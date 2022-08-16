ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Mount Vernon News

Emergency Special Meeting on Friday

MOUNT VERNON – The Knox County Board of Elections will hold an Emergency / Special meeting on Friday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. to certify issues to the Nov. 8, 2022 ballot. This meeting will be held at the Knox County Board of Elections located at 104 E. Sugar St., Mount Vernon.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
wktn.com

DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Hiawatha Water Park closes Wednesday for the season

Hiawatha Water Park will close for the season after Wednesday, Aug. 17, and won’t reopen until May 2023. “It's been a very good season and so we will hear from the waterpark personnel later on this summer on how it went with statistics and everything,” Mayor Matt Starr told the Mount Vernon News.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted like to claim “there is nothing new” whenever startling new information is revealed about their administration’s role in Ohio’s corrupt political bribery and nuclear bailout scandal. I suppose it’s true they have personally known the extent of their own involvement all along, but the public hasn’t. […] The post Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Community Calendar

Knox Public Health has posted a notice on vaccine availability that will be updated regularly as conditions change. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination in Knox County, call 740-399-8008. WHERE: KnoxHealth.com. WHEN: Ongoing. SNAP-Ed is now providing virtual programming to eligible audiences. Tanner Cooper-Risser will be discussing tips on making...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Rent Now! Mount Vernon's Lustron House turns into AirBnB

MOUNT VERNON – The historic Lustron House, located at 6 W. Lamartine St., has transformed into an AirBnB and it's open for business. The Landmarks Foundation has owned the historic home since November 2018. It has contemplated various uses, including potentially moving it to Ariel-Foundation Park to function as an exhibit.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WLWT 5

Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night

CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
CINCINNATI, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Indiana, Ohio residents could see Northern Lights tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Tonight, you might see something that for many is a once in a lifetime experience, especially if you live in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says a strong geomagnetic storm (G3 on a scale of 1 to...
INDIANA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

OVI crash hospitalizes Ohio highway trooper, sees man arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

Ohio farmers receive $19.6M in USDA disaster relief funding

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has provided more than $19 million to Ohio ranchers and farmers. According to a press release, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the USDA's Emergency Relief Program (ERP) has provided more than $4 billion in emergency relief payments to U.S. farmers who suffered losses to natural disasters in 2020 and 2021. The issued payments represent approximately 67% of the more than $6 billion projected to be paid through the first phase of the ERP. Ohio agricultural producers have received $19.6 million in relief funding to date.
OHIO STATE

