Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Caras Park "sets sail"
Caras Park will be more colorful on Friday after crews finish installing new "sails" to provide some shade and a new look.
Hilarious Video Shows Behind the Scenes at Montgomery Distillery
It is safe to say that there are just as many breweries in Montana as there are churches and casinos. Breweries have been popping up all over Montana in the past 20-30 years. Montana is definitely on the map for beer lovers. But, what about people who love booze? Montana's seemingly endless supply of fresh grains and other ingredients involved in distilling make the state a great place for booze. Distilling companies have also been popping up around the state. Maybe not as quickly as breweries, but the number seems to increase fairly steadily.
bitterrootstar.com
Great ready to Rumble in the Root
Rumble in the Root is hosted by the BitterRodders Car Club on Labor Day, Saturday September 3, 2022. Rumble in the Root is a charity benefit Rod Run held annually every fall. The spectacular drive through the Bitterroot Valley as well as good food, games and fun along the way make this one of the largest Rod Runs around. Many participants make Rumble in the Root the recurring highlight of their season.
Against Me! Singer Will Rock Missoula This September. Details Here
Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! will be performing live in Missoula. This is definitely a show you cannot miss. Laura is such an incredible singer and songwriter. You might also know that she is huge inspiration in the trans rock community. When it comes to punk, rock, and metal, all are welcome and accepted. We're family. Don't forget that.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Haunted Montana? The Most Haunted Places Under The Big Sky.
When it comes to talking about things being haunted, some folks simply don't believe in any of that. I am not one of those people, for I've seen a few things in my life that absolutely make me a believer in ghosts. In fact, I worked at a radio station...
TOTFEST 2022 – Missoula’s ‘Spudtacular’ Rock and Food Festival
Years ago, our pal Leif from Walking Corpse Syndrome, had a craving for a proper tater tot casserole. He reached out to social media for suggestions on how to make the best tater tot casserole. Soon after he wrote the message, passed out. But, when he woke the next day, he had people battling over who had the best recipe.
NBCMontana
Yellowstone filming takes place in Arlee
MISSOULA, Mont. — Kevin Costner's hit tv show, Yellowstone, continues to film in a number of local communities. The community page for the town of Arlee, north of Missoula, says the Yellowstone series is filming by the water tower today. It asks the public let the crews be able...
UM Makes Sure Campus Construction Won’t Affect Tailgating
As fall approaches and the University of Montana prepares for the new school year, Grizzly football fans are all wondering if there will be room for parking and tailgating at home football games. KGVO News spoke to Dave Kuntz, Director of Strategic Communications at UM who began the conversation by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
Swan Valley Cafe catches fire in Condon
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Swan Valley Café caught on fire in Condon Thursday afternoon. The Swan Valley Emergency Services responded to a call about the fire around 12:59 p.m. and arrived on scene at 1:08 p.m. Fire Chief Randy Williams said the Swan Valley Café is located right...
Montana Man Is The Voice To Some Of Our Favorite Pixar Characters
It's no surprise when we mention the word Montana these days, people automatically go to the series Yellowstone. Which who wouldn't, I mean it is entering it's 5th season and has spin off's being filmed at this moment in Butte, Helena, and Missoula. One thing people do not realize, is...
Living in Missoula? What Your Shoe Choices Say by Looking at Them
You can say a lot of things about Missoula, one of those is it’s a good-sized city. Lot’s of room to roam about. In order to do that properly, you need good footwear, and you can tell a lot about someone living in Missoula by the shoes they wear.
Memorial service held for Missoula Mayor John Engen
The lives and times of Missoula's longest-serving mayor -- John Engen -- were remembered during a public memorial service on Saturday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hog Trough, Fuse Lake fires holding steady
The Hog Trough and Fuse Lake fires in the Bitterroot National Forest are burning a combined 1,637 acres.
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022
With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
Meet Precious Puppy Raquel at Humane Society of Western Montana
At least one Dog Day of August in Missoula couldn't have been any more enjoyable. It was another Take Me Home Tuesday radio broadcast, and a special treat, as it's not often members of the Humane Society of Western Montana can introduce us all to a puppy. In this case, Raquel, one of several siblings waiting for their forever homes. Soft, sweet, affectionate, gentle...it's hard not to adjective the heck out of you!
Woman Arrested After People Heard Gunshots on the Clark Fork River
On August 15, 2022, at around 8:52 pm, multiple people called 911 to report gunshots coming from the Clark Fork River near the Creekside Apartments on Broadway. The reports stated that a group consisting of four males and a female were floating the river on innertubes and a paddleboard. One...
Montana Trucker Miraculously Survives Being Crushed by His Load
Just loading a normal haul of posts. As a career self-employed trucker, it's as routine as it gets. And then it's not. We received word from the community of Plains, Montana, about the life-changing ordeal that truck driver Steve Blanchard is currently facing. And as small-town communities do, the people of Plains are answering the bell with Steve in his fight to survive.
Missoula Police Search for Missing Woman
On August 12, 2022, the Missoula Police Department sent out a Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory alert for Candice Ritzie. Candice is a 45-year-old black female. She is 6 foot, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing shorts and a brown and white t-shirt. Candice also sometimes wears glasses.
FWP Bear Expert Says the ‘Hip Strip Bear’ is Back in Missoula
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks bear expert Jamie Jonkel told us on Monday that he was not surprised that a large black bear was spotted on the University of Montana campus early in the morning; in fact, he even identified the bruin as ‘the Hip Strip Bear’. “It...
Growth seen on Hog Trough, Fuse Lake fires
The Hog Trough and Fuse Lake fires in the Bitterroot National Forest are burning a combined 1,418 acres.
96.3 The Blaze
Missoula, MT
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0