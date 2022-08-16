ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Gets First Airstream Franchise; Grand Opening On August 27

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cruising down the American highway with the sun glinting off its aluminum carapace, the Airstream trailer has permanently parked itself in the annals of popular culture. Now there are airstreams parked in Wyoming and they are for sale. It’s a little...
WYOMING STATE
Three Missing Cubs Not On Wyoming Grizzly Mortality List Probably Dead

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The total number of grizzly bear deaths in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is likely at least three more than the current official tally of 28, a federal biologist said. Three cubs in Grand Teton Park that bear enthusiasts said went missing...
WYOMING STATE
Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again

Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
WYOMING STATE
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
WYOMING STATE
Final 2022 Statewide Wyoming Primary Election Results

Republican lawmaker Chuck Gray and challenger Megan Degenfelder won their Republican primary races for Secretary of State and State Superintendent on Tuesday. Congresswoman Liz Cheney was defeated in the Wyoming Republican Primary by attorney Harriet Hageman on Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Secretary of State's Ofice, Cheney got a little over 49,000 votes to Hageman's 113,000. Several other lesser-known candidates drew a few thousand votes between them.
WYOMING STATE
In-N-Out opens in another Utah city

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Burger lovers, get ready as uber-popular fast food chain In-N-Out opens in another Utah city this week. Beloved burger franchise In-N-Out will be opening its newest location in Logan on Aug. 17. The new restaurant is located at 404 N. Main Street and will mark the 12th In-N-Out location in […]
LOGAN, UT
Love’s pulls plug on controversial I-90 truck stop in Montana

Love’s has killed plans to build a truck stop near Ramsay, Montana, a tiny town on Interstate 90, following fierce opposition from local residents. The decision not to proceed with the truck stop comes even as Love’s, in a culmination of a five-year effort, received the final approval it needed from the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Adjustment. Ramsay is located in Silver Bow County, and Butte is the nearest city. According to local media reports, the vote authorizing the truck stop was 5-0.
MONTANA STATE
Night Of The Upsets: Many Wyoming Incumbents Fall To Challengers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A number of incumbent Wyoming legislators have lost their seats in the primary elections on Tuesday night, while a few have held on. State Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, lost to Bob Ide in the Senate 29 Republican primary. Perkins had been...
WYOMING STATE
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
WYOMING STATE
Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal

We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
More Snow, More Cold Likely This Winter In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For winter weather lovers who have been disappointed over the last two years because of a lack of winter weather, things may be changing in your favor. Wyoming meteorologist Don Day released his annual winter weather forecast and it bodes well...
WYOMING STATE
Watch This Video Of The Meteor That Caused The Massive Boom In Idaho

We are no strangers to mysterious loud booms in the Magic Valley. We’ve been hearing them for years with no true explanation as to what causes them. On Saturday morning there was another loud boom heard in the Magic Valley. This one sounded different than the rest though, and science, along with a few doorbell cameras, has the explanation.
IDAHO STATE
Casper, WY
107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

