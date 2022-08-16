Read full article on original website
ELON University
Elon’s New Student Convocation to be held TODAY Under the Oaks as scheduled
University officials have been monitoring the weather forecasts for several days and have determined that New Student Convocation can be held Under the Oaks at 9 a.m. this morning as previously scheduled. The university had been prepared to implement its rain plan to shift New Student Convocation indoors along with...
ELON University
#Elon26: New Student Programs website provides valuable information for Class of 2026
The Class of 2026 and transfer students will have no shortage of information to rely on with the New Student Programs website and Facebook page helping them get started on their Elon journeys. The New Student Orientation website is the central location for Move-in Day information, a detailed list of...
ELON University
Elon welcomes new international students for orientation
One of the many goals of the Boldly Elon strategic plan is to double international student enrollment at the university. Having students from a diversity of backgrounds who bring to campus their own unique perspectives benefits any university, and the same is true of Elon. “You bring your cultures, your...
ELON University
Danieley Neighborhood welcomes residents with ‘WhoDANit?’ program
Think about it– the first week of classes is full of introductions!. Between meeting new roommates, resident assistants, orientation leaders, hallmates, classmates, professors, club representatives and others, the sheer number of introductions can become overwhelming!. Danieley Neighborhood and Residence Life know how important it is at Elon University to...
ELON University
Brooks Depro, Katy Rouse author article on economic consulting capstone project
Brooks Depro, assistant professor of economics, and Katy Rouse, associate professor of economics, recently co-authored the article “Adapting the case method in an economics capstone research course,” which was published in the International Review of Economics Education. In the article, the authors present a project they developed for...
ELON University
Princeton Review ranks Elon among the nation’s ‘best-run colleges’
Elon University has been named the best-run college in the country by the Princeton Review college guide, with the university also recognized for excellence in academic and student life programs. The 2023 edition of “The Best 388 Colleges,” released Aug. 17, recognizes the top 25 of the country’s 3,000 four-year colleges and universities in 50 categories.
ELON University
Alumni: Get ready for the Welcome to the City 2022 event series
This fall, the Office of Alumni Engagement is excited to launch our regional Welcome to the City event series. Starting at the end of August, Elon’s regional alumni chapters will gather to welcome the Class of 2022 and recently relocated alumni to their new city. This is time for...
ELON University
Community Health Update for August 17
As announced in my July 27 email update to the Elon community, this week marks the return of regular Wednesday health update messages. We encourage you to read the weekly email, which will include important information, links to university websites with additional resources, and announcements about any changes to protocols.
ELON University
Planning for a possibility of rain for New Student Convocation
Elon University will make every attempt to hold New Student Convocation on Saturday, Aug. 20, outside Under the Oaks. However, rain with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning is currently in the forecast for Saturday and could affect those plans. Please monitor Today at Elon, official Elon social media, and your email for adjustments to schedules on Saturday due to weather.
ELON University
#Elon26: Traffic and parking information for Move-in Day 2022
As Elon welcomes over 1,700 students on Friday, Aug. 19 for Move-in Day, be advised that there will be changes in traffic patterns and available parking. Families can follow the recommended routes and driving directions detailed in the Move-in Day map. Incoming students and families will arrive at Schar Center to check-in before heading to their housing locations. More information about Move-in Day can be found here.
