NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos
Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown
When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
Browns owners embarrassingly says Deshaun Watson is 26, great QB
Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam defended quarterback Deshaun Watson for his actions because he’s 26 and plays football well. Amid the Deshaun Watson investigation, there have been many seemingly contradictory points. Watson is both apologetic for causing harm, yet he maintains his innocence. The judge condemns him for his egregious behavior, yet granted him a six-game suspension. The NFL condemns his behavior, so much so that they pushed for an 11-game suspension, yet he continues his career in the league as one of its highest-paid quarterbacks.
Jimmy Johnson Makes Decision On The 2022 NFL Season
Jimmy Johnson has been a big part of FOX's NFL coverage over the years. However, due to the pandemic, Johnson did most of his 2020-21 work from home. It sounds like that will continue this upcoming season. Johnson told the Miami Herald that he will only be in studio on...
Tom Brady, Gisele Rumor Not True: NFL World Reacts
With Tom Brady taking an extended leave from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many in the NFL world were naturally left to wonder if his absence had something to do with his marriage. Is everything OK with Brady and his family? Is something going on in Brady's marriage to supermodel Gisele?...
Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback
Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
thecomeback.com
Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo
Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Daughter News
The athletic gene in the Favre family is strong. Brett's daughter, Breleigh, is heading to the SEC. Breleigh is a 6-foot-2 college volleyball player. She originally played for Southern Miss. Now she's heading to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our...
CBS Sports
Antonio Brown attacks Tom Brady for manipulating the game by taking time off, calls out his trainer
Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has publicly gone back and forth on how he feels about legendary quarterback Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is a big reason why Brown won a Super Bowl ring with the team a couple years ago, but after the wideout ran off the field shirtless during a regular season game against the New York Jets last year, their relationship changed.
Josh Cribbs: Jacoby Brissett is not a downgrade from 2021, he's a downgrade from 2020 Baker Mayfield
Josh Cribbs shared his thoughts on the current QB situation. Why Cribbs believes Brissett still gives the Browns a chance to make the playoffs. Do the Browns really need Jimmy Garoppolo? Should Watson play in the preseason? Thoughts on Stefanski.
Cleveland Browns Release WR After New Roster Addition
The Cleveland Browns recently trimmed their roster down to 85 players. But today, they decided to swap out a wide receiver who made the cut for another player who just became available. On Wednesday, the Browns announced that they signed free agent offensive tackle Wyatt Miller. In a corresponding move,...
NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Campaign News
Herschel Walker campaign moments continue to go viral on social media. About a week after a commercial surfaced, highlighting the past allegations made against Walker by his ex-wife, the former NFL running back held a notable campaign event. "Women for Herschel Walker." Video from Walker's campaign stop is going viral...
Deshaun Watson Doesn’t Get It, and Neither Do the Browns
The team has forfeited its right to take moral stands down the road, and shouldn’t count on its QB conducting himself with basic human decency.
Brother of NFL Star Accused Of Killing Youth Football Coach Over Game
Police in Texas say that Yaqub Talib — the brother of ex-NFL star Aqib Talib — turned himself in on Monday.
Stephen A. Smith Has Honest Prediction For Dallas Cowboys
Regular viewers of ESPN's "First Take" know how Stephen A. Smith feels about the Dallas Cowboys. So when co-host and moderator Molly Qerim posed the question "Will the Cowboys win the NFC East again?" Stephen A. kept it on-brand:. Hell no. Dallas Cowboys ain't winning no NFC East! Let me...
Dolphins Players Make Opinion On Wes Welker Very Clear
During the early stages of the offseason, Wes Welker left the San Francisco 49ers to become the wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins. That move was made so he can join forces with Mike McDaniel. With the regular season just around the corner, it sounds like Welker is already...
Twitter reacts to scary Patriots-Panthers training camp fight
Following a morning of fisticuffs at Tuesday’s practice, the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers were back at it again for more rounds of fighting in Wednesday’s final joint practice between the two teams. Only this time, however, things went from bad to worse. Patriots wide receiver Kristian...
AthlonSports.com
Former Ohio State Star Waived By Pittsburgh Steelers On Thursday
This Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of roster moves. One of those moves resulted in the release of a former Ohio State star. The Steelers announced this Thursday morning that they have released former Ohio State star Master Teague III, who's injured. In a resulting move, Pittsburgh has signed former Washington State star Max Borghi.
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s return
Between his retirement from Ohio State and his brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer served as a college football analyst for Fox Sports, appearing on the network’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show. With Meyer no longer a head coach after he was fired by the Jaguars last season, Fox is bringing him back.
