Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Call of Duty season 5 roadmap includes new changes and weapons for Warzone, Vanguard
With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II nearly here, it’s almost time to call it quits on Vanguard and its corresponding content in Warzone. That doesn’t mean there’s nothing left for the last iteration of CoD, however, with the game announcing a new roadmap for its final season, Last Stand, which will include the re-introduction of Raul Menendez, the villain from Black Ops II, as well as new maps, updates to Caldera, new guns, and even a new multiplayer mode for players to try out.
dotesports.com
Pro player leaks details about Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s map and gameplay
After the Activision document leak that teased the global launch date of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, the game has frequently been discussed among fans of the franchise. We now have some more information about the upcoming game from Metaphor, a well-known Warzone streamer and ex-League of Legends pro player.
dotesports.com
All contents in MTG Arena Dominaria United pre-order bundles
Wizards of the Coast will offer Magic: The Gathering Arena players two pre-order bundle options leading up to the digital launch of Dominaria United. Starting Aug. 18 and running until the digital release of Dominaria United (DMU) on Sept. 1, players in MTG Arena can pre-order up to two bundles. The upcoming Standard-legal set returns to the plane of Dominaria to protect its inhabitants from another full-on Phyrexian invasion. Over 280 cards are in the set, showcasing planeswalkers, mechanics, and legendary creatures.
dotesports.com
When will Valve release the next Dota 2 battle pass in 2022?
With Dota 2’s Arlington Major out of the way, fans’ eyes have turned toward The International 2022 (TI). The most prestigious event on the Dota 2 calendar will be held in Singapore this year and players are waiting for Valve to release the TI11 Battle Pass to start the hype train.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Alive and well: Dead Island 2 release date, pre-order details hit Amazon store early
Dead Island 2 is alive and well—leaks have surfaced on Amazon this week confirming the long-awaited sequel is coming, and revealing a release date. The long-awaited sequel to Deep Silver’s beloved Dead Island is available for pre-order for $69.99, according to the accidental Aug. 17 retail listing, and looks like it might give the old game a run for its money.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty devs accused of stealing Warzone skin design from Dr Disrespect’s upcoming DEADROP game
A new skin has launched in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone that fans and Robert Bowling, the studio head at Midnight Society, claim looks similar to the one used in Dr. Disrespect’s DEADROP. The Warzone skin in question is called “Doomsayer.”. It’s a premium skin and is...
dotesports.com
Will Diablo IV be pay to win?
Diablo IV, the fourth main installment of the Diablo series, has been in the works since 2019, according to what Blizzard Entertainment presented at BlizzCon 2019 in November. The new action role-playing game is set for release in 2023 for PC and consoles. Since Diablo IV’s official announcement, Blizzard has...
dotesports.com
Fortnite data miners point to four possible new crossovers, including Destiny
Fortnite is currently one of the largest live-service games on the market, evolving over its five-year history into a platform for entertainment companies to showcase their characters. The most recent Dragon Ball collab has been happily received by players, and it’s sounding like more might be on the horizon. According to data miners, there could be another collab coming to the game as soon as next week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
How to claim Prime Gaming Apex Legends skins
Every month, Apex Legends and Prime Gaming introduce free rewards for players who connect their Prime Gaming account with their EA account. These rewards include skins for characters and weapons, as well as banner frames that can be used in-game. Often, these skins become some of the rarest in the game since no Prime Gaming skin has ever returned to the Apex Store. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.
dotesports.com
Why does Epic Games unvault items and how does it affect Fortnite?
Over the years, Fortnite has evolved from a PvE-oriented survival game into an ultimate battle royale shooter thanks to Epic Games revamping the game with each new season while keeping the core gameplay intact. Since the most common changes include fresh content, minor map and loot adjustments, and weapon overhauls, Fortnite has successfully kept the community curious and on their toes waiting for yet another thrilling change.
dotesports.com
Here are all of CS:GO’s 10-year birthday stickers
It’s not every online game that survives enough to celebrate a 10th birthday. The Counter-Strike franchise, however, has been around for more than 20 years, and CS:GO, its latest installment, is about to complete 10 years of life on Aug. 21. Counter-Strike launched in 1999 as a mere Half-Life...
dotesports.com
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed slated for release this October
The release date for the upcoming 4-vs-1 game Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has been revealed, and it is scheduled for Oct. 18 this year. “The reaction from fans of Ghostbusters has blown us away,” IllFonic CEO Charles Brungardt said. “Putting a date on and opening up preorders for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed feels like an out of body experience, and we cannot wait for everyone to feel the same sensation on Tuesday, October 18.”
dotesports.com
How the durability update affected the League of Legends meta
As a rule, League of Legends releases a new patch balancing both Summoner’s Rift and the Howling Abyss every two weeks. Balancing typically addresses either overpowered or underpowered items, champions, summoner spells, and even drakes with regard to the current meta. On top of that, Riot Games releases major patches covering various changes for international tournaments such as the World Championship and Mid-Season Invitational, as well as at the beginning of each preseason.
dotesports.com
All Artifact Mods in Destiny 2’s season 18
Artifact Mods can make or break a season in Destiny 2, as anyone who dearly misses Particle Deconstruction or Breach and Clear can attest. Luckily for players, Destiny 2‘s 18th season is bringing a slew of Anti-Champion options, with a series of other Artifact Mods that will set the tone for the season.
dotesports.com
How to close the League of Legends Challenges Are Here notification
The Challenges are here in League of Legends, but you probably know about them due to the persistent notification that keeps popping up after each match. Considering the notification button doesn’t have an exit button anywhere near it, players naturally end up clicking on it and checking out the new titles and tokens. While it may not seem that problematic if you just play one game a day, it can be the bane of hardcore players’ existence as the transition time between menus can add up.
dotesports.com
New MultiVersus patch limits spectate mode, change immediately impacts tournaments like Hungrybox’s Coinbox
Team Liquid co-owner and platform fighter competitor Hungrybox has commented on the most recent MultiVersus patch, which has inadvertently disabled spectator mode and stalled tournament play. Though known most for his time spent in the Super Smash Bros. Melee scene, Hungrybox has regularly streamed and hosted tournaments for Warner Bros....
dotesports.com
How to get cases in CS:GO
Opening cases in CS:GO is one of the most fun activities you can do in the game. From one of the most prestigious skins in the game to a more common one, the thrill of opening cases should never be underestimated. Unfortunately, players won’t often get luxurious loot from opening cases, but the feeling of opening a case to find a knife is tough to describe.
dotesports.com
What do top fragging and bottom fragging mean in CS:GO?
With an esports title as advanced as CS:GO, it should be to no one’s surprise that it has a number of different terms. Like every esports game, while personal skill and mechanics are hugely important, strategy always comes first, and it’s no different in Counter-Strike. If you don’t have a plan for the round or the map overall, no matter how good you are playing, in most cases you should still be disarmed by the enemy team, given that they’re better prepared.
dotesports.com
MTG Dominaria United innovates further on Sagas
Sagas are returning in Magic: The Gathering’s new set Dominaria United with an entirely new twist on the well-received card type. Introduced in Doninaria, Sagas are an Enchantment that trigger different abilities over multiple turns. Since Sagas are introduced in Doninaria, the card type has become one of the most well-received mechanics in Magic: The Gathering.
dotesports.com
MTG Dominaria United spider has bomb potential in Limited
Wizards of the Coast dropped a potential Magic: The Gathering Rare bomb in the Limited format through Dominaria United spoilers today, showcasing 4/3 stats with Reach and Trample on a three-drop. Scheduled to release digitally on Sept. 1, the Dominaria United (DMU) set has the potential to include a large...
Comments / 0