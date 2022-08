Rhea D. Miller of Wentzville passed away on August 17, 2022, at the age of 89. Rhea is survived by her daughter, Lori Lee (Jim) Kingsbury of Ballwin, MO; four grandchildren, Josie Arnold, Kelly Kingsbury, Jamie Barbeau and Jennifer James; and three great‑grandchildren, Crystal Arnold, Henry and Ellie Barbeau. She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Allen Laughead; mother, Nellie C. Laughead (nee Reitman); husband, Jim Miller; and daughter, Vicki Lynn Bradley.

