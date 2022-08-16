KALAMAZOO, MI -- Sprinkle Road ramps to Interstate 94 will be closed for construction, the Michigan Department of Transportation reports. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be moving to the next phase of Interstate 94 expansion in Kalamazoo starting Friday, Aug. 19, as crews begin moving westbound I-94 traffic onto eastbound lanes as part of the project to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO