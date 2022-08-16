Read full article on original website
Firefighters put out a small brush fire off Highway 101 in Paso Robles
CAL Fire SLO responded to a brush fire that broke out just after 4:30 P.M. between Southbound Highway 101 and Stockdale Road near Monterey Road.
102-year-old woman crashes into Santa Maria home, escapes with minor injuries
A 102-year-old woman accidentally stepped on the gas, instead of the break, and slammed a Toyota Camry into the garage of her own home just outside of Santa Maria on Tuesday. Yet, she managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. As a precaution, responders transported the elderly woman to Marian Regional Medical Center.
Double Car Crash on Highway 101 [Pismo Beach, CA]
Separate Car Crashes on Highway 101 Causes Traffic Disturbances. The first crash happened just after 4:50 p.m., July 29th, where at least five vehicles were involved near the southbound Five Cities Drive. Officers and ambulance arrived at the scene, although it is currently unclear if anyone was injured. The crash...
Record number of vehicles hit Atascadero streets as Hot El Camino Cruise Nite returns
As many as 15,000 people lined the sidewalks to watch vintage vehicles make their way through downtown.
Semi truck collision, fire causes highway closure
– A semi-truck crash and resulting fire shut down Highway 101 northbound in Paso Robles early this morning. The semi-truck collided with a sedan near the Highway 46 off-ramp, spilling its load of oranges across the roadway and down an embankment. The crash resulted in the semi-truck catching fire and becoming engulfed in flames.
The obnoxious electric golf cart invasion of Cayucos
Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
No home yet, but things are looking up for family of 6 evicted from SLO County motel
They have a place to sleep, but at $2,680 every two weeks, it’s still too high.
Minor injuries in crash into garage in Santa Maria
A 102-year-old woman suffered just minor injuries Tuesday when she crashed her car into the garage of her home, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
UPDATE: Northbound Hwy 101 partially reopens after crash in Santa Maria
A multi-vehicle crash blocked all lanes of traffic on the northbound side of Hwy 101 in Santa Maria Tuesday morning.
8 arrested at DUI checkpoint, Santa Maria police say
The Santa Maria Police Department says officers arrested eight people at a DUI checkpoint. The department says two of those drivers were arrested for DUI while conducting the checkpoint Friday night.
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus crashes into fire hydrant
A Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus carrying one student crashed into a fire hydrant Thursday morning, but no injuries were reported. The post Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus crashes into fire hydrant appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Hundreds of cars cruise through Atascadero
A cruise night full of classic cars came roaring back to life in Atascadero on Friday evening for Hot El Camino Cruise Night.
Update: Highway 101 fully reopens after semi truck crashes, catches fire
“Hazmat is on the scene due to leaking fuel,” Caltrans said.
Fire burns 1/4 acre near Paso Robles Airport
Firefighters are at the scene of a brush fire near the Paso Robles Airport. The fire was first reported just after 4:30 p.m. at Airport Rd. and Old Dry Creek Rd.
SLO County Sheriff’s Office receives a surprising call
– On Saturday, August 13, the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office received a strange 911 emergency call that disconnected, but when dispatchers tried to reach the number again there was no response. Deputies were sent to investigate and traced the call back to the offices of Zoo to You...
SLO bans daytime watering amid collection of new drought restrictions
Here’s how residents, businesses and city facilities will be affected by the new rules.
NB 101 Accident This Morning 08.16.2022
NB 101 closed this morning between Templeton and Paso Robles after a semi-truck collision which spilled oranges all over the roadway at 4:24 this morning. It closed down from Main street in Templeton to 46 west, but they’ve got detours set up and they’re cleaning it up now.
San Luis Obispo City Council votes to ban or limit watering turf
The San Luis Obispo City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to ban the watering of ornamental turf at businesses and to ban the watering of turf and ornamental plants at residences during daytime hours. In response to the governor’s emergency drought mandates, the city declared a stage two water shortage,...
Three people arrested following burglary and car chase in Paso Robles
Three people were arrested following a burglary and car chase that caused an accident in Paso Robles early Monday morning. The post Three people arrested following burglary and car chase in Paso Robles appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Hot El Camino Nights 08.18.2022
Hot El Camino Cruise Night returns to Atascadero tomorrow night. If you’d like to register your car, and drive it up and down El Camino tomorrow night, go to the Colony Park Community Center. It’s $30 if you register today or tomorrow before 4:00 pm. The 29th Annual...
