MASSENA, N.Y. – As should be no surprise, more massive St. Lawrence River smallmouth were weighed on Day 3 of the Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury. Arkansas pro Spencer Shuffield swung for the fences and returned to the weigh-in with a five-fish limit weighing 23 pounds, 3 ounces, one of the biggest bags of the tournament so far. He moves straight to Sunday’s Championship Round, while nine other pros in Group A advance to Saturday’s Knockout Round.

MASSENA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO