Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
Volunteer firefighter called 'hero' after rescuing 3 from Ireland's Four Courts crash
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Timo Klotz, a volunteer firefighter in Fairfax County, Va. is being hailed a hero by many after he helped to rescue several people from the Ireland's Four Court fire in Arlington last week. Klotz was not in uniform when he rescued three people trapped under...
Leesburg Police asking for help finding two missing people
According to the Leesburg Police Department, officers responded to a residence on Fort Evans Road NE at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 and determined that 20-year-old Joel Hernandez-Melendez assaulted 16-year-old Yelsi Mendez-Chicas and abducted her by force.
mocoshow.com
Police and Family Concerned For Welfare of Missing Man
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Cold Case Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 45-year-old man from Poolesville. James Munn was last seen on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in the 19500 block of Fisher Ave. Munn is approximately...
Anne Arundel Co. woman learns after sparks fly when throwing away 9-volt battery
Evidently a 9-volt battery mixed it up with a double-A, and sparks went flying. She was lucky the bag was on a tile floor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man in coma after struck while moving broken down car in Howard Co.
Carlos Bonilla is fighting for his life after he was struck by a car while tending to his car that had broken down on the side of the road in Howard County.
WJLA
Special delivery! Fauquier County deputies help deliver baby on the side of the highway
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pair of Fauquier County deputies helped deliver a baby on the side of the road after the mother couldn't get to the hospital on time. On Saturday, Aug. 13, officer Zachary Lawrence was running stationary radar on James Madison Highway when a vehicle pulled up beside him. The driver told Lawrence that the passenger was in labor and they weren't going to make it to the hospital.
Metro News
Funeral home suspension: neglected body, homeless presence and ‘altered’ behavior
A West Virginia funeral home is being suspended following allegations of abuse of a corpse, homeless people living on site and the arrest of the operator in an “altered mental state.”. Hunter Anderson Funeral Home of Berkeley Springs was suspended this week by the state’s licensing board. The...
'It's really remarkable she survived at all' | Burn surgeon on treating sole lightning strike survivor
WASHINGTON — There were many people who helped revive and treat the only survivor of the lightning strike near the White House. One of them was Dr. Taryn Travis. As a burn surgeon at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Travis took care of Amber Escudero-Kontostathis after she was hit by intense lightning with three other people underneath a tree at Lafayette Square, nearly two weeks ago.
RELATED PEOPLE
Police looking for person who killed one man, hurt another in Manassas shooting
MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — One man is dead and another injured after a shooting that took place in Manassas on Friday night. Police said Dalton Jakob Moore, 25 died at the scene of the shooting. They expected the other 25-year-old man who was shot to survive his injuries. Police responded to a call […]
NBC Washington
1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police
One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. The deceased victim is identified as Dalton Jakob Moore, 25. Prince William County police officers were called to investigate a shooting at the convenience store located at Sudley Manor Drive...
wina.com
Warrenton man charged in flying too low over Lake of the Woods
LAKE OF THE WOODS (WINA) – The Orange County Sheriff’s office has charged a 65-year old Warrenton man with reckless operation of an aircraft over the Lake of the Woods neighborhood. The sheriff’s office was sent a phone image from a neighborhood resident of the small aircraft around 2 the afternoon of July 10th flying at less than 100 feet over the neighborhood.
rockvillenights.com
Thieves return to Rockville street, take car this time
A day after items including a credit card were stolen out of a parked car on a residential street in the Lynfield neighborhood of Rockville, one or more thieves struck the same block again, this time simply taking a whole car. The vehicle was parked in the 600 block of W. Lynfield Drive. It was reported stolen at 7:43 AM yesterday, August 17, 2022. Rockville City police are investigating.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wbaltv.com
'We have to stay strong for Alex': Family remains optimistic for teen struck by truck
A Howard County teen was riding his bike when he was hit by a truck driver and left for dead. Family members said it happened in early August and 16-year-old Alex Morales is still in the ICU at Shock Trauma. Anthony Morales, Alex's brother, said he is truly one of...
cbs19news
Investigators looking into collision involving two aircraft
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Multiple people were hurt in a plane crash that occurred Saturday morning in Fauquier County. The Virginia State Police reports the incident occurred around 9:05 a.m. on the 5100 block of Ritchie Road. A preliminary investigation found a Stearman Aircraft was trying to land...
fox5dc.com
1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting near 7-Eleven store in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County are searching for a suspect in a deadly double shooting that happened Friday night in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:28 p.m. Friday. Video from the scene shows, after the shooting, officers blocked off an area in front of a 7-Eleven store located inside the Sudley Square shopping center.
Minor charged after shots fired on National Mall
At around 1 a.m. August, 19, DC Park Police responded to reports of gunshots on the National Mall. Officers closed off sections of Constitution Avenue Northwest in order to investigate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
Over 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies given out by Maryland’s police officers
A group of Maryland police officers are doing their part to help students who may be returning to class without all the supplies they need. A “Stuff the Backpack Drive” is one of the events organized by the nonprofit Beyond the Badge Foundation, where officers give away backpacks full of school supplies to students in need.
WGAL
Police: Man fatally shoots man in York, dumps body in Lancaster County
A man is accused of killing another man in York earlier this year and dumping his body in southern Lancaster County. Carlos Rivera-Rivera II, 24, is charged with homicide, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. According to a criminal complaint, Rivera-Rivera fatally shot Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez on March 13...
Waynesboro police: Targeted enforcement waves have started
Several targeted enforcement waves have started in Waynesboro and will continue through through September 17. Waynesboro police officers will pay special attention to enforcing seat belt laws, pedestrian safety enforcement, and aggressive driving during the next few weeks. Seat belts save lives. Seat belts save lives every day. They can...
Police ID Maryland Woman Killed In Two-Car Crash In Montgomery County
A Silver Spring woman has been identified as the victim in a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County earlier this month, authorities say. Gity Karamouz, 68, was killed in the collision that occurred near the 500 block of Randolph Road near Hawkesbury Lane, Friday, Aug. 5, according to Montgomery County police.
NBC News
441K+
Followers
53K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1