Rent this new private coral island located off the coast of Belize

If the idea of staying at an exclusive private island appeals to you, you might be interested in hiring Kanu Island, a newly-opened hideaway located off the coast of Placencia in Belize. The beautiful 2.5-acre coral island has five 1000-square-foot villas, and it accommodates up to to 14 adults and...
This Tiny Island In BC Has 7 Freshwater Lakes & Is Surrounded By The Sparkling Ocean

There is a tiny island just off the coast of Vancouver that has seven freshwater lakes and is surrounded by the ocean. Salt Spring Island in B.C. is a place you'll want to visit this summer and it's just a quick BC Ferries ride away from the mainland. It should take roughly two-and-a-half hours in total to get to this island from Vancouver, and there's so much to explore once you're there.
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation

7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation. Need a break from the grind with some quiet relaxation? These adults-only resorts are perfect for the ultimate peaceful holiday. Adults-only hotels and resorts, found on private islands, vineyards, nature reserves and protected sanctuaries, offer the opportunity to de-stress...
The best hotels in America

Offering comfortable amenities and incredible perks, these are the best hotels in America for a vacation or staycation. The best hotels in America feature the most over the top hotel perks and services that go above and beyond the guests’ expectations. Offering incredible perks and comfortable amenities, these hotels boast awe-inspiring décor, stellar views and plush rooms. Take a vacation or a staycation at the premises below and return home feeling refreshed, relaxed and pampered. Prefer to select your destination before finding a hotel? Browse through the best vacations in America or choose one of the most romantic getaways in America.
Checking In: Sofitel Kia Ora Mo’orea, kick back and relax in the luxe overwater bungalows

How do you formulate words adequate enough to describe the most beautiful place you’ve ever seen?. It’s a challenge not unique to me, and is one that frequent travelers know well. It's a feeling I haven’t had for the past few years, after spending countless hours stuck at home. However, I was recently invited to check in to the stunning Sofitel Kia Ora resort in Mo’orea, Tahiti, and it quite literally took my breath away.
