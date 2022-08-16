Read full article on original website
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Sunset colors after a not-as-hot-as-expected day
(Photo by Jan Pendergrass) You probably won’t be sad to hear that today’s clouds kept the official Sea-Tac high from hitting the 90s, which would have been a record-tying 12th day in the 90s in one year. It stopped at 87. The clouds did bring a colorful sunset – thanks to those who sent photos.
WATER TAXI ALERT: Two round trips between West Seattle and downtown canceled this evening
The following trips from Downtown Seattle to West Seattle are canceled: 5:25 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. The following trips from West Seattle to Downtown Seattle are canceled: 5:45 p.m. and 6:25 p.m. Please note: There is a two-hour gap in scheduled sailings to West Seattle between the 4:45 p.m. trip...
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Another milestone on the road to reopening
(WSB photos/video unless otherwise credited) Our video above shows five of the six minutes it took to bring down the first of the under-bridge work platforms around 8:30 this morning. Repair contractor Kraemer NA‘s project manager told us a week and a half ago that the first platforms would likely be removed this weekend, and that’s what’s happening.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts
6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, August 19th, now less than one month until the expected West Seattle Bridge reopening date. Partly cloudy and warm today, with the high possibly into the (corrected) low 80s. (WEATHER UPDATE: The steady rain wasn’t in the forecast, which now is updated to call for a “slight chance” of thundershowers this morning, “slight chance” of showers this afternoon.)
‘The Great West Seattle Float Hunt’ about to launch
As part of the West Seattle Best Seattle effort related to the impending reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, a scavenger hunt is about to launch. Here’s the announcement we just received:. For the first time ever, the West Seattle community will participate in what we’re calling The Great...
WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 7 notes
(Reflection after last week’s rain – photo by Jerry Simmons) Here are notes for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: Reminder that the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s museum at 61st/Stevens is only open Saturdays and Sundays, noon-4 pm, no more Fridays.
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: What’s happening with one month to go until expected reopening
James August 18, 2022 (6:23 pm) What’s up with all the hidden license plates crossing lower bridge? Bunch of motorcycles with covered or no plates. Saw a car that had device that covered/uncovered electronically.They must be seeing that on cameras. Yup August 18, 2022 (8:07 pm) Yes, those are...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes on Alki, Harbor Avenues
Heads-up if you’re headed to the beach via north/westbound Harbor/Alki Avenues – two crashes this hour. The one in the photo above sent by Michelle is in the 1700 block of Alki SW; Mark sent word earlier this hour of a Harbor Avenue crash just south of Seacrest. No Seattle Fire dispatch for either, which indicates no serious injuries.
Speaking of transit cancellations: Any Metro hope on the horizon?
Before today’s news of King County Water Taxi trip cancellations, we had asked Metro for an update on bus-service staffing, since we’ve noticed the deluge of missed-trip notifications most weekdays. In particular, we asked if anything specific was planned to boost reliability for the impending school year, since middle- and high-school students in particular rely on Metro service. Here’s the reply, via spokesperson Elaine Porterfield:
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Thursday info
6:04 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, August 18th, one month until the expected West Seattle Bridge reopening date. Sunny and hot today, with the high likely to hit 90 again. (That’s where it topped out Wednesday at the official Sea-Tac gauge, which means that 90 or higher today would tie the record, twelve 90-or-higher-degree days in a year.)
FOLLOWUP: ‘Last to go’ RV gone from westbound side of Harbor Avenue
The number of RVs on the westbound (northbound) side of Harbor Avenue has been shrinking in recent weeks, as we noted when we reported two weeks ago that the city said another “remediation” was planned. The “No Parking” signs went up for this week; as of last night around 6:30 pm, the remaining RV on that side – somewhat notorious for its pot-plant patch – was still there. As of midday today, multiple area residents emailed us to report, it’s gone. Wrote one, “The black RV on Harbor Ave was last to go. It is surreal seeing the street as it should be.” We were out at the time those notes came in so we went over to verify. As seen in our video above, no RVs remain on that side. Just beyond the end of our clip, two remain on the eastbound side just east of Fairmount, along with a decommissioned school bus that’s been in the Harbor/Beach Drive area a while.
UTILITIES: More sewer-pipe repairs ahead for area of March leak beneath Beach Drive
Back in March, a sewer line under Beach Drive near Lowman Beach leaked an estimated tens of thousands of gallons of sewage. Repairs followed. Now, it’s time for more. We happened onto a mention of the project in city permit files; the summary said the repair work “to minimize risk of sewage leak due to pipe failure” might involve part of Lowman Beach Park, which just reopened after the seawall-removal project. So we asked the King County Wastewater Treatment Division for details. Here’s the reply from spokesperson Rachael Hartman:
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen maroon Cherokee
The latest stolen vehicle to watch for is this one reported by Marci:. My husband‘s 2001 maroon Jeep Cherokee, license # AGU7905, was stolen sometime after midnight last night. We live on SW Hanford Street near West Seattle High School. It has a Seahawks bumper sticker and a trailer...
LOST CAT: Freddie, senior – August 18, 2022 12:41 pm
My 17 year old cat Freddie has not come home for 2 days. I live near Walnut and Hinds, one block south of West Seattle High School. He is not frail but he is thin. I’ve searched everywhere nearby. Please contact me by phone or text if you find him. I would like to know even if he passed away. 206-355-7811.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver Acura; stolen white Rad Wagon e-bike; abandoned bicycle
We had our vehicle stolen from the street in front of our home (41st & Juneau) last night. It was a silver 2014 Acura RDX with plates: BGH8437. Police incident # is 22-218151. Our white Rad Wagon electric bicycle was stolen around 5pm on 8/18 from outside the ATT store by Admiral Safeway. It has one orange saddle bag (with a dark blue raincoat inside), and a drink holder mounted to handlebars. Serial number WB719J—–.
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: With rapist still at large, North Delridge residents to gather
No arrest yet in Monday’s North Delridge sexual assault, nor do detectives have any new information to release, Seattle Police tell WSB today. But area residents plan an action Friday night. “We want to bring awareness and support, and make the authorities look at us and do something,” says one neighbor. Another tells WSB the neighborhood’s reaction began with anger but then led to a search “for ways to bring more attention to this issue.” They plan to meet up at Cottage Grove Park at 5 pm tomorrow (Friday, August 19th) to place teal balloons around the neighborhood; that’s the color for sexual-assault awareness. They’ll also be circulating flyers. They want to ensure everyone knows this happened. The victim was attacked around 6:15 pm Monday; police searched the 26th/Juneau vicinity and beyond for hours, but SPD has released few details and only a description of what the attacker was wearing.
