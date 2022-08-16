ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Comments / 1

Related
mocoshow.com

Police and Family Concerned For Welfare of Missing Man

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Cold Case Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 45-year-old man from Poolesville. James Munn was last seen on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in the 19500 block of Fisher Ave. Munn is approximately...
POOLESVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WJLA

Special delivery! Fauquier County deputies help deliver baby on the side of the highway

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pair of Fauquier County deputies helped deliver a baby on the side of the road after the mother couldn't get to the hospital on time. On Saturday, Aug. 13, officer Zachary Lawrence was running stationary radar on James Madison Highway when a vehicle pulled up beside him. The driver told Lawrence that the passenger was in labor and they weren't going to make it to the hospital.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

'It's really remarkable she survived at all' | Burn surgeon on treating sole lightning strike survivor

WASHINGTON — There were many people who helped revive and treat the only survivor of the lightning strike near the White House. One of them was Dr. Taryn Travis. As a burn surgeon at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Travis took care of Amber Escudero-Kontostathis after she was hit by intense lightning with three other people underneath a tree at Lafayette Square, nearly two weeks ago.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Campbell
NBC Washington

1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police

One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. The deceased victim is identified as Dalton Jakob Moore, 25. Prince William County police officers were called to investigate a shooting at the convenience store located at Sudley Manor Drive...
MANASSAS, VA
wina.com

Warrenton man charged in flying too low over Lake of the Woods

LAKE OF THE WOODS (WINA) – The Orange County Sheriff’s office has charged a 65-year old Warrenton man with reckless operation of an aircraft over the Lake of the Woods neighborhood. The sheriff’s office was sent a phone image from a neighborhood resident of the small aircraft around 2 the afternoon of July 10th flying at less than 100 feet over the neighborhood.
LAKE OF THE WOODS, VA
rockvillenights.com

Thieves return to Rockville street, take car this time

A day after items including a credit card were stolen out of a parked car on a residential street in the Lynfield neighborhood of Rockville, one or more thieves struck the same block again, this time simply taking a whole car. The vehicle was parked in the 600 block of W. Lynfield Drive. It was reported stolen at 7:43 AM yesterday, August 17, 2022. Rockville City police are investigating.
ROCKVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Fire Alarms#Bear#Barking#Cairn
cbs19news

Investigators looking into collision involving two aircraft

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Multiple people were hurt in a plane crash that occurred Saturday morning in Fauquier County. The Virginia State Police reports the incident occurred around 9:05 a.m. on the 5100 block of Ritchie Road. A preliminary investigation found a Stearman Aircraft was trying to land...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting near 7-Eleven store in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County are searching for a suspect in a deadly double shooting that happened Friday night in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:28 p.m. Friday. Video from the scene shows, after the shooting, officers blocked off an area in front of a 7-Eleven store located inside the Sudley Square shopping center.
MANASSAS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fcfreepress

Waynesboro police: Targeted enforcement waves have started

Several targeted enforcement waves have started in Waynesboro and will continue through through September 17. Waynesboro police officers will pay special attention to enforcing seat belt laws, pedestrian safety enforcement, and aggressive driving during the next few weeks. Seat belts save lives. Seat belts save lives every day. They can...
WAYNESBORO, PA
NBC News

NBC News

441K+
Followers
53K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy