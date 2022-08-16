looks like me growing up I got a spanking once in a while and it made a better man out of me if you don't discipline your kids you don't love them that's the wrong what's wrong with the world today people are not disciplining their kids they just let him get back with anything
Didn't even finish the story. Forst thing on her list of worries was does she have her child with the right therapist. Way too much of that now days that isn't necessary.
you are right, you know nothing.my parents raised 5 kids and my parents knew how and what to do in order to raise us kids right.just like at super time.we did not have menues, we ate what was put in front of us or go hungry.this is just one example.my mother was the oldest of her siblings so she was on her own as to raising us .
Comments / 46