Read full article on original website
Related
Will The Colorado Ice Castles Be Back This Winter?
As we (sadly) start to wrap up the summer of 2022, plans are being announced regarding many different Colorado winter traditions, including the Ice Castles. Will they be back this winter? Here's all we know. Are The Ice Castles In Colorado Returning This Year?. Described as an "awe-inspiring, must-see winter...
Country Living: Scenic Colorado Ranches Currently on the Market
Colorado is the ultimate place for people to move to a ranch and live peacefully in a beautiful western paradise. From sprawling farms that are perfect for living with livestock to acres of land ready for endless outdoor recreating, these agricultural properties offer the opportunity of country living at its finest.
The History Behind This Abandoned Colorado Mine in Chaffee County
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
A Colorado City is Top 25 in the Country for Thrift Shopping
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This 1920s Colorado Schoolhouse is Now on the Market as a Stunning Home
Colorado has a thing for turning abandoned schoolhouses into modern homes. For example, this 1800s La Veta classroom is now a quaint ranch, while this 1920s school is now a three-bedroom house for sale in Model. One of the Mile High City's newest hotels, The Slate Denver, used to be...
Meet The Newest Member Of Colorado’s Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Say hello to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's newest family member. Last Friday (Aug. 12), keepers at the zoo were greeted by a brand-new baby Red River hog during the early hours of the morning. As per the zoo's Facebook post, they had suspicions a baby was on the way, and their...
Are ‘Fake’ Musicians Scamming Colorado Shoppers? Police Think So
We've all seen street performers hanging out on the sidewalk in front of businesses playing for a couple of bucks, but have you ever thought that maybe this person was faking it?. It turns out that fake musicians may quite possibly be doing this exact thing; pretending to play a...
Famous Coloradans Won’t Disclose Casa Bonita’s Renovations Yet
When it was reported a couple of years ago that Colorado's iconic Casa Bonita restaurant was in danger of going out of business, many Coloradans saw a piece of their childhood almost die. However, a couple of well-known Coloradans came to the rescue in the form of South Park creators...
RELATED PEOPLE
See Colorado’s Amazing Hike to Columbine Lake in the San Juan Mountains
The summer months of July and August in Colorado can easily feature several days of triple-digit heat. Yet these are the months when conditions are most favorable for some high-altitude hikes that show off some amazing views. This is the perfect time of year to plan an adventure high in...
Rocky Mountain Baking 101: The Best High Altitude Baking Tips
Transplants and visitors are often shocked when tried and true baking recipes just don't work here in Colorado, but there's a perfectly good reason as to why. Since the entire state of Colorado sits high above sea level, baking and cooking adjustments often have to be made due to the high elevation.
Digital Colorado License Plates are Here and They’re Mind-Blowing
It was just announced last week that digital license plates are officially legal in Colorado and, in case you're not familiar, the technology involved with these new license plates is nothing short of mind-blowing. New Digital Colorado License Plates. Digital license plates officially became legal in Colorado on Wednesday, August...
Two Paws Up For the Top 3 Most Pet-Friendly Cities in Colorado
Finding a place to call home for you and your pets can be hard in Colorado, but there are a few places that are the best at making pets feel welcome. According to a recent report from WalletHub, there are 3 cities in Colorado that are ranked within the top 100 most pet-friendly cities in the United States.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CPW Hopes To Identify Reckless Colorado Moose Poacher
The case is nearly a year old, but Colorado wildlife officials are now asking for help identifying the person who illegally killed a moose last fall in Teller County. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, a man dressed in hunter camouflage shot a moose with an arrow and left it to die. The man attempted to remove the head of the animal with a large rack and then tried to hide the carcass with branches and sticks.
See Inside 10 Unique Tiny Houses in Colorado on AirBnB
When you take a vacation in the fall or winter, you want to get away; sometimes that means not too far away but definitely someplace different. That's where these Colorado tiny houses come in. Here are some tiny houses that you can stay at in Colorado, that vary in styles...
Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained
Check out this video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado
As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Grand Junction Redlands Home Includes a Pool and a Home Theater
It's time to take a look at a home that was meant for summertime in Western Colorado. This one may take the cake for including several options for entertaining and staying cool during the dog days of July and August. This home on Roundup Drive is presented by Steve Gonzales...
Colorado Real Estate Question: Should I Rent Or Should I Buy?
If you have been trying to buy or sell a house in Colorado recently, you know what the housing market has been like. It's crazy. There's no doubt about it, in Colorado it has been a seller's market. Though indications are things are gradually starting to level out, housing prices have been off the charts. That has made it more difficult for people who are trying to buy an affordable home, and it's also made it challenging for folks trying to find cheap rent.
15 People Rescued from Mudslide on Colorado’s Black Bear Pass
While the weather for most of us here in Northern Colorado was pretty tame over the weekend, things got pretty crazy and scary up in the high country in particular around Black Bear Pass as heavy rains and mudslides pelted the area stranding 8 cars and 15 people over the weekend.
Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation
Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation-wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0