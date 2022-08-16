In Entertainment: Adele Vegas Residency, Ezra Miller & the Academy Apologizes

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Job Fair: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is hosting a job fair on August 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
In Entertainment: Streaming Wars, Kid Cudi's Health, Britney Spears & Elton John
More Homes Are StreamingThe tide has truly turned for entertainment in American households after Nielsen reported that for the first time more people are streaming shows and movies than they are watching broadcast and cable television. Netflix continues to lead all streaming platforms as the most watched and held the largest share of viewership, up a record 8 percent. Kid Cudi's Health StrugglesRapper Kid Cudi is opening up about his struggles with his physical and mental health. In an interview with Esquire, he revealed that he suffered a stroke after checking into rehab back in 2016. Cudi also said he needed...
In Entertainment: Streaming Tops Cable, 'Black Mirror' Season 6, Britney Duet With Elton
Today’s entertainment headlines include a new Nielsen report that shows streaming topped cable television for viewership for the first time, "Black Mirror" Season 6 news, Kid Cudi reveals he had a stroke in 2016, and Britney Spears’ duet with Elton John gets leaked.
In Entertainment: She-Hulk the Avenger, Drake Beats The Beatles & Yeezy Gap Garbage
Oscars to Air All CategoriesSome things are better left unchanged, and that's apparent after Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences CEO Bill Kramer said the Oscars ceremony will once again air all of its categories. This year's ceremony handed out awards in only eight categories for its live telecast. The change was made in an effort to streamline the show and make it more digestible for audiences after years of complaints about its length. In an interview with the Academy's digital magazine, Kramer said, "The energy around the show should feel like a massive celebration of cinema and the...
In Entertainment: Oscars Categories, Wednesday on Netflix & Drake Beats The Beatles
Entertainment headlines for Wednesday, August 17, 2022, include the Motion Picture Academy bringing back Oscar awards that had gone un-televised, She-Hulk getting recruited into the Avengers, Tim Burton’s Addams Family spinoff "Wednesday" launching on Netflix, and more.
In Entertainment: Jonah Hill's Mental Health, 'Lord of the Rings' Sold & James Bond Hunt
Jonah Hill & Mental HealthJonah Hill is gearing up for the release of his mental health-centered documentary called Stutz but doesn't expect to see him on any promotional runs. Hill said he won't be promoting the doc or any of his upcoming films as he seeks to protect his mental health. He's the latest celeb to publicly address these struggles. In a statement given to Deadline, Hill said, in part, "Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances...
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller for $28M Over Sale of Verzuz
Mega music producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are suing video sharing platform Triller, claiming they're owed $28 million from the sale of Verzuz, a live-streaming series that features music battles across a variety of genres. Verzuz first got its start at the top of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 when Swizz Beatz and Timbaland faced off during an Instagram Live session. Since then, the platform has gone through several iterations of its original self, which include being hosted solely on Instagram, to a partnership with Apple, and then the sale to Triller last year.The deal between Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, and...
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Preview Season 3 of 'Making the Cut'
Fashion’s dynamic duo is back once again! Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn joined Between Bells to chat with Hena Doba about the upcoming season of "Making the Cut." The Amazon Prime show is in its third season following 10 designers from all around the world who compete to become the next global brand. The duo stressed the importance of bringing in a diversity of backgrounds and cultures to best illustrate the creativity of what the globe is wearing. This season, based out of Los Angeles, is shaping up to have lots of twists and turns and, of course, beautiful (affordable) fashions.
Today Explained: How Banning Books Can Backfire
From Texas to Virginia to Oklahoma, book bans are increasing at an alarming rate, according to a PEN America report. More than 1,500 bans were instituted in U.S. school districts from July 2021 to March 2022, the highest number ever recorded. The report found a few main themes across these books: sexual orientation, gender identity and race — and banning them might have the opposite of the intended effect. “If you live in a family that is not supportive of your sexuality, of your gender identity, being able to read books about lived experiences that are like yourself can save a life, and taking books away from kids like that is doing harm,” says Jen Cousins of the Florida Freedom to Read Project.
One Good Thing: Couple Says ‘I Do’ at the NICU
A Connecticut couple had a change of plans when their daughter was born prematurely and subsequently had to spend the next 100+ days in the hospital’s NICU. In turn, they had to postpone their wedding — twice. After a suggestion by a nurse, the couple decided to get married with their daughter as their witness and threw an impromptu ceremony at the NICU. Luckily, daughter Drew was then able to head home with her parents only a few days later.
Sherri Shepherd, Heidi Klum, CeCe Winans & More: Top Newsmakers This Week
Cheddar has been covering the biggest news of the week with some of the biggest names. In case you missed it, we've pulled together some of the highlights that will keep you informed as we get ready for the week ahead.Sherri Shepherd Talks New ShowComedian and actor Sherri Shepherd is gearing up for the fall launch of her new nationally syndicated talk show Sherri. She joined Cheddar News' Between Bells this week to talk about prepping for the show, replacing the iconic Wendy Williams, and what she learned from the once-upon-a-time radio shock jock and TV host. "I just want...
Stifel Chief Economist: Once Red Hot Housing is Now Significant Headwind for U.S. Economy
The housing market, which ran red hot during the pandemic and once led the U.S. economic recovery, is now souring. Recent data, including existing home sales, housing starts, and more, is showing month-over-month and year-over-year declines. Would-be buyers are now losing out on opportunities to buy as affordability once more becomes an issue as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. Could the housing market recession tip the rest of the economy into a recession? And when could things balance out once more? Lindsey Piegza, Chief Economist at Stifel, joins Closing Bell to discuss.
How RV's Made a Comeback During the Pandemic
When the pandemic forced many to find creative travel alternatives, many looked to recreational vehicles as a fun, safe way to get outdoors. Ed Unger III, the regional director at Campers Inn RV, joined Cheddar News to discuss how his dealership adapted to the surge in interest during the pandemic.
SAG-AFTRA Approves Deal Allowing Actors to Appear on Multiple Shows
You might start seeing a lot more of your favorite TV actors, as their union approved a deal on Saturday allowing them to appear in multiple shows at the same time. SAG-AFTRA has been lobbying for a decade to curtail so-called “exclusivity” agreements, which block TV series regulars from taking other jobs while they are on hiatus. In the agreement approved by the union’s national board on Saturday, producers are now required to give TV actors a three-month window after each season in which they can take any job they want. That means that stars of shows may start appearing more often...
What to Stream This Weekend: 'She-Hulk,' Manti Te'o Catfish Doc & More
Getting ready for the weekend? Check out the MCU's "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," "Untold: The Girlfriend That Didn’t Exist," "This Fool," and "Industry" Season 2.She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Disney+By Digital Editor Mike NamThe Savage, Sensational She-Hulk finally gets the spotlight! Jennifer Walters, the lawyer cousin of the Hulk, Bruce Banner, originally debuted in the comics in 1980 and quickly became a mainstay in solo titles as a member of superhero teams like the Avengers and the Fantastic Four. Now played by Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany, the series looks like it's going to lean into the more irreverent, fun energy...
19 Times Otherwise Great TV Shows Made Decisions That Fans Thought Were Questionable At Best, Show-Ruining At Worst
Colin saying *that* about Penelope on Bridgerton while she's already having the worst sort of night it's possible to have in the Regency (without getting involved in a duel) is just...so...crushing.
One-on-One With Britney Spears’ 'I'm A Slave 4 U' Choreographer Brian Friedman
Britney Spears’ "I’m A Slave 4 U" may have come out 22 years ago, but it’s still being danced to today. Brian Friedman was just in his twenties when he choreographed the music video for the hit, and he joined Cheddar News’ Between Bells to reminisce about the project and discuss the lasting impact the song and dance have had. He also dished on all his recent projects and what he loves most about dancing and choreography.
Round of Retail Earnings Offer Mixed Messages on Recession Odds
The biggest U.S. retailers released their quarterly earnings this week, which kicked off another round of speculation from economists and market watchers about whether the economy is headed for a recession, already in one, or maybe just finishing one up. But par for the course in this weird and wacky pandemic-era economy, clear-cut answers were once again hard to come by amid a jumble of mixed messages. Starting with the top-line number of the week, retail sales in July were flat, according to the latest Commerce Department data. While economists rarely celebrate zero growth, many interpreted the reading as a sign...
EV Drivers Encounter Broken, Disparate Charging Stations but New Tech Can Help
The Biden administration is paving the way for the electric vehicle revolution, but existing EV owners are contending with a major problem: disparate and dysfunctional charging stations. New technology could help."EV charge points aren't as diffuse or distributed as gas stations. So people don't see them, so that doesn't give them reassurance even if they never used them. And that's kind of the paradox of the EV charging network," said Jonathan Carrier, the co-founder of EV technology company ZipCharge.According to the U.S. Department of Energy, there are 53,678 electric vehicle charging stations with close to 140,000 individual ports across the...
Volatile Week for Bed Bath & Beyond Comes to a Close
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond's wild ride as a meme stock darling appears to be coming to an end after an up and down week. Cheddar News takes a deeper look at the trading volatility, the financials, and where it goes from here after r/wallstreetbets favorite exec, Ryan Cohen, sold off his stake in the chain.
