ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ELON University

Elon’s New Student Convocation to be held TODAY Under the Oaks as scheduled

University officials have been monitoring the weather forecasts for several days and have determined that New Student Convocation can be held Under the Oaks at 9 a.m. this morning as previously scheduled. The university had been prepared to implement its rain plan to shift New Student Convocation indoors along with...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Elon welcomes new international students for orientation

One of the many goals of the Boldly Elon strategic plan is to double international student enrollment at the university. Having students from a diversity of backgrounds who bring to campus their own unique perspectives benefits any university, and the same is true of Elon. “You bring your cultures, your...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Danieley Neighborhood welcomes residents with ‘WhoDANit?’ program

Think about it– the first week of classes is full of introductions!. Between meeting new roommates, resident assistants, orientation leaders, hallmates, classmates, professors, club representatives and others, the sheer number of introductions can become overwhelming!. Danieley Neighborhood and Residence Life know how important it is at Elon University to...
ELON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elon, NC
Education
City
Elon, NC
ELON University

Brooks Depro, Katy Rouse author article on economic consulting capstone project

Brooks Depro, assistant professor of economics, and Katy Rouse, associate professor of economics, recently co-authored the article “Adapting the case method in an economics capstone research course,” which was published in the International Review of Economics Education. In the article, the authors present a project they developed for...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Princeton Review ranks Elon among the nation’s ‘best-run colleges’

Elon University has been named the best-run college in the country by the Princeton Review college guide, with the university also recognized for excellence in academic and student life programs. The 2023 edition of “The Best 388 Colleges,” released Aug. 17, recognizes the top 25 of the country’s 3,000 four-year colleges and universities in 50 categories.
ELON, NC
ELON University

Alumni: Get ready for the Welcome to the City 2022 event series

This fall, the Office of Alumni Engagement is excited to launch our regional Welcome to the City event series. Starting at the end of August, Elon’s regional alumni chapters will gather to welcome the Class of 2022 and recently relocated alumni to their new city. This is time for...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Community Health Update for August 17

As announced in my July 27 email update to the Elon community, this week marks the return of regular Wednesday health update messages. We encourage you to read the weekly email, which will include important information, links to university websites with additional resources, and announcements about any changes to protocols.
ELON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internships#College#Career Exploration#Sport Management#Ontrack Self Service
ELON University

Planning for a possibility of rain for New Student Convocation

Elon University will make every attempt to hold New Student Convocation on Saturday, Aug. 20, outside Under the Oaks. However, rain with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning is currently in the forecast for Saturday and could affect those plans. Please monitor Today at Elon, official Elon social media, and your email for adjustments to schedules on Saturday due to weather.
ELON, NC
ELON University

#Elon26: Traffic and parking information for Move-in Day 2022

As Elon welcomes over 1,700 students on Friday, Aug. 19 for Move-in Day, be advised that there will be changes in traffic patterns and available parking. Families can follow the recommended routes and driving directions detailed in the Move-in Day map. Incoming students and families will arrive at Schar Center to check-in before heading to their housing locations. More information about Move-in Day can be found here.
ELON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy