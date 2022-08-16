Read full article on original website
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Opinion: How to Feel Like You're in Mexico Even If You're Traveling in the U.S.A.Daniella CressmanSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Current
San Antonio improv comedy troupe sets up residency at new Black Potion gaming tavern
Longtime local improv troupe House Party is moving its signature weekly show, Friday Night Improv, to the black-box theater located inside new Deco District tabletop game tavern Black Potion. For the past year, the troupe has performed weekly to sold out crowds at The Overtime Theater, as well as other...
KSAT 12
Stars of ‘The Lost Boys’ will ascend on San Antonio this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – “One thing about living in Santa Carla I never could stomach... all the damn vampires.”. The cast of the iconic 80s movie “The Lost Boys” will ascend on San Antonio this weekend at the Wonderland of the Americas for an event dubbed the “Summer of Santa Carla” in celebration of the movie’s 35th anniversary.
San Antonio Current
Here's where to sing karaoke almost any night of the week in San Antonio
Sometimes, there's an adrenaline rush that only singing karaoke in front of strangers can provide. It helps when there's booze readily available, and it seems San Antonio bars and restaurants have taken note of that fact, because shows have been popping up all over SA of late. From straight up...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's Second Pitch Beer Co. holding daylong second anniversary party Aug. 27
Northeast San Antonio brewery Second Pitch will celebrate its second anniversary Saturday, Aug. 27 with a daylong event featuring multiple activities — and beer releases. The theme for the soiree is Terrible Twos, which inspired a trio of juice box-inspired casks of an effervescent Brut IPA made especially for the anniversary.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio BBQ, Jacked Potato: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
This week's most read Current food stories touched multiple cuisines, bringing news of a closure (Converse's Jacked Potato ) and impending opening (Korean hot pot chain KPOT), a well as a survey that ranked SA as the city with the best barbecue in the nation. Of course, many might consider...
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
Immerse yourself in these Alamo City activities in the coming days. Feel the flow during a morning yoga class inside Immersive Van Gogh, or experience the sounds of bands like My Chemical Romance, Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett live in concert. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
San Antonio Current
HGTV home renovation show looking to cast San Antonio residents
San Antonio homeowners with abodes needing a facelift are in luck, as HGTV is looking for homes to renovate in the Alamo City, as first reported by MySA. Hosted by San Antonio resident and Survivor champion Kim Wolfe, the hit TV show Why the Heck Did I Buy This House is looking for homes and people in San Antonio to cast for the show's second season, according to an Instagram post by Wolfe on Wednesday.
news4sanantonio.com
Jesse from Socialize San Antonio
We are joined by a local celebrity and a new "Friend of SA Living" this morning. Jesse Casares from Socialize SA helps us catch up with all he does around town.
Here's Where To Get The Best Fajita In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the city's highest-rated fajitas.
San Antonio Current
Newest San Antonio Twin Peaks location to open in Live Oak Aug. 22
Dallas-based “breastaurant” chain Twin Peaks will open its latest San Antonio location Aug. 22, busting open near the city’s only IKEA store. The new location — at 3050 IKEA-RBFCU Pkwy. — will offer its sports bar vibes, flat screen TVs, fire pit and patio across more than 9,300 square feet.
San Antonio Current
20 things in San Antonio that are gone that we really miss
San Antonio has exploded in growth, and with growth comes change. Sure, we love all the great new restaurants, entertainment options and culture the city has to offer, but we've also had to say goodbye to some pretty amazing people and places. To that end, we've rounded up 20 things...
San Antonio Current
Salud! San Antonio Beer Week returns after two-year hiatus
After a two-year hiatus, San Antonio Beer Week will return in 2022 with several brew-focused events, including a new partnership with the Current’s annual Beer Festival at Crockett Park. This year’s suds-soaked iteration of the weeklong celebration will take place Oct. 15-22, featuring parties, tours, pub crawls, tastings and...
San Antonio Is Getting A Massive Pirate-Themed Park
The park has an inclusive playground.
sonicboomrecords.com
Staff Picks: Sunny & The Sunliners - Mr Brown Eyed Soul Vol. 2
What they're saying: Here is NPR’s Oliver Wang on the origins of Sunny’s sound: “Much like Los Angeles' vaunted "eastside sound," San Antonio's westside equivalent was born out of the city's Mexican-American barrios, where teenagers like Ozuna combined the harmonies of doo-wop with the brassy sound of Mexican conjunto bands.” And Joshua Pitney at the Texas Music blog gives this lovely discription of the sounds on Mr Brown Eyed Sould V. 2: “The instrumentation and arrangements subtly shift the context and create a clear Tejano undercurrent… This perfectly sets the stage for Sunny’s tender yet sorrowful voice, building tension until the drums finally hit. When they do, all of the instruments blend together and give the impression of a band that could change directions at any moment — a classic soul singer backed by a group of musicians with an eclectic musical vocabulary.”
San Antonio Current
San Antonio locations of Smokey Mo’s now offering back-to-school meal deals for tired parents
San Antonio schools are back in full swing and for parents who just can’t, local Smokey Mo’s stores are offering up a full month of barbecue meal deals to ease the back-to-school pain. Barbecue-centric Smokey Mo's locations — there are three here in SA — will offer a...
tpr.org
Fronteras: 'The barrio and beyond' — Jaime’s Place bar becomes cornerstone of San Antonio’s historic West Side
An outdoor view of Jaime's Place located on W. Commerce in San Antonio. Owner Jaime Macias opened the bar during the pandmeic and has been a community gathering space since. San Antonio’s near West Side has blossomed in recent years with efforts aimed to conserve and highlight the historic area’s unique culture.
Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'
The TikToker says it's a reg flag for people to hang out at these popular spots.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio’s first coffee shop-meets-bank Capital One Café now open at La Cantera
San Antonians who prefer to sip an Americano while checking their bank balance can now do just that in the city’s first Capital One Café. The coffee shop-meets-bank is now open in the space that formerly housed the Microsoft Store at La Cantera, offering individual workspaces, conference rooms, free Wi-Fi, ATMs, coffee drinks, teas, sandwiches and snacks.
saobserver.com
A PERFECT STORM: SAN ANTONIO’S HEMISFAIR ’68 GRAND OPENING
Protests Changed San Antonio: The Story of Half-Truths and Erasures. Protest and the threat of direct action integrated San Antonio. There was a completely peaceful end to segregation as the business community wanted to believe. The power structure allowed desegregation to take place in San Antonio to prevent further protests and the threat of violence. It all happened in 1968, years after the 1964 Civil Rights Act. In 1968, the business community of San Antonio was worried about losing millions of dollars in tourist spending during the opening of HemisFair ’68. Black activists and civil rights leaders had protested for years to end school segregation and lunch counter racism. Protests were led by Re. Clause Black, Harry Burns, G.J. Sutton, Homer Rodgers, Colonel Roy Burley, the local NAACP, SNCC, the Ghetto Improvement Association (GIA), and many others. The perfect storm came together to desegregate San Antonio which at the time was as racist as any other southern city, only more shrewdly accomplished. In the San Antonio area, desegregation was accomplished by calling Mexican Americans “White” and leaving the schools in the “Sundown Suburbs” white only. Alamo Heights, Terrel Hills, Olmos Park, Los Angeles Heights, and other apartheid racist cities remained white only for years.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio beer and seafood spot Southerleigh temporarily closing next week to start revamp
Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery will close Monday and remain shuttered through early October to update both its interior and its menu, according to the restaurant's owners. Located inside Pearl’s historic brewhouse, the flagship eatery from Southerleigh Hospitality Group — which also operates Southerleigh Haute South at The RIM shopping center — will receive new tile flooring, colorful curtains and a fresh coat of paint. Infrastructure upgrades are also in the works.
