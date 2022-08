In Entertainment: Adele Vegas Residency, Ezra Miller & the Academy Apologizes

Adele's Vegas Residency

Hot 100 Update

Ezra Miller Mea Culpa

The Academy Issues Apology

Adele has revealed what really led to the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency, which was set to kick off back in January. In an interview with Elle magazine, the singer said, "There was just no soul in it," adding that, "the stage set up wasn't right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment." Adele initially told fans the residency was cut due to delays stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The slate of shows has been rescheduled and will start on November 18.Obviously, we couldn't go a few days without updating you on Beyoncé'salbum, and for good reason. For the second week in a row, the album's lead single,, secured the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart with 14.5 million streams and 36,000 downloads. This is the song's eighth week on the chart. Rounding out the top three are Harry Styles'at number two and Lizzo'sslipped to three.Hollywood elites continue to make headlines for prioritizing their mental wellness. The Flash actor Ezra Miller is the latest to let fans know that they are getting treatment for mental health issues. The news comes a week after Miller was hit with felony burglary charges stemming from an incident in Vermont in May. Earlier in the year, he was arrested for harassment and disorderly conduct in Hawaii. In a statement to Variety , Miller said "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life."The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued an apology to activist Sacheen Littlefeather 50 years after she was discriminated against for protesting the treatment of Native Americans in 1973. At that year's Oscars ceremony, Littlefeather took the stage on behalf of Marlon Brando, who had just won the best actor award for his role in, and declined the award for the star who was also protesting the treatment of Native Americans. Former Academy president David Rubin wrote the letter and said, in part, "The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable. For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged." Littlefeather said she was shocked to see the apology and never thought it would happen.