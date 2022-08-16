ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Phone Arena

Here's which Motorola phones will get Android 13

As Android 13 is out and rolling out to eligible Pixels, it's time to look at the rest of Android's larger manufacturers and anticipate how they'd fare in the Android 13 rollout, which will happen in the following months. Motorola, in particular, has updated its support page with clear-cut instructions...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Another OnePlus smartphone fails to survive a bend test

Durability is something that we often take for granted the it comes to our smartphones. Apparently, this should not necessarily be the case, at least with OnePlus. Today, the newest device from OnePlus, the OnePlus 10T, was subjected to one of the classic durability tests - a bend test. JerryRigEverything, a popular YouTuber that routinely “tortures” smartphones for entertainment purposes, posted the results of the former in a video. And it does not look pretty.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Too good to compete with iPhone and Samsung: The Xiaomi phone that must be protected at all costs?

It's now been over four years since the US trade ban forced Huawei to stop doing business with US-based companies, including Google. Of course, all of this happened in the wake of the US-China trade war, which will raise some questions about the reasoning behind the Huawei ban, originally claimed to have been put in place because the Chinese company could "spy" on users.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Health#Galaxy#Pixel Watch#Apple S Watch Series
Phone Arena

Android 13 is here but people are flocking to Google Play Store to experience... iOS 16?

One of the biggest differences between Apple's iOS and Google's Android is that the latter is more customizable. With iOS 16, Apple has begun to loosen the grip it has on its smartphone operating system, allowing more customization than ever before. It looks like many from the Android camp are eager to get a taste of the iPhone's operating system, as iOS launchers have become noticeably popular in recent times.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

EE launches three new mobile monthly plans for UK customers

UK carrier EE has introduced three new mobile monthly plans for its customers. As the company announced in a press release, its new plans are Essentials, All Rounder, and Full Works, and are basically its entry-level, mid-range, and premium subscriptions. The trio is available for smartphone plans, SIM-Only — meaning subscribing without buying a new phone — and for connected devices, and what makes it intriguing is that it comes with some benefits, which should save you money.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

[Update: iOS 16 support] This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works

Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

The Xiaomi 13 might come with brand new display tech and even thinner bezels

The Xiaomi 13 is already said to feature several upgrades compared to its predecessor, and the latest one to come out of the rumor mill is about its display. Of course, given that we are talking about one of the more significant phone parts that govern the user experience, this is quite the good news for Xiaomi fans.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Another report says main Galaxy S23 Ultra camera will be a 200-megapixel monster

The next Samsung Note/S series hybrid, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is pretty much guaranteed to have a bonkers 200MP main camera. Samsung stuck with the same 108MP megapixel count for the last three generations of premium S range handsets, and while some may argue that the unit provided more than enough megapixels, it's been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and the South Korean company is probably itching to launch a device with it.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Vivo X Fold S tipped to challenge the Galaxy Z Fold 4 outside China

Vivo launched the X Fold back in April, making a serious statement for its foldable feature. The phone was announced with top-notch specs such as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, LTPO screen with 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, and a ZEISS-branded camera system.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

No Android 13 for the Galaxy S10 series, but the August security update is here

While Android 13 will sadly remain a pipe's dream for Galaxy S10, S10+, and Galaxy S10e users, Samsung is currently rolling out the August security update patch to its 2019 crop of ex-flagships. Currently rolling out in certain portions of the EU, like Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, Poland, Switzerland, and the Nordic region, the update will eventually arrive to the rest of the EU and the US, including all other regions in which the phones were sold.
NFL
Phone Arena

Huawei Mate 50 line might make calls and send texts even with a dead battery

Reduced to producing one flagship series a year instead of the two it used to release, Huawei is expected to unveil the Mate 50 line in 2022 after the photography-centered P50 was unveiled last year. You probably know the whole story by now. Branded as a national security threat under two U.S. administrations, Huawei is forbidden from accessing its U.S. supply chain including Google, and cannot buy cutting-edge chips due to U.S. export rules.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Oppo matches Samsung for Android 13 August update release with ColorOS 13

Oppo, which together with the other companies under the BBK holding umbrella OnePlus and Vivo is the world's largest phone maker, beating Samsung in collective sales, is not staying behind when it comes to the announcement and release of the latest Android 13 update for its phones, too. The newest...
CELL PHONES

