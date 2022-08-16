Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Apple hints that the iPhone 14 unveiling will include something not seen since iPhone 11
If you've ever viewed the video showing the full unveiling of the original iPhone by the late Steve Jobs on January 9th, 2007 at MacWorld, you'll feel the electricity that came from the live audience. Anyone lucky enough to be in the Moscone Center that day probably told their grandkids multiple times how they were there when the ultimate consumer product was first introduced.
Phone Arena
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
Phone Arena
Major improvements are coming to Google TV, here is what to expect
After its launch two years ago, Google TV has gone through many changes, but nothing as major as what’s coming next. After considering all the feedback received from Google TV users, the Mountain View company has now revealed some of the most important improvements coming soon. The most important...
Phone Arena
Discounts and gifts for bugs: Google trying to trick people into buying new Pixel phones?
In case some of you have missed it, Google's been… very generous lately. The company offers some exceptional trade-in deals and gifts with your Pixel purchase, and that's… wonderful. Who doesn't like a bargain? That's the same question I asked myself before shelling out $900 for a Pixel 6 Pro about ten months ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
The OnePlus 10T is as durable as they come... at least according to the company
If you're the least bit familiar with Zack Nelson's popular JerryRigEverything durability tests on YouTube, you probably know most phones nowadays pass these inspections with flying colors, suggesting the mobile industry as a whole has made solid progress in this field over the years. Of course, certain device manufacturers are...
Phone Arena
Man cleared by cops after taking medical photo of his kid is still banned by Google
A man, identified only by his first name of Mark by The New York Times (via The Guardian) had his Google accounts shut down after taking medical pictures of his son's groin. The photos were taken because the father thought that his son's groin looked inflamed and he wanted a doctor to diagnose and treat his son. The Doctor did use the image to come up with a diagnosis and he also prescribed a course of antibiotics.
Phone Arena
Leaks point towards a largely familiar Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung’s flagship Z series foldables have not yet made their way to store shelves (for reference, they will officially go on sale on August 26th), but some people, or at least leakers, are already looking towards the Korean Tech giant’s next S series smartphones. The S series, by...
Phone Arena
Painful new Google Pixel 6a tests prove affordable phones can also be built like tanks
While Google's in-house smartphones have had all kinds of different problems over the years, ranging from pesky bugs and general software instability to malfunctioning displays and overly aggressive memory management, we can't really remember durability proving to be a Pixel-specific issue at any point in time. At least not as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phone Arena
Pixel Tablet and Android 14 might not support 32-bit apps
Looking to complete the Pixel ecosystem, Google announced this past May at its I/O developer conference that the Pixel Tablet will join the Pixel handsets, Pixel Buds, and Pixel Watch in 2023. According to a tweet from Esper's Senior Technical Editor Mishaal Rahman (via ars technica), an intriguing line found in a Google commit says, "Move tangor to 64-bit only."
Phone Arena
Jabra's 'advanced' noise-cancelling Elite 85t earbuds are cheaper than ever (new with warranty)
It was just last week that we reported on one of the greatest ever Jabra Elite 85t deals at Best Buy, and as crazy as it sounds, these AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro-rivaling bad boys are already on sale at an even lower price. The lowest price on record by far, to be exact, and although this particular special offer comes from Woot rather than Best Buy or Amazon, the units available for a limited time only at a measly $109.99 a pair are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged.
Phone Arena
Amazon has Google's Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series on sale at lower than ever prices
Although the biggest shopping days of the year are still several months away, we can't think of a better time to be in the market for Google-made Pixel devices than the last few weeks. Hot on the heels of some absolutely killer deals on the old Pixel 4 and Pixel...
Phone Arena
Apple might throw a curveball and release an iPhone 14 mini, but don't hold your breath
Apple is apparently set to reveal the iPhone 14 range next month and the company is reportedly also done with iOS 16 development. Apple is usually more secretive about its products than Android vendors and doesn't share marketing material with its retail partners ahead of launch. The company presumably provides basic details to allow wholesale customers to prepare for launch.
Phone Arena
Apple's iPhone dominates North American phone shipments in Q2; Google doubles its market share
We've been pointing out for several weeks that the global smartphone industry is in the middle of a slump. Market researchers at Canalys confirmed this with its report on second-quarter shipments in North America which declined 6.4% on an annual basis to 35.4 million units. Apple still managed to show growth despite the gloomy overall picture with a 3% year-over-year growth in iPhone deliveries.
Phone Arena
YouTube’s dedicated podcasts homepage is now live in the US
Podcasts have become a focus for streaming services for a while now, but YouTube hasn’t quite calibrated its strategy regarding this important part of the entertainment industry. There have been reports going back as far as the beginning of the year, which pointed to a dedicated podcasts homepage that YouTube would launch at some point in 2022.
Phone Arena
Amazon discounts the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G once again, get it while supplies last
If you don’t plan on picking up Samsung’s hot new flagships, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, you might consider what’s probably among the best-selling phones in the US, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Sitting at the threshold between high-end and mid-range tiers, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G offers the best of both worlds for a reasonable price.
Phone Arena
Vote now: How many phones do you own?
According to most Far East philosophers, things don’t make us happy, and we should invest our time and efforts in people, goals, and experiences. Well, that might be true to some extent but we’re living in a material world, and unless we transcend our beings from our material nature into something purely spiritual, we can’t cut our ties with our good old “things.”
Phone Arena
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
The hot new Wiko Voix is here, and if you have no idea what that is, don't worry, you're probably not alone. Established all the way back in 2011 in Marseille, France, the Wiko brand (timidly) tried to crack the uber-competitive US smartphone market for the first time in 2019 with an incredibly cheap Boost Mobile-exclusive model called Ride.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
When looking for the best tablets money can buy at any given time, it's almost always a good idea to choose a brand and go with said company's latest and greatest models. Unless, of course, you're on a tight budget, in which case you might want to consider either a newer mid-ranger or an older flagship.
Phone Arena
Get one of the best-sounding earbuds with $70 off right now!
When it comes to earbuds most people immediately think about Samsung and Apple, maybe Sony if they’re feeling adventurous. Needless to say, there are other brands out there that tick all the boxes and then some!. Bowers & Wilkins is one such brand - the sound specialists from the...
Phone Arena
Amazon and Best Buy have Google's hot new Pixel 6a on sale at cool discounts
With the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro right around the corner, it hasn't exactly been shocking to see last year's high-end Pixel 6 and 6 Pro fetch lower than ever prices pretty much across the nation lately. Major US retailers like Amazon have also unsurprisingly been trying to get rid...
Comments / 0