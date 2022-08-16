Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports announces promotion, other personnel changes
Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports(link is external) recently announced the promotion of Felicia Fowler, the hiring of Betsy Hoffmeister and a new position for Korey Kubricki. Following her promotion from program coordinator to program manager of the Sugarbush and Central Vermont facilities, Fowler will oversee all program coordinators and program staff throughout the state and report to Director of Operations Norm Staunton. Fowler is a certified therapeutic recreation specialist and has been with Vermont Adaptive for four years. She holds a master's degree from the University of New Hampshire and has been integral in Vermont Adaptive programming leadership, including the growth of its adaptive mountain bike program.
vermontbiz.com
Local Motion Executive Director Karen Yacos to retire Nov 1
The board of directors of Local Motion(link is external), a statewide bike safety advocacy organization based in Burlington, has announced the retirement of Executive Director Karen Yacos, effective Nov 1. A search committee will begin at once to identify Yacos' successor. “Karen has worked tirelessly to broaden the organization’s outreach...
vermontbiz.com
Lilly Boardman joins Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman
Lilly Boardman of Stowe has joined Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman(link is external), where she will work as a realtor alongside her father, owner Brian Boardman. A graduate of the University of Vermont, where she majored in community development and green design-build, Boardman worked as a carpentry apprentice with two premiere builders, gaining experience from start to finish in the build and remodeling process. Brian Boardman and his team are ranked among the top 4% of Coldwell Banker teams worldwide.
vermontbiz.com
Princeton Review ranks Saint Michael’s one of top colleges for community service
Students with Saint Michael’s College Fire and Rescue, shown here in 2018, respond to calls around Chittenden County 24/7. Vermont Business Magazine Saint Michael’s College is being recognized for its longtime mission of and passion for service to the community. The Princeton Review, which issues annual reviews of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vermontbiz.com
Healthy Living Market receives Deane Davis Business of the Year Award
Katy Lesser, and her children and partners Eli and Nina Lesser-Goldsmith (speaking) accept the Deane Davis Business of the Year Award, as Governor Scott looks on Wednesday evening at the Saling Center in Burlington. VBM photo. VermontBiz and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that Healthy Living Market and...
As it seeks steep budget increases, Vermont’s largest hospital network suggests it could roll them back this fall
The operator of Vermont’s only academic medical center says it's “teetering on a financial precipice.” But federal and state policy changes could bolster the network’s financial position. Read the story on VTDigger here: As it seeks steep budget increases, Vermont’s largest hospital network suggests it could roll them back this fall.
mynbc5.com
Vermont restaurants are being hit hard by the labor shortage
Vt. — Restaurants new and old are all on the hunt to find adequate staff for their businesses, which has proved to be difficult given the state’s labor shortage. “We’re hoping not to shorten up any hours or tighten up our takeouts,” said Bobby Seaman, the general manager of Folino’s Pizza in Williston.
Military cannon test range proposed in Lewis
Applicant seeks to expand ballistics testing currently in place at former missile silo. Near a former Atlas F nuclear missile silo in Lewis, a national security consulting firm wants to fire military cannons into a pile of sand and use privately owned Big Church Mountain as a backstop. Michael Hopmeier,...
RELATED PEOPLE
vermontbiz.com
New plan for Milton Town Forest focuses on biodiversity, demonstration and education
Vermont Business Magazine A new forest management plan for the Milton Town Forest was approved by the Milton Select Board on July 18. The plan was prepared for the Town of Milton by Ethan Tapper, the Chittenden County Forester with the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation, working in conjunction with the Milton Conservation Commission over the last two years.
colchestersun.com
Champlain Valley Fair is searching for volunteers to make its 100th anniversary a success
ESSEX JUNCTION — Staff at the 100th annual Champlain Valley Fair are seeking volunteers for the Guest Services Department. Scheduled for Aug. 26 to Sept. 4, the fair this year is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Guest Services volunteers will mainly be stationed at the gates and handy places where...
colchestersun.com
This is what a stream looks like: Vermont Land Trust removes a 70 year-old Colchester dam off of Roosevelt Highway
Peeking past a barn on Roosevelt Highway in Colchester, the area where a 70 year-old dam used to be, looks rough right now. But that’s by design, said Vermont Land Trust ecologist Allaire Diamond. For the past few days, Vermont Land Trust has been working with excavators and environmental...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame announces Class of 2022 inductees
Four new members will be inducted into the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame(link is external) during ceremonies Sept 24 at Timberlane Lodge at Bolton Valley Resort. The event, hosted by the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum in Stowe, will also honor the recipients of the Paul Robbins Journalism Award and Bill McCollom Community Award.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Addison Independent
Weybridge author tells the story of change in Vermont
Doug Wilhelm’s latest book, “Catalysts for Change: How Nonprofits and a Foundation Are Helping Shape Vermont’s Future,” shows how Vt. nonprofits are shaping the future. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters...
mynbc5.com
Burlington City Council approves local cannabis commission
BURLINGTON, Vt. — If you're looking to set up your cannabis shop in the Queen City, you're going to need an additional permit to get started. Burlington City Council unanimously approved the formation of a local cannabis commission Monday night. The commission will require retail cannabis businesses to apply for city permits in addition to state licenses.
Addison Independent
Big city kid enjoys outside in Vermont
New York City resident Bryan Carranza enjoyed his Fresh Air visit to the Vergennes area. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
mynbc5.com
Champlain Valley Fair 2022: Everything you need to plan your trip
ESSEX, Vt. — The Champlain Valley Fair kicks off on Aug. 26, and this year, the fair is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Read on to find out everything you need to know to get the most out of this summertime tradition!. Where is the Champlain Valley Fair?. The Champlain...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Train now running between Saratoga, Burlington
An Amtrak train service that travels daily between New York City and Rutland, Vermont, is about to make some new stops. The Ethan Allen Express is coming to Saratoga Springs, as well as Burlington in northern Vermont.
vermontbiz.com
State, health care providers outline resources to address opioids and substance use disorder
Health Commissioner Dr Mark Levine speaks Thursday at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin as Governor Scott, behind him, listen. Screen grab from press conference(link is external). Vermont Business Magazine At his weekly media briefing on Thursday at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, Governor Phil Scott highlighted available resources...
Addison Independent
By the Way for Aug. 18, 2022
Gasoline prices in Vermont fell 10.3 cents per gallon this past last week, averaging $4.32 per gallon Wednesday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 626 stations in Vermont. Prices in Vermont are 33.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but stand $1.24 per gallon higher than a year ago. And Vermont consumers aren’t seeing the kind of gas price reductions being seen in other parts of the country. The national average price of gas fell 9.9 cents to $3.92 per gallon during the past week. The national average is down 63.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 74.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
WCAX
Why Vermont is offering incentives to people who buy e-bikes
There are very few things that Deb Wells of Milton finds more engaging than sewing. Leahy signs Inflation Reduction Act before it heads to president. Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy signed the Inflation Reduction Act on Monday.
Comments / 0