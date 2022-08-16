The U.S. Department of Agriculture has provided more than $19 million to Ohio ranchers and farmers. According to a press release, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the USDA's Emergency Relief Program (ERP) has provided more than $4 billion in emergency relief payments to U.S. farmers who suffered losses to natural disasters in 2020 and 2021. The issued payments represent approximately 67% of the more than $6 billion projected to be paid through the first phase of the ERP. Ohio agricultural producers have received $19.6 million in relief funding to date.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO