Read full article on original website
Related
Is Idaho a Good Place to Have a Baby?
When it comes to the state of Idaho, we come in the bottom half, by ranking as the 28 best state to have babies. Idaho does have some positives going for it, ranking nine in cost and ten in baby friendliness. Depending on where you live, the cost of a baby can weigh down a family, so being a top ten state in cost is a nice luxury to have for locals that are expecting. Working against Idaho is that they rank 23 in health care and 34 in family friendliness. Between the two, baby friendliness seems like where you would rather be ranked higher. Health care may not be the best, but it is better than more than half the states.
Why Idaho is One of the Best States to Live in
Living in Idaho is a blessing to many of us. It is a beautiful state with great scenery, much to do, and is decently affordable. If you love the outdoors it is a great place to call home. There is no shortage of fishing, hiking, kayaking, hunting, and the lack of traffic compared to other states is a breath of fresh air. There is much to enjoy about Idaho, and far too often it isn't recognized or mentioned as a great place, which is how the locals prefer it. When it comes to living in Idaho though, are we biased in saying it is a great place to live, or is it one of the best states to live in?
Rabid Bat Found in Blaine County
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The first case of rabies in a bat has been reported in Southern Idaho. According to the South Central Public Health District (SCPHD), the bat was captured in Blaine County. Health officials warn that rabies can be deadly to people and pets, “It is so important you avoid coming in to contact with bats at any time. If you have direct contact with a bat, or find one in your home while you were sleeping it is important you contact your health care provider right away and ask about treatment," said Tanis Maxwell, SCPHD Epidemiology Program Manager in a statement. The health district advises not to handle a bat with bare hands and avoid them if possible. Cats, dogs, and horses should be vaccinated to protect them from rabid bats. SCPHD said people should contact the health district if they even suspect they've come in contact with a bat, or if a person was in a room sleeping with a bat inside, seek help from SCPHD and call 208-737-5912 or 208-737-5971. If possible, people should safely capture the bat without touching it, but do not take it into the health district office. In October of 2021 a Boise man died from rabies after a bat had gotten tangled in his clothing two months before. Health officials said the man didn't think he had been bitten and didn't seek help until he became ill. The last time a fatality was attributed to rabies in Idaho was back in the late 70s.
Why the Magic Valley Has a Loose Dog Problem
Owning a dog is one of the best parts of life. They are your friend for life and a part of your family. Often, many enjoy their dogs more than their friends and family members, because of the loyalty and love they show. It is hard when you have to leave home and go to work, run errands, or on vacation and can't bring them with you. While leaving them is hard, coming back and seeing their joy to see you is almost worth it. What isn't fun is when you come back and find your dog gone. It makes you sick to your stomach, but it seems to be a problem that is happening far too often in the Magic Valley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho Man Ran Over after Hitting Deer with Motorcycle
MCCAMMON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho authorities say a Bancroft man was found dead Saturday after hitting a deer with his motorcycle and then was struck by another vehicle. According to Idaho State Police, the 58-year-old man was on a newer Harley Davidson motorcycle headed west on U.S. Highway 30 at around 11:55 p.m. when he struck a deer in the road and was thrown from the bike. The man was then struck by an unknown vehicle sometime after the collision with the deer. The man was dead when emergency crews arrived. Traffic was blocked for roughly three hours. ISP is asking anyone with information on the crash to come forward.
Why Idaho is Seeing All Time High in Resignations Across the State
The cost of living continues to rise, and jobs are in high demand. All across Twin Falls, Idaho, and the country, many businesses have 'help wanted' signs in their windows. For those that have jobs, the frustrations are real. Many of us are overworked, tired, underpaid, and feel underappreciated. The frustration grows with time, and after so long you feel like quitting. Patience does not last as long as it use to and bosses are finding themselves with holes to fill when workers decide to act on this frustration and decide to quit. Resignations are happening daily across the country, but in Idaho, they seem to be at an alarmingly high rate.
Why Idaho Has One of the Worst Early Educational Systems
School is beginning soon and for many parents, it means there is much to do. Getting supplies, doing to school clothes shopping, and getting back to a normal sleeping schedule. There is a lot to be done to get ready for school, and for those that have little ones, they are preparing for their children to go to pre-school and kindergarten for the first time. While many parents hate to see their little ones grow up, it is also exciting to see them learn new things. Living in Idaho, a question must be asked, are our children getting a good early education? How does Idaho compare to other states?
Three Solutions That Could Fix Idaho’s Teacher Shortage
It’s no secret that Idaho has struggled with education. Idaho ranks dead last of all the states in student spending. If you ask any teacher, they’ll tell you at length that Idaho teachers are not paid enough when compared to their counterparts in other states. Add that to the fact that the overall job market is more competitive, it’s no surprise that Idaho is short on teachers in both the public and private sectors. This shortage is only expected to grow in the coming years, as more and more baby boomers retire from their teaching positions. We know what the problem is, so what might we do to fix it?
RELATED PEOPLE
DANGER: New Invasive Species Found in Boise, ID
Invasive plant species are nothing new in Idaho. Japanese Yew and similar plants have developed a nasty reputation as elk that feed on it quickly die. Cheatgrass has spread across the high desert and is now a major fuel source for wildfires. Even by early summer, it’s often so dry if you touch a blade it will dissolve into a powder. It also displaces sagebrush.
What Would You Do? Job Offers to Pay in Chicken Sandwiches in Idaho
What would you do? What would you do if you were offered food instead of money to work your job? Would it matter if it is a second job? Do the hours matter? It may seem like an odd offer and something that is an easy answer, but it may not be as easy as it seems. This is a real offer that happened recently, and it has many scratching their head and wondering, what they would do if they were offered the job, but were paid in sandwiches instead of dollar bills.
Idaho Is One Of The Few States Left Without Any Form Of Legal Marijuana
It is no secret that Idaho has not legalized marijuana in any form. I am not saying this is a good thing or a bad thing, I do, however, find it interesting that officially more states have approved marijuana in full legality than having kept it fully illegal. Idaho Is...
85 Epic Pictures Of Idaho From Social Media In July
Idaho is beautiful and people capture that beauty every single day on their phones and cameras. Rather than have all those amazing pictures sitting unviewed on one person’s phone or camera memory card, the Outdoor Idaho Facebook page actively searches for the best photos taken in Idaho every month. Through their monthly ‘Iconic Idaho’ photo contest they are able to get glorious photo submissions from around the state. They just posted the winners from July and the pictures do not disappoint.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nearly 40 Magic Valley Idaho National Guard Deployed to Asia
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Around 40 Idaho National Guard members from the Magic Valley are headed on a year-long mission in Southwest Asia. According to the Idaho National Guard, more than 600 men and women shipped out from Gowen Field Wednesday to be part of Operation Spartan Shield. This is the largest deployment for the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team’s Task Force Rattler. The governor, top military officials, family and fiends bid the soldiers a heartfelt farewell as they boarded a commercial airliner. “Task Force Rattler is trained, motivated and ready to assume all assigned missions in Southeast Asia,” said Maj. Sam McDowell, task force commander. "This team has rapidly prepared and come together as a cohesive and lethal fighting force.” The mission is part of Operation Enduring Freedom. More than half of the operation will be made up of Idaho soldiers while others from the National Guard in Montana, Ohio, Oregon, and South Carolina will join them. An earlier group of Idaho soldiers deployed on the same mission will return in October.
Friendly Reminder To Stop For School Buses As Magic Valley Classes Start
Schools have started in some areas around the Magic Valley and other schools are gearing up. That means be on the lookout for more children and more school buses. There have been issues in the past where people are not stopping for school buses when their red lights are on. Don't be that guy.
10 Foods Chefs Say Idahoans Should Never Have Delivered From A Restaurant
Delivery services can be a blessing and they can also be a curse. On one hand, you don't have to get off the couch to get any food you could desire. On the other hand, it could take way longer than expected and your food could show up soggy, cold, and gross.
Idaho Man’s Record Catfish a Rare Catch
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A record catch at a Southern Idaho reservoir turns out to be a rare one. Paul Newman and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game were stumped for a bit after the man had caught a record-size catfish at C.J. Strike Reservoir they originally thought was a channel catfish. After further examination of the photo, it turns out the fish was indeed a state record, but it was a blue catfish, a rare species in Idaho. Newman had been fishing for sturgeon on July 20, instead he hooked the massive catfish. He recorded the size and weight then released it before submitting the information and photo to Idaho Fish and Game. At first biologist determined the fish was a channel catfish from the picture and awarded the record to Newman. Officials say the two species are very similar and distinguishing the two apart is difficult without physical examination. Eventually it was confirmed to be a blue catfish and handed out the first ever state record for the species at 37 pounds. Idaho Fish and Game looked back into its stocking records because blue catfish are not native to Idaho and haven't been stocked in recent years; channel catfish, also a non-native species, are regularly stocked in the state from farms. Blue catfish haven't been stocked in Idaho waters since the mid-1980s. Idaho Fish and Game speculates that it is possible that some of the species might have escaped fish farms along the Snake River that raise them or some of them might of gotten mixed up with channel catfish at the farms used for stocking. The current record for catch and release channel catfish will remain at 32.9 pounds, also caught at C.J. Strike by Cody Kastner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Can You Legally Gather and Eat Roadkill in Idaho and Why Would You?
I just got home from a family vacation to California and we saw a lot of roadkill along the way. I’m the dad who will point it out every single time, but I have never had any desire to pull my car over and load the carcass into the back seat so we could take it home for dinner.
Idaho’s Famous National Park Gets Snubbed in Exciting New Disney+ Series
Idaho is home to six national parks, reserves, historic sites, and monuments but in a new Disney+ series Idaho gets snubbed. The new National Geographic/Disney+ series is titled ‘America’s National Parks’ and the legendary Garth Brooks narrates it. The series is going to focus on five National Parks from all around the United States. Yellowstone National Park is getting overlooked in this newest series, but that really isn’t a bad thing. While a focus on Yellowstone might bring a little love to Idaho as the park covers part of our eastern border, it isn’t necessary. Yellowstone has been covered in so many films and features, that not hearing about it will be a nice reprieve.
Disrespectful Things Every Idahoan Does in Church
Church is a judgment-free zone. Every person who enters any church in Idaho should feel welcome and loved, but that doesn't mean anything goes inside those hallowed walls. Thou Shalt Not Judge Thy Neighbor For Being The Worst. It’s easy to get picky about all the things someone else is...
Sen. Risch Names Rudy’s Idaho Business of the Month
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A locally owned kitchen supply store serving the Magic Valley for more than two decades has been named Idaho Business of the Month by Idaho Sen. Jim Risch. On August 3, Sen. Risch chose Rudy's A Cook's Paradise August Business of the Month for its contribution to the community of Twin Falls which will be entered into the Congressional Record in the Senate. The 118 year-old building Rudy's is in used to be a former hardware store owned by the family and was transformed in 2002 by Tom and Megan Ashenbrener into a home kitchen supply store. According to Sen. Rish's office, it is the longest continuously running retail stores in Twin Falls.“Congratulations to Rudy’s A Cook’s Paradise and its employees on being the Idaho Small Business of the Month for August 2022,” Risch continued. “You make our great state proud, and I look forward to your continued growth and success.” Rudy's also has a large selection of beer and wine plus culinary classes.
98.3 The Snake
Twin Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
881K+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0