wilcoxnewspapers.com

Allegan City Council moves ahead with Streetscape

The Allegan City Council held a special meeting on Thursday, August 11, 2022 to examine two significant monetary proposals. The first involved the approval of the Lead Replacement Program, and the other was the approval of Streetscape, or the Downtown Allegan Infrastructure Project. The approval of Resolution 22.33 would authorize...
ALLEGAN, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

Lowell Twp Board Recap: Members Take a Pass on Regulating Short-Term Rentals

The Lowell Charter Township Board of Trustees had its regular meeting on Monday, August 15. All board members were present, and there were several ordinances on the agenda that were adopted as well as two reappointments. Among them was the adoption of an ordinance to amend wall sign requirements and...
LOWELL, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

More ‘road diets’ being explored in city of Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MI -- More road diets in Muskegon are under study, meaning another two thoroughfares could be narrowed. Apple Avenue and Getty Street are the focus of upcoming studies on the impact of reducing the number of lanes or reconfiguring them. The city also is studying a potential road diet...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive

Aging, nearly empty strip mall in Norton Shores to get upgrades

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – An aging, nearly empty strip mall on busy Henry Street near Muskegon is getting upgrades to blend it in with a new medical facility nearby. Norton Shores Plaza, on Henry between Seminole Road and Norton Avenue, has one tenant – a frozen yogurt franchise – and previously housed a popular breakfast joint and a cinema.
NORTON SHORES, MI
MLive

I-94 lane shift will close ramps from Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Sprinkle Road ramps to Interstate 94 will be closed for construction, the Michigan Department of Transportation reports. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be moving to the next phase of Interstate 94 expansion in Kalamazoo starting Friday, Aug. 19, as crews begin moving westbound I-94 traffic onto eastbound lanes as part of the project to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Verplank to open Muskegon port facility

A new port along the lakeshore is scheduled to open this weekend. Verplank Family Holding Co. is set to host a ribbon cutting and facility tour of its new Muskegon port facility at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at 151 N. Causeway St. The new facility is on the site...
MUSKEGON, MI
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo Police Chief Coakley Put On Administrative Leave After Charges Leveled

City of Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley has been placed on paid administrative leave by City Manager James Ritsema after allegations of harassment were been filed by city employees against Coakley. Coakley has been relieved of all Public Safety authority and responsibilities. In conjunction with this investigation, the City of Kalamazoo has hired an outside, independent investigator to carefully investigate the accusations.
KALAMAZOO, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

LowellArts Presents Fallasburg Arts Festival 2022

The 54th Annual Fine Arts and Fine Craft Festival held at Fallasburg Park, Lowell, MI, on September 17 & 18. The 54th Annual Fallasburg Arts Festival is presented by LowellArts and will be held on September 17 and 18. The 2-day, outdoor festival includes 100 fine art and fine crafts booths, live music on a central stage, food booths supporting local non-profit organizations, a children’s craft area, and craft demonstrations. Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10am-5pm. Admission is free. Parking is $5 per car. Location: Fallasburg Park, 1124 Fallasburg Park Drive, Lowell, MI, 49331. For more information, visit lowellartsmi.org/fallasburg-arts-festival.
LOWELL, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Spectrum Health breaks ground on new facility

Hospital leaders celebrated the start of construction on a residential care center. BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground Thursday, Aug. 18, on a new rehabilitation and nursing center at 1226 Cedar St. NE in Grand Rapids. The new facility will replace the current continuing care center located at 750...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

