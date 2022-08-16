Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Here's which Motorola phones will get Android 13
As Android 13 is out and rolling out to eligible Pixels, it's time to look at the rest of Android's larger manufacturers and anticipate how they'd fare in the Android 13 rollout, which will happen in the following months. Motorola, in particular, has updated its support page with clear-cut instructions...
The Pixel 6 could still get face unlock, along with the Pixel 7
We were somewhat disappointed with the lack of face unlock functionality on the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro when they launched last year – but as work continues on the Pixel 7, it looks as though the feature might make it to the older phones too.
Phone Arena
Another OnePlus smartphone fails to survive a bend test
Durability is something that we often take for granted the it comes to our smartphones. Apparently, this should not necessarily be the case, at least with OnePlus. Today, the newest device from OnePlus, the OnePlus 10T, was subjected to one of the classic durability tests - a bend test. JerryRigEverything, a popular YouTuber that routinely “tortures” smartphones for entertainment purposes, posted the results of the former in a video. And it does not look pretty.
Phone Arena
Too good to compete with iPhone and Samsung: The Xiaomi phone that must be protected at all costs?
It's now been over four years since the US trade ban forced Huawei to stop doing business with US-based companies, including Google. Of course, all of this happened in the wake of the US-China trade war, which will raise some questions about the reasoning behind the Huawei ban, originally claimed to have been put in place because the Chinese company could "spy" on users.
Phone Arena
Android 13 is here but people are flocking to Google Play Store to experience... iOS 16?
One of the biggest differences between Apple's iOS and Google's Android is that the latter is more customizable. With iOS 16, Apple has begun to loosen the grip it has on its smartphone operating system, allowing more customization than ever before. It looks like many from the Android camp are eager to get a taste of the iPhone's operating system, as iOS launchers have become noticeably popular in recent times.
Phone Arena
EE launches three new mobile monthly plans for UK customers
UK carrier EE has introduced three new mobile monthly plans for its customers. As the company announced in a press release, its new plans are Essentials, All Rounder, and Full Works, and are basically its entry-level, mid-range, and premium subscriptions. The trio is available for smartphone plans, SIM-Only — meaning subscribing without buying a new phone — and for connected devices, and what makes it intriguing is that it comes with some benefits, which should save you money.
Phone Arena
On the cusp of the iPhone 14 release, iPhone 13 is the most popular phone in the US
The Strategy Analytics numbers for the quarter ending in June are in, and the iPhone 13 models dominates the US phone market in terms of sales, despite that the iPhone 14 series release is less than a month away. We'd be curious to learn if the Samsung's 2022 foldables the...
9to5Mac
[Update: iOS 16 support] This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works
Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
Phone Arena
iPhone 13 mini from a Pixel 6 Pro user’s perspective: This is why people buy iPhones?
This story's been a long time in the making and had to be written despite the fact that Google quite literally just launched Android 13, which like all previous updates, is supposed to fix the Pixel 6. Clearly, one person didn't have the immense amounts of patience to wait for...
Phone Arena
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and iPhone 14: The most interesting and most boring phone of 2022? Why boring sells
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is finally here, and just recently we published our full review of it, which was a highly positive one, and for good reason. But, as cutting-edge and exciting as this Samsung phone may seem to us, the tech enthusiasts, the wider world was and still is talking about the iPhone 14 instead.
Phone Arena
The Xiaomi 13 might come with brand new display tech and even thinner bezels
The Xiaomi 13 is already said to feature several upgrades compared to its predecessor, and the latest one to come out of the rumor mill is about its display. Of course, given that we are talking about one of the more significant phone parts that govern the user experience, this is quite the good news for Xiaomi fans.
Phone Arena
Ming-Chi Kuo: Blame the economy for the iPhone 14's purported earlier announcement
"It’s the economy, stupid," says the popular catchphrase, coined by James Carville, Bill Clinton's former lead strategist, as a key message in the election campaign against George H. W. Bush back in 1992, when the US was suffering a recession. Well, that same economy could be the very likely...
Phone Arena
Now’s the perfect time to get a Sony Xperia 1 III or Xperia 5 III - both are heavily discounted on Amazon
Sony smartphones are kind of unique - they come with a lot of features on board - such as microSD card slots, 3.5mm audio jacks, 21:9 uninterrupted OLED screens, professional grade camera software and more. What’s even better is that these devices don’t look like anything else on the market,...
Phone Arena
Another report says main Galaxy S23 Ultra camera will be a 200-megapixel monster
The next Samsung Note/S series hybrid, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is pretty much guaranteed to have a bonkers 200MP main camera. Samsung stuck with the same 108MP megapixel count for the last three generations of premium S range handsets, and while some may argue that the unit provided more than enough megapixels, it's been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and the South Korean company is probably itching to launch a device with it.
Phone Arena
Vivo X Fold S tipped to challenge the Galaxy Z Fold 4 outside China
Vivo launched the X Fold back in April, making a serious statement for its foldable feature. The phone was announced with top-notch specs such as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, LTPO screen with 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, and a ZEISS-branded camera system.
Phone Arena
No Android 13 for the Galaxy S10 series, but the August security update is here
While Android 13 will sadly remain a pipe's dream for Galaxy S10, S10+, and Galaxy S10e users, Samsung is currently rolling out the August security update patch to its 2019 crop of ex-flagships. Currently rolling out in certain portions of the EU, like Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, Poland, Switzerland, and the Nordic region, the update will eventually arrive to the rest of the EU and the US, including all other regions in which the phones were sold.
Phone Arena
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra fingerprint sensor to be a fast two-thumbs affair
The fingerprint scanner of the Galaxy S23 Ultra may turn out to be one of those Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max Ultrasonic affairs that supports a wide coverage area that comfortably fits two fingers and greatly increases security and readability, claims Alvin the leakster. Back in 2018, Qualcomm was the first...
Phone Arena
Huawei Mate 50 line might make calls and send texts even with a dead battery
Reduced to producing one flagship series a year instead of the two it used to release, Huawei is expected to unveil the Mate 50 line in 2022 after the photography-centered P50 was unveiled last year. You probably know the whole story by now. Branded as a national security threat under two U.S. administrations, Huawei is forbidden from accessing its U.S. supply chain including Google, and cannot buy cutting-edge chips due to U.S. export rules.
Phone Arena
There's never been a better time to buy a jumbo-sized Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with LTE
Yes, the Galaxy Watch 5 is (almost) here (as far as in-store inventory and actual shipments are concerned), and yes, based on our initial time spent trying out Samsung's newest non-Pro Apple Watch rival, this bad boy does improve on last year's Galaxy Watch 4 in a few relatively small but important ways.
Phone Arena
Oppo matches Samsung for Android 13 August update release with ColorOS 13
Oppo, which together with the other companies under the BBK holding umbrella OnePlus and Vivo is the world's largest phone maker, beating Samsung in collective sales, is not staying behind when it comes to the announcement and release of the latest Android 13 update for its phones, too. The newest...
