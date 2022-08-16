ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Will The Colorado Ice Castles Be Back This Winter?

As we (sadly) start to wrap up the summer of 2022, plans are being announced regarding many different Colorado winter traditions, including the Ice Castles. Will they be back this winter? Here's all we know. Are The Ice Castles In Colorado Returning This Year?. Described as an "awe-inspiring, must-see winter...
DILLON, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

A Colorado City is Top 25 in the Country for Thrift Shopping

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though.
COLORADO CITY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fieri
Person
Guy Fieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#The Oldest Restaurants#Food Network
Mix 104.3 KMXY

CPW Hopes To Identify Reckless Colorado Moose Poacher

The case is nearly a year old, but Colorado wildlife officials are now asking for help identifying the person who illegally killed a moose last fall in Teller County. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, a man dressed in hunter camouflage shot a moose with an arrow and left it to die. The man attempted to remove the head of the animal with a large rack and then tried to hide the carcass with branches and sticks.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained

Check out this video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
IDAHO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado

As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado Real Estate Question: Should I Rent Or Should I Buy?

If you have been trying to buy or sell a house in Colorado recently, you know what the housing market has been like. It's crazy. There's no doubt about it, in Colorado it has been a seller's market. Though indications are things are gradually starting to level out, housing prices have been off the charts. That has made it more difficult for people who are trying to buy an affordable home, and it's also made it challenging for folks trying to find cheap rent.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation

Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation-wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy