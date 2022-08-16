ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilarious Video Shows Behind the Scenes at Montgomery Distillery

It is safe to say that there are just as many breweries in Montana as there are churches and casinos. Breweries have been popping up all over Montana in the past 20-30 years. Montana is definitely on the map for beer lovers. But, what about people who love booze? Montana's seemingly endless supply of fresh grains and other ingredients involved in distilling make the state a great place for booze. Distilling companies have also been popping up around the state. Maybe not as quickly as breweries, but the number seems to increase fairly steadily.
Great ready to Rumble in the Root

Rumble in the Root is hosted by the BitterRodders Car Club on Labor Day, Saturday September 3, 2022. Rumble in the Root is a charity benefit Rod Run held annually every fall. The spectacular drive through the Bitterroot Valley as well as good food, games and fun along the way make this one of the largest Rod Runs around. Many participants make Rumble in the Root the recurring highlight of their season.
Against Me! Singer Will Rock Missoula This September. Details Here

Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! will be performing live in Missoula. This is definitely a show you cannot miss. Laura is such an incredible singer and songwriter. You might also know that she is huge inspiration in the trans rock community. When it comes to punk, rock, and metal, all are welcome and accepted. We're family. Don't forget that.
Yellowstone filming takes place in Arlee

MISSOULA, Mont. — Kevin Costner's hit tv show, Yellowstone, continues to film in a number of local communities. The community page for the town of Arlee, north of Missoula, says the Yellowstone series is filming by the water tower today. It asks the public let the crews be able...
Swan Valley Cafe catches fire in Condon

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Swan Valley Café caught on fire in Condon Thursday afternoon. The Swan Valley Emergency Services responded to a call about the fire around 12:59 p.m. and arrived on scene at 1:08 p.m. Fire Chief Randy Williams said the Swan Valley Café is located right...
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022

With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
Meet Precious Puppy Raquel at Humane Society of Western Montana

At least one Dog Day of August in Missoula couldn't have been any more enjoyable. It was another Take Me Home Tuesday radio broadcast, and a special treat, as it's not often members of the Humane Society of Western Montana can introduce us all to a puppy. In this case, Raquel, one of several siblings waiting for their forever homes. Soft, sweet, affectionate, gentle...it's hard not to adjective the heck out of you!
Montana Trucker Miraculously Survives Being Crushed by His Load

Just loading a normal haul of posts. As a career self-employed trucker, it's as routine as it gets. And then it's not. We received word from the community of Plains, Montana, about the life-changing ordeal that truck driver Steve Blanchard is currently facing. And as small-town communities do, the people of Plains are answering the bell with Steve in his fight to survive.
Missoula Police Search for Missing Woman

On August 12, 2022, the Missoula Police Department sent out a Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory alert for Candice Ritzie. Candice is a 45-year-old black female. She is 6 foot, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing shorts and a brown and white t-shirt. Candice also sometimes wears glasses.
