Mesquite, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Work to start soon on Dallas North Tollway lane expansion in Frisco

The North Texas Tollway Authority has shared details about a project that will soon be under construction on the Dallas North Tollway between US 380 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. The NTTA will work to add a fourth line in each direction on the Dallas North Tollway between the two...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen Planning and Zoning commission denies storage facility

An application for a self-storage facility near Ridgeview Drive and Custer Road was denied by the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission. At a Monday Planning and Zoning meeting, commissioners voted the item down in a 6-1 vote with Commissioner Gary Stocker voting in favor of the item.
ALLEN, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Mesquite, TX
Government
City
Mesquite, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The District at Celina breaks ground

Work has begun on another piece of the puzzle that will form Celina’s future. On Tuesday, Dallas-based company Alpine Start Development broke ground on The District at Celina, a 303-unit four-story garden-style multifamily development located at 1055 South Oklahoma Drive.
CELINA, TX
#Parks And Recreation#City Council#Urban Construction#Dunaway Associates
starlocalmedia.com

Change of scenery: Celina draws brand-new slate of district opponents

The Celina football team was already bracing for change with an impending move back up to Class 4A Division I, but realignment dealt the Bobcats more than just that. A shift into District 7-4A Division I deals Celina a completely new slate of district opponents, including four from Dallas ISD and a first-year varsity program out of Frisco ISD. The state-ranked Bobcats will still carry the mantle as favorites to hoist another conference title, but doing so will mean wading through a schedule that includes DISD programs Carter, Pinkston, North Dallas and Wilmer-Hutchins. Only Pinkston and Wilmer-Hutchins have played Celina over the past 15 years.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Troubadour Festival in Celina to bring on the music and barbecue for second run

On Nov. 6, 2021, Chase Colston introduced Pat Green onto a stage during the inaugural run of a sold-out music and barbecue event in Celina, Texas. The event was Troubadour Fest, and it was the realization of a vision Colston had wanted to bring to Celina that brought together live music and a sweeping array of barbecue from around the state. The sold-out event featured five performing acts, over 40 Texas barbecue restaurants sharing their creations and a whopping 7,500 attendees.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Carrollton provides quality EMS services through partnerships, training

Carrollton became the first U.S. community to employ an integrated resuscitation strategy in the fall of 2020. The goal was to advance the cardiac arrest response education, readiness, and competence of its emergency medical service (EMS) providers and improve the quality of emergency care for its residents by introducing innovative, digital CPR learning solutions.
CARROLLTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

District of doom: Guyer, Allen, Prosper headline 5-6A; Rock Hill makes the jump to 6A

For the most part, District 5-6A will have the same look as it has in each of the previous two seasons. Allen, Denton Braswell, Denton Guyer, Little Elm, McKinney, McKinney Boyd and Prosper will continue to remain foes. However, Prosper Rock Hill will become the eighth team in that conference after bi-annual realignment was conducted by the UIL in February.
PROSPER, TX
News Break
Politics
starlocalmedia.com

The Colony joins state powers Aledo, Denton Ryan in 3-5A Div. I

When it comes to high school football, Aledo and Denton Ryan are widely considered to be two of the elite programs in Texas. On Jan. 15, 2021, the Bearcats defeated Crosby to earn their 10th state championship and seventh in a span of 10 years, etching their name as one of the greatest dynasties in high school football history. But now, Aledo has Denton Ryan, which has won a total of three state titles, in its way of a 14th consecutive undefeated run through district play. The Raiders, meanwhile, are 48-0 in conference play since 2015.
ALEDO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco ISD teams to collide in 6-5A Div. I

For the last two seasons in 5-5A Division I, no district opponent was able to come out victorious against state power Denton Ryan. The Raiders were 15-0 in conference play over that span, including a perfect 8-0 mark last season. Luckily for its opponents, Ryan has been placed in 3-5A...
FRISCO, TX

