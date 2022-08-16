Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
Corsair's First Gaming Laptop Now on Sale, Starting at $2,699
Corsair’s first gaming laptop is finally on sale, and it will set you back at least $2,699. The PC accessory maker launched the Voyager a1600 today through Corsair’s website and via major retailers, including Best Buy. Customers can also order one through Corsair's Origin business with a customized backplate.
PC Magazine
Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Gen 1 Review
Lenovo’s ThinkPad X13s (starts at $2,169; $2,309 as tested) is an ultraportable 13.3-inch business laptop with outstanding battery life, 5G wireless, and a high-resolution webcam. Its secret? A Qualcomm Snapdragon ARM processor seldom seen in the Windows world. As we've seen in the past with ARM-based laptops, it had some app-compatibility issues in our testing, so ARM-friendly apps are a must. Ultimately, though, its lack of physical connectivity, hot-running (although silent) chassis, and so-so keyboard limit its practicality too much, and its price without a sale is much too high. (We've routinely seen the model for as much as 40% off on Lenovo's site.) Lenovo’s own ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 is more well-rounded, while the Dell XPS 13 is a more stylish option if you can live without 5G.
PC Magazine
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review
Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 12MP, 12MP; 10MP. The third time was the charm for Samsung’s big-screen Galaxy Z Fold (and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is even better), but the smaller, more popular Flip needed one more generation of development. The new Z Flip 4 ($999.99) overcomes the battery issues of its predecessor and is still as intriguing as ever. Samsung's mobile exec TM Roh keeps saying he wants foldables to be mainstream, and the Z Flip 4 is as close to that ideal as any yet; I’ve seen this phone at airports, on the subway, and even at a public bus stop outside a housing project in Queens. Yes, you're still paying a premium for the flippable form, but, if you like how the design keeps you focused on life off-screen, no other phone in the US offers quite the same experience.
CNBC
Cisco shares on track for best day in almost two years after earnings beat
Shares of Cisco jumped about 6% on Thursday, their biggest gain since November 2020. Cisco released fourth-quarter results after the bell on Wednesday that beat estimates, and the company issued rosy guidance for the coming year. Cisco shares jumped about 6% on Thursday and headed for their best day in...
CNBC
Cisco tops estimates on revenue and profit and gives optimistic annual sales forecast
Cisco gave better-than-expected guidance for its full 2023 fiscal year. Management touted strong demand despite a volatile backdrop. Cisco issued fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday that topped analysts' projections and provided a better-than-expected forecast for the coming year. The stock rose about 4.5% in extended trading. Here's how the company...
