in San Antonio to prevent further protests and the threat of violence. It all happened in 1968, years after the 1964 Civil Rights Act. In 1968, the business community of San Antonio was worried about losing millions of dollars in tourist spending during the opening of HemisFair ’68. Black activists and civil rights leaders had protested for years to end school segregation and lunch counter racism. Protests were led by Re. Clause Black, Harry Burns, G.J. Sutton, Homer Rodgers, Colonel Roy Burley, the local NAACP, SNCC, the Ghetto Improvement Association (GIA), and many others. The perfect storm came together to desegregate San Antonio which at the time was as racist as any other southern city, only more shrewdly accomplished. In the San Antonio area, desegregation was accomplished by calling Mexican Americans “White” and leaving the schools in the “Sundown Suburbs” white only. Alamo Heights, Terrel Hills, Olmos Park, Los Angeles Heights, and other apartheid racist cities remained white only for years.
San Antonio Current

San Antonio beer and seafood spot Southerleigh temporarily closing next week to start revamp

Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery will close Monday and remain shuttered through early October to update both its interior and its menu, according to the restaurant's owners. Located inside Pearl’s historic brewhouse, the flagship eatery from Southerleigh Hospitality Group — which also operates Southerleigh Haute South at The RIM shopping center — will receive new tile flooring, colorful curtains and a fresh coat of paint. Infrastructure upgrades are also in the works.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

