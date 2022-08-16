Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
Emergency Special Meeting on Friday
MOUNT VERNON – The Knox County Board of Elections will hold an Emergency / Special meeting on Friday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. to certify issues to the Nov. 8, 2022 ballot. This meeting will be held at the Knox County Board of Elections located at 104 E. Sugar St., Mount Vernon.
wktn.com
DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
wyso.org
'This is a huge push in the right direction': What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Ohio farmers
A big chunk of the money will go toward conservation programs under the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Some of those programs managed by departments such as the Natural Resources Conservation Service help restore farming ecosystems and reduce carbon emissions. About $20 billion will go toward climate focused agriculture practices, according...
A federal prosecutor wants to block some investigations into Ohio’s scandalous Statehouse corruption: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A federal prosecutor asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to freeze its four investigations into FirstEnergy and the House Bill 6 bribery scandal, arguing it may interfere with an ongoing federal investigation. We’re talking about the separation of government powers, and who answers to whom, on...
Mount Vernon News
Hiawatha Water Park closes Wednesday for the season
Hiawatha Water Park will close for the season after Wednesday, Aug. 17, and won’t reopen until May 2023. “It's been a very good season and so we will hear from the waterpark personnel later on this summer on how it went with statistics and everything,” Mayor Matt Starr told the Mount Vernon News.
The fringe conservatives who created the CRT fiction failed; parents still have faith in teachers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new survey shows Ohio parents overwhelmingly trust their children’s teachers, despite all the political furor over critical race theory and curriculum. We’re talking about that support on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, this week...
Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted like to claim “there is nothing new” whenever startling new information is revealed about their administration’s role in Ohio’s corrupt political bribery and nuclear bailout scandal. I suppose it’s true they have personally known the extent of their own involvement all along, but the public hasn’t. […] The post Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Mount Vernon News
Community Calendar
Knox Public Health has posted a notice on vaccine availability that will be updated regularly as conditions change. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination in Knox County, call 740-399-8008. WHERE: KnoxHealth.com. WHEN: Ongoing. SNAP-Ed is now providing virtual programming to eligible audiences. Tanner Cooper-Risser will be discussing tips on making...
Knox Pages
Rent Now! Mount Vernon's Lustron House turns into AirBnB
MOUNT VERNON – The historic Lustron House, located at 6 W. Lamartine St., has transformed into an AirBnB and it's open for business. The Landmarks Foundation has owned the historic home since November 2018. It has contemplated various uses, including potentially moving it to Ariel-Foundation Park to function as an exhibit.
WLWT 5
Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night
CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
cwcolumbus.com
Neighbors worry Etna is the 'warehouse capital' of Ohio as another facility is built
ETNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — A 697,000 square foot warehouse is being built on Mink Road in Etna Township. It is one of 16 warehouse-distribution facilities in the area just West of Pataskala in Licking County, including Kohls, Fed Ex, and Amazon. People who live across from the progressing...
WOUB
Ohio Republican lawmaker proposes bill to create safety protection orders, other gun reforms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — An Ohio Republican state senator is proposing a five-point plan to change gun laws that includes a court-ordered gun seizure mechanism, a co-signer requirement for gun buyers under 21, and money to increase the number of mental health workers and expansion of regional mental health centers.
Your Radio Place
Noble County is the second highest county in Ohio with new COVID cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio reported 26,016 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 6.4% from the previous week. However, in our area, Noble County reported 451 new cases, the second highest in the state. In Ohio, zero people were reported dead of COVID-in the week ending...
Ohio utility customers, after years of paying HB6 coal subsidies, are now getting (some) money back
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Thanks to the scandal-scarred House Bill 6, Ohio utility customers have paid nearly $187 million during the past two years to help subsidize two 1950s-era coal plants in Ohio and Indiana, state records show. But now, thanks to rising energy prices, utility customers are getting some of that...
What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
fortwaynesnbc.com
Indiana, Ohio residents could see Northern Lights tonight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Tonight, you might see something that for many is a once in a lifetime experience, especially if you live in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says a strong geomagnetic storm (G3 on a scale of 1 to...
OVI crash hospitalizes Ohio highway trooper, sees man arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
Mount Vernon News
Ohio farmers receive $19.6M in USDA disaster relief funding
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has provided more than $19 million to Ohio ranchers and farmers. According to a press release, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the USDA's Emergency Relief Program (ERP) has provided more than $4 billion in emergency relief payments to U.S. farmers who suffered losses to natural disasters in 2020 and 2021. The issued payments represent approximately 67% of the more than $6 billion projected to be paid through the first phase of the ERP. Ohio agricultural producers have received $19.6 million in relief funding to date.
Mount Vernon News
Driver found unsconscious after striking trash can, utility pole in downtown Mount Vernon
A driver was hospitalized July 28 after striking a trash can and a utility pole in downtown Mount Vernon. According to a police report, Dylan T. Stull, 35, was traveling westbound on Howard in a 2014 Chevrolet Impala when he continued. through South Main Street "and into the grass south...
Intel in Ohio: How will the new plant change roads, water and energy?
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, also has the mayor in New Albany making a fishing reference. “I kind of like to say it’s sort of like a fishing story,” said Mayor Sloan Spalding. “We caught the […]
