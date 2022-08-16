Read full article on original website
Work to start soon on Dallas North Tollway lane expansion in Frisco
The North Texas Tollway Authority has shared details about a project that will soon be under construction on the Dallas North Tollway between US 380 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. The NTTA will work to add a fourth line in each direction on the Dallas North Tollway between the two...
Allen Planning and Zoning commission denies storage facility
An application for a self-storage facility near Ridgeview Drive and Custer Road was denied by the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission. At a Monday Planning and Zoning meeting, commissioners voted the item down in a 6-1 vote with Commissioner Gary Stocker voting in favor of the item.
Whoa, that's a lot of water! Town of Little Elm reports water usage in July was 53% higher than same month in 2021
In July 2022, the Town of Little Elm experienced its highest-ever water consumption total at 247.6 million gallons used from its water system — a 53% increase over July 2021 — as reported by Little Elm Town Manager Matt Mueller to Town Council during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Allen's Courses at Watters Creek alleviates conservation with creek irrigation
In the midst of drought, golf courses across Texas have experienced some difficulty in keeping their grounds green while conserving water. However, the city of Allen’s Courses at Watters Creek have utilized a different method of irrigation to mitigate strain on other water supplies.
So we meet again: Plano ISD, Lewisville ISD, Coppell run it back on 6-6A gridiron
For the past three seasons, the District 6-6A championship has taken up residence at Marcus High School. And although 6-6A has developed a penchant for parity in the two years pitting Lewisville ISD opposite Plano ISD and Coppell, wresting the district title from the Marauders won't come easy. Marcus has...
The District at Celina breaks ground
Work has begun on another piece of the puzzle that will form Celina’s future. On Tuesday, Dallas-based company Alpine Start Development broke ground on The District at Celina, a 303-unit four-story garden-style multifamily development located at 1055 South Oklahoma Drive.
Celina news: all-way stop established at DNT and Outer Loop and more updates
As of Thursday, Aug. 18, the northbound and southbound intersections at the Dallas North Tollway and Outer Loop are now an all-way stop. The Celina Police Department will be monitoring the intersection, the city stated.
McKinney North, Mesquite ISD duo dealt travel-heavy 7-5A Div. II district
Road games become road trips in this eight-team district, which includes schools as far as 209 miles apart. It'll mean some lengthy bus rides for those involved, but the quality of competition should remain strong in the latest iteration of 7-5A Division I.
Change of scenery: Celina draws brand-new slate of district opponents
The Celina football team was already bracing for change with an impending move back up to Class 4A Division I, but realignment dealt the Bobcats more than just that. A shift into District 7-4A Division I deals Celina a completely new slate of district opponents, including four from Dallas ISD and a first-year varsity program out of Frisco ISD. The state-ranked Bobcats will still carry the mantle as favorites to hoist another conference title, but doing so will mean wading through a schedule that includes DISD programs Carter, Pinkston, North Dallas and Wilmer-Hutchins. Only Pinkston and Wilmer-Hutchins have played Celina over the past 15 years.
Troubadour Festival in Celina to bring on the music and barbecue for second run
On Nov. 6, 2021, Chase Colston introduced Pat Green onto a stage during the inaugural run of a sold-out music and barbecue event in Celina, Texas. The event was Troubadour Fest, and it was the realization of a vision Colston had wanted to bring to Celina that brought together live music and a sweeping array of barbecue from around the state. The sold-out event featured five performing acts, over 40 Texas barbecue restaurants sharing their creations and a whopping 7,500 attendees.
Carrollton provides quality EMS services through partnerships, training
Carrollton became the first U.S. community to employ an integrated resuscitation strategy in the fall of 2020. The goal was to advance the cardiac arrest response education, readiness, and competence of its emergency medical service (EMS) providers and improve the quality of emergency care for its residents by introducing innovative, digital CPR learning solutions.
District of doom: Guyer, Allen, Prosper headline 5-6A; Rock Hill makes the jump to 6A
For the most part, District 5-6A will have the same look as it has in each of the previous two seasons. Allen, Denton Braswell, Denton Guyer, Little Elm, McKinney, McKinney Boyd and Prosper will continue to remain foes. However, Prosper Rock Hill will become the eighth team in that conference after bi-annual realignment was conducted by the UIL in February.
The Colony joins state powers Aledo, Denton Ryan in 3-5A Div. I
When it comes to high school football, Aledo and Denton Ryan are widely considered to be two of the elite programs in Texas. On Jan. 15, 2021, the Bearcats defeated Crosby to earn their 10th state championship and seventh in a span of 10 years, etching their name as one of the greatest dynasties in high school football history. But now, Aledo has Denton Ryan, which has won a total of three state titles, in its way of a 14th consecutive undefeated run through district play. The Raiders, meanwhile, are 48-0 in conference play since 2015.
Rowlett seeking bounce-back year in 2nd season under Alford
Rowlett’s football program has been defined by streaks during its 26-year history. The Eagles arrived on the scene in 1996, but did not break through to make the playoffs until 2005.
Creekview, Lake Dallas, Frisco schools join state-ranked Argyle in 3-5A Div. II
Argyle has been simply dominant since making the leap to Class 4A in 2014, compiling a 122-9 overall record during that span, highlighted by its second state title win in 2020. The Eagles will look to continue their winning ways this year in their first season as a Class 5A school.
Frisco ISD teams to collide in 6-5A Div. I
For the last two seasons in 5-5A Division I, no district opponent was able to come out victorious against state power Denton Ryan. The Raiders were 15-0 in conference play over that span, including a perfect 8-0 mark last season. Luckily for its opponents, Ryan has been placed in 3-5A...
