Elon University will make every attempt to hold New Student Convocation on Saturday, Aug. 20, outside Under the Oaks. However, rain with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning is currently in the forecast for Saturday and could affect those plans. Please monitor Today at Elon, official Elon social media, and your email for adjustments to schedules on Saturday due to weather.

ELON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO