How Dumb Does the Rest of the Country Think Idaho Is?
Lets start off by saying that this is not a scientific nor does it reflect any real data. It is simply a study to see where Americans view other states intelligence. What they perceive it to be. I will at the end give you some real statistics for comparison but for now, here are the results of how we are viewed by the country.
Idaho’s Coming Water Shortage Could Mean The End of Grass Lawns
Idaho's relentless growth is starting to stretch the state's limited natural resources. The state's population has grown to historical levels due to two factors. Many folks are tired of living in a city or state that doesn't represent their beliefs and, along with high taxes, have moved to Idaho to live in a state that champions traditional American values. The second reason for Idaho's growth is the migration of workers who left their homes but not their jobs due to the pandemic. In other words, did any state benefit more from remote workers relocating than Idaho?
Idaho Named One Of Either The Best States For Tipping Or The Worst
Regardless of what state you're in, in America, it's common practice to tip 20% when you're at a restaurant. However, that's not always the way we tip. There can be several factors that come into play when tipping. How was your service? How was the food? How was the overall experience? Or, sometimes the state you're in can depend how good of a tipper you are.
‘We Need Your Love Right Now’ Says Popular Boise Food Truck Park
Summer in the Treasure Valley often entails taking hikes, sitting on patios, floating the river, and as of the last few years--finding your favorite food truck for an outdoor meal! The food truck scene here in Boise is pretty amazing and over the years it has only gotten more and more impressive.
Here are the Richest Cities in America [stunning gallery]
In his piece, Boise Real Estate Market Overview 2022, Than Merrill, co-founder of FortuneBuilders, CT Homes, and Equity Street Capital, explained Boise's almost 5% housing market spike makes it one of the most desirable markets in the nation. Climbing faster than the majority of America's cities over the last decade,...
The Most Bizarre Thing to Happen in Idaho in the Past 70 Years
If the internet had been around in the 1940s, the video of this strange incident would've gone viral. Without a 24-hour news cycle at the time, many people forgot it even happened. If you've been to any events where "Wear Boise" has been selling t-shirts, you laugh at some of...
Idaho Workers Fight Triple Digit Heat Wave Serving Our Community
The triple-digit heatwave has griped the Gem State that even the biggest skeptic of Global Warming might be reconsidering their disbelief in Climate Change. Regardless of your politics, it's scorching right now in Idaho. Most of us get overheated and complain when outside for only a few minutes. Whether you...
Will Idaho Catch A Special Summer View of The Northern Lights?
Idahoans and residents of surrounding states could be in for a very special treat this evening and tomorrow night. Thanks to a series of geomagnetic storms, Idaho is among several states that will potentially have a summertime view of the Northern Lights. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
What Idaho’s New State Motto Should Be
Idaho's state motto is the Idaho motto was adopted back in 1891 as an element of the state seal. The motto is "Esto Perpetua" which is Latin for "It is Perpetual" The word 'perpetual' is defined from Oxford as "never ending or changing." A 1920s book called "History of Idaho:...
This Hollywood Superstar Has Been Hiding in Boise for Days
When it comes to celebrities "hanging out", there are few places more densely populated with them outside of Calabasas, Hollywood, Los Angeles, or New York. Here in Idaho--you might spot some stars in Sun Valley or Coeur d'Alene but even if you do, it's a "big deal" and not a super regular occurrence.
There’s No Way One of Idaho’s Most Popular Pets is…
If you know me at all, you know I LOVE dogs — and apparently so do most Idahoans!. Dogs and cats are clearly in the #1 and #2 spots for most popular pets in Idaho, but what is Idaho’s 3rd most popular pet besides cats and dogs?. USA...
Win Roaring Springs Passes from 107.9 LITE-FM!
According to school district calendars from around the Treasure Valley, summer is over. Mother Nature disagrees!. Looking ahead at the 10-day forecast, the highs in Boise are still hovering around the mid to upper 90ºs clear into Labor Day weekend. In fact, there's still a possibility that we can set a new record for triple-digit days in a single summer!
Boise Internet Melts Over ‘Taco Scare'; Popular Truck Stays Put
There are few businesses in the Treasure Valley that have serious cult followings the way that Nampa taco truck La Garnacha Que Apapacha does. The hype around the big yellow truck and their birria tacos is REAL and for a minute, regulars were afraid that it may not exist anymore.
Weird Stuff You Need to Know Before You Date Someone In Idaho
Idaho guys and gals, we're in a league of our own when it comes to quirky behaviors. What do we mean by that? Our constant need to issue "the wave" in traffic, in groceries aisles, and any other place else we encounter sentient beings is a fair place to start. And our obsession with all things local tends to be rather extra for the transplants and newcomers. We're also baffled by the droves of people who don't get our passion for the Boise Farmers Market, the Boise Greenbelt, Boise Music Festival, and anything pertaining to Boise State. Are we fanatics? Probably. But you're the one barking up our Tree Fort, so who's more at fault here?
We Found 7 Rental Services That Need To Exist In Idaho Now
Have you ever run into a situation where you're like, "Gosh, I wish I could just rent a dad right now"? No? Me neither but there's a market for this type of thing! As a matter of fact, there are several incredible rental services that exist like "Rent-A-Dad' around the country.
Is The Satanic Temple of Idaho Good For The Community?
The beauty of America is the freedom it affords its citizens and thanks to that freedom, Americans can practice and celebrate nearly any belief they choose to. One of the more controversial groups in Idaho that often elicits a low-brow response on first impression is The Satanic Temple of Idaho. The Idaho temple is a branch on the tree that is The Satanic Temple which has followers around the world with temples in various cities.
Boise Talk Show Host Reports On Life In Mysterious Oregon City
When we last off, your humble correspondent began his journey west looking for the American work ethic. I'm presently embedded in Lincoln City, Oregon. The city is one of many on the Oregon Coast that enjoys revenue from thousands of tourists who flock to Ocean front hotels and condos. The beaches are filled with children, older adults, and many dogs chasing seagulls. The cold water attracts a working-class cohort that makes their pilgrimage to its shores.
It’s National Potato Day! How Do You Like Your Spuds?
It's a big day across the country, and an even better day here in the state of Idaho. Why is that? It's National Potato Day! Nobody does potatoes quite like Idaho. Idaho is known for its potatoes. No other state can hold that title. We know potatoes are a big deal here. However, potatoes can be consumed in many different ways. Which one is best? I ranked them!
Idaho’s Most Expensive Rental House is a Whopping $17,500 Per Month
We have seen some insane homes, mansions and even castles around Idaho. I found an impressive home with an impressive rental price tag. So what does $17,500 a month get you in Idaho. A whole lot... First lets check out some other crazy homes in Idaho. This is Idaho's largest home...
Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal
We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
