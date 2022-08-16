Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Gets First Airstream Franchise; Grand Opening On August 27
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cruising down the American highway with the sun glinting off its aluminum carapace, the Airstream trailer has permanently parked itself in the annals of popular culture. Now there are airstreams parked in Wyoming and they are for sale. It’s a little...
cowboystatedaily.com
Three Missing Cubs Not On Wyoming Grizzly Mortality List Probably Dead
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The total number of grizzly bear deaths in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is likely at least three more than the current official tally of 28, a federal biologist said. Three cubs in Grand Teton Park that bear enthusiasts said went missing...
cowboystatedaily.com
Recount Results: Nothing Changed, Incumbent Loses By 13 Votes In Northeastern Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The recount results are in and nothing has changed in the House District 22 race in Northeast Wyoming. Allen Slagle won the Republican nomination by the same 13 votes as he originally did in Tuesday night’s primary election. Wyoming law...
Have You Seen The Unbelievable Wyoming History On Legend Rock?
When you google 'petroglyphs in Wyoming' there are three major sites that come up. White Mountain petroglyph site, Castle Gardens and Legend Rock State petroglyph site. Not saying that there aren't more than that and likely there are MANY more, but just not as publicized. I've been lucky enough to...
thecheyennepost.com
Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again
Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
Camping In The Wyoming Winter Is Now Possible, Right?
I love to camp and cold weather camping may be my absolute favorite. That may seem insane to some, but being able to think on your feet, figure out the best place to set up your tent, food options and being creative to stay warm are all fun parts of it.
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
Arizona Firefighters Find Backpack Belonging to Idaho man Missing for Eight Years
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of a missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford was 36 when he went missing...
Final 2022 Statewide Wyoming Primary Election Results
Republican lawmaker Chuck Gray and challenger Megan Degenfelder won their Republican primary races for Secretary of State and State Superintendent on Tuesday. Congresswoman Liz Cheney was defeated in the Wyoming Republican Primary by attorney Harriet Hageman on Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Secretary of State's Ofice, Cheney got a little over 49,000 votes to Hageman's 113,000. Several other lesser-known candidates drew a few thousand votes between them.
Big Sky Big House: Biggest House in Montana is Gigantic
You hear people say that things are bigger in Texas. Probably because it is such a big state. But, so is Montana. We are known for some BIG country, BIG water, BIG steaks, and BIG skies. How big is Big Sky country's biggest house? How about nearly 19,000 square feet?
In-N-Out opens in another Utah city
CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Burger lovers, get ready as uber-popular fast food chain In-N-Out opens in another Utah city this week. Beloved burger franchise In-N-Out will be opening its newest location in Logan on Aug. 17. The new restaurant is located at 404 N. Main Street and will mark the 12th In-N-Out location in […]
freightwaves.com
Love’s pulls plug on controversial I-90 truck stop in Montana
Love’s has killed plans to build a truck stop near Ramsay, Montana, a tiny town on Interstate 90, following fierce opposition from local residents. The decision not to proceed with the truck stop comes even as Love’s, in a culmination of a five-year effort, received the final approval it needed from the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Adjustment. Ramsay is located in Silver Bow County, and Butte is the nearest city. According to local media reports, the vote authorizing the truck stop was 5-0.
cowboystatedaily.com
13 Votes Separate Candidates In Eastern Wyoming Race; Only Election To Get Recount
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Thirteen votes were all that separated State Rep. JD Williams, R-Lusk, and challenger Allen Slagle in their Republican primary race for the State House Tuesday night, with Slagle pulling out a narrow, 13-vote victory. The election was so close in House...
cowboystatedaily.com
Night Of The Upsets: Many Wyoming Incumbents Fall To Challengers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A number of incumbent Wyoming legislators have lost their seats in the primary elections on Tuesday night, while a few have held on. State Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, lost to Bob Ide in the Senate 29 Republican primary. Perkins had been...
county17.com
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal
We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
cowboystatedaily.com
More Snow, More Cold Likely This Winter In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For winter weather lovers who have been disappointed over the last two years because of a lack of winter weather, things may be changing in your favor. Wyoming meteorologist Don Day released his annual winter weather forecast and it bodes well...
Nebraska man breaks world record with fish caught at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Nebraska man is the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when he shot a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. “Shortnose gar usually only weigh three-to-four pounds,”...
Watch This Video Of The Meteor That Caused The Massive Boom In Idaho
We are no strangers to mysterious loud booms in the Magic Valley. We’ve been hearing them for years with no true explanation as to what causes them. On Saturday morning there was another loud boom heard in the Magic Valley. This one sounded different than the rest though, and science, along with a few doorbell cameras, has the explanation.
Take A Look At Fantastic Wyoming Scenery Near Laramie Peak
You've heard of Laramie Peak, Esterbrook and Medicine Bow National Forest, but what about Bear Head Mountain, South Mountain or Round Mountain? They're all incredible peaks just south of Laramie peak. There's no doubt that living in Wyoming is an outdoor lovers dream. One thing I've tried to do since...
