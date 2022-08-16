Read full article on original website
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Allegan City Council moves ahead with Streetscape
The Allegan City Council held a special meeting on Thursday, August 11, 2022 to examine two significant monetary proposals. The first involved the approval of the Lead Replacement Program, and the other was the approval of Streetscape, or the Downtown Allegan Infrastructure Project. The approval of Resolution 22.33 would authorize...
lowellsfirstlook.com
Lowell Twp Board Recap: Members Take a Pass on Regulating Short-Term Rentals
The Lowell Charter Township Board of Trustees had its regular meeting on Monday, August 15. All board members were present, and there were several ordinances on the agenda that were adopted as well as two reappointments. Among them was the adoption of an ordinance to amend wall sign requirements and...
Grand Haven Board of Light & Power on decision to not reinstate Varnum
Grand Haven Board of Light and Power has released a statement after the Grand Haven City Council decided not to reinstate Varnum as their legal counsel.
More ‘road diets’ being explored in city of Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI -- More road diets in Muskegon are under study, meaning another two thoroughfares could be narrowed. Apple Avenue and Getty Street are the focus of upcoming studies on the impact of reducing the number of lanes or reconfiguring them. The city also is studying a potential road diet...
Ottawa County health director retiring amid board takeover by anti-mask mandate candidates
GRAND HAVEN, MI – The director of the health department in Michigan’s fastest-growing county has submitted her plans to retire ahead of a county board takeover by candidates who campaigned on frustrations over the mask mandate for schools. Ottawa County Health Department Administrative Health Officer Lisa Stefanovsky, a...
Aging, nearly empty strip mall in Norton Shores to get upgrades
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – An aging, nearly empty strip mall on busy Henry Street near Muskegon is getting upgrades to blend it in with a new medical facility nearby. Norton Shores Plaza, on Henry between Seminole Road and Norton Avenue, has one tenant – a frozen yogurt franchise – and previously housed a popular breakfast joint and a cinema.
Audit: Grand Haven school admin likely embezzled $1M
A forensic audit report found that a former Grand Haven Area Public Schools administrator likely embezzled a million dollars using fake invoices to personal companies before his death in January.
I-94 lane shift will close ramps from Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Sprinkle Road ramps to Interstate 94 will be closed for construction, the Michigan Department of Transportation reports. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be moving to the next phase of Interstate 94 expansion in Kalamazoo starting Friday, Aug. 19, as crews begin moving westbound I-94 traffic onto eastbound lanes as part of the project to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo.
Spectrum Health breaks ground on previously wooded 10-acre lot in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Construction has begun on a new Spectrum Health long term care and rehabilitation facility in Grand Rapids. At the corner of Cedar and Fuller, the previously empty 10-acre lot will be home to the $37 million, 94-thousand-square-foot care center. The facility will cater mostly to...
West Michigan bridge reopens, long detour ends
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Construction of a Maple Island Road bridge is complete, meaning motorists no longer have to take a 36-mile detour. The bridge over Brooks Creek reopened the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 15, after being closed for two months. The bridge near the border of Muskegon and...
Ex-administrator suspected in $1 million school district embezzlement worked alone, audit finds
GRAND HAVEN, MI – An independent forensic audit has concluded that the former Grand Haven Public Schools assistant superintendent accused of embezzling an estimated $1 million from the district likely worked alone in the scheme. There is no evidence Brian Keith Wheeler, 56, of Muskegon, colluded with any other...
Crews battle fire at former Charley’s Crab building in GR
There was a fire at the former building of Charley's Crab in Grand Rapids on Thursday.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Verplank to open Muskegon port facility
A new port along the lakeshore is scheduled to open this weekend. Verplank Family Holding Co. is set to host a ribbon cutting and facility tour of its new Muskegon port facility at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at 151 N. Causeway St. The new facility is on the site...
Attorney running for judge in Muskegon charged with domestic violence
MUKSEGON, MI – A Muskegon attorney running for circuit judge has been charged with domestic violence following an incident on Thursday. Jason Kolkema has been charged with domestic assault, according to a press release issued by the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, Aug. 19. The alleged incident...
Kalamazoo Police Chief Coakley Put On Administrative Leave After Charges Leveled
City of Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley has been placed on paid administrative leave by City Manager James Ritsema after allegations of harassment were been filed by city employees against Coakley. Coakley has been relieved of all Public Safety authority and responsibilities. In conjunction with this investigation, the City of Kalamazoo has hired an outside, independent investigator to carefully investigate the accusations.
lowellsfirstlook.com
LowellArts Presents Fallasburg Arts Festival 2022
The 54th Annual Fine Arts and Fine Craft Festival held at Fallasburg Park, Lowell, MI, on September 17 & 18. The 54th Annual Fallasburg Arts Festival is presented by LowellArts and will be held on September 17 and 18. The 2-day, outdoor festival includes 100 fine art and fine crafts booths, live music on a central stage, food booths supporting local non-profit organizations, a children’s craft area, and craft demonstrations. Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10am-5pm. Admission is free. Parking is $5 per car. Location: Fallasburg Park, 1124 Fallasburg Park Drive, Lowell, MI, 49331. For more information, visit lowellartsmi.org/fallasburg-arts-festival.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Spectrum Health breaks ground on new facility
Hospital leaders celebrated the start of construction on a residential care center. BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground Thursday, Aug. 18, on a new rehabilitation and nursing center at 1226 Cedar St. NE in Grand Rapids. The new facility will replace the current continuing care center located at 750...
Fire starts in car, spreads to house on 4 Mile Road
Captain Bill Smith of GRFD said that when firefighters arrived on scene, the car was already "well-involved."
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 16-31
It is the final couple of weeks of summer, but that doesn't mean things are slowing down when it comes to fair and festivals in the West Michigan area. In the next two weeks, we have almost 20 different events happening before the end of summer. Wednesday, August 17-Saturday, August...
408-unit apartment community being developed in Grandville
A new 408-unit apartment community is being developed in Grandville. Rivertown Commons will be located at 4612 Ivanrest Avenue.
