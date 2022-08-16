Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports announces promotion, other personnel changes
Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports(link is external) recently announced the promotion of Felicia Fowler, the hiring of Betsy Hoffmeister and a new position for Korey Kubricki. Following her promotion from program coordinator to program manager of the Sugarbush and Central Vermont facilities, Fowler will oversee all program coordinators and program staff throughout the state and report to Director of Operations Norm Staunton. Fowler is a certified therapeutic recreation specialist and has been with Vermont Adaptive for four years. She holds a master's degree from the University of New Hampshire and has been integral in Vermont Adaptive programming leadership, including the growth of its adaptive mountain bike program.
vermontbiz.com
Local Motion Executive Director Karen Yacos to retire Nov 1
The board of directors of Local Motion(link is external), a statewide bike safety advocacy organization based in Burlington, has announced the retirement of Executive Director Karen Yacos, effective Nov 1. A search committee will begin at once to identify Yacos' successor. “Karen has worked tirelessly to broaden the organization’s outreach...
WCAX
Super Senior: Richard & Jennie Gilbert
WEST DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - In West Danville, blueberries are bursting from the bushes at Silver Fox Farm. “He picks faster than I do,” said Jennie Gilbert, who along with her husband, Richard, runs the farm. And it’s the busy season for the couple. The husband and wife team...
vermontbiz.com
NEK Workforce Partners Job Fest to bring employers, career opportunities to Lyndonville Thursday
Vermont Business Magazine NEK Workforce Partners Job Fest will be held on Thursday from 9:00am – 2:00pm at Bandstand Park in Lyndonville on Thursday, and is to be hosted by the NEK Workforce Partners, a group that includes the Vermont Department of Labor and HireAbility. More than 35 employers will be at the job fair to promote their job openings. In addition to employers and local partners, the event will also feature food trucks and children’s activities, including the Cobleigh Library Bookmobile.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vermontbiz.com
Dental company ranks 185 On 2022 Inc. 5000 list with 4 years sales growth over 2,800%
Vermont Business Magazine Inc. magazine has ranked Select Dental Management, a Dental Partnership Organization boasting 37 practices across the Northeast US, No. 185 on its annual ranking of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the country. That ranking also places the Florham Park, NJ-based company at No. 4 in New Jersey, No. 13 in Health Services and No. 18 in the New York Region. Select currently has practices in Castleton, Manchester, Richmond and Rutland.
mynbc5.com
Vermont restaurants are being hit hard by the labor shortage
Vt. — Restaurants new and old are all on the hunt to find adequate staff for their businesses, which has proved to be difficult given the state’s labor shortage. “We’re hoping not to shorten up any hours or tighten up our takeouts,” said Bobby Seaman, the general manager of Folino’s Pizza in Williston.
mynbc5.com
Champlain Valley Fair 2022: Everything you need to plan your trip
ESSEX, Vt. — The Champlain Valley Fair kicks off on Aug. 26, and this year, the fair is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Read on to find out everything you need to know to get the most out of this summertime tradition!. Where is the Champlain Valley Fair?. The Champlain...
mynbc5.com
Burlington business community to provide stab resistant vests for Howard Center Workers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — With the increase in crime and threats of violence happening in Burlington, the Howard Center's Street Outreach Team said they're in need of some help. $5,000 dollars was raised for the Howard Center's Street Outreach Team by the Burlington Business Association. The funds will provide all...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Addison Independent
Weybridge author tells the story of change in Vermont
Doug Wilhelm’s latest book, “Catalysts for Change: How Nonprofits and a Foundation Are Helping Shape Vermont’s Future,” shows how Vt. nonprofits are shaping the future. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame to celebrate 2022 inductees
Vermont Business Magazine The who's who of Vermont's ski and snowboarding world will gather at Timberline Lodge at Bolton Valley Resort on Saturday, September 24th to celebrate the Induction of the class of 2022 into the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame. The event, hosted by the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum in Stowe, will also honor the recipients of the Paul Robbins Journalism Award and Bill McCollom Community Award. One of the highlights of the event will be the premier of short biographical films created for each inductee shown before their acceptance speeches.
vermontbiz.com
Princeton Review ranks Saint Michael’s one of top colleges for community service
Students with Saint Michael’s College Fire and Rescue, shown here in 2018, respond to calls around Chittenden County 24/7. Vermont Business Magazine Saint Michael’s College is being recognized for its longtime mission of and passion for service to the community. The Princeton Review, which issues annual reviews of...
vermontbiz.com
ReArch Company names new VP, hires two facilities technicians
ReArch Company(link is external) has announced the promotion of Michael Biama to vice president of development and property management and the hiring of two new facilities technicians, Jack Kehoe and Tanner Bliss. In his new role, Biama oversees all ReArch Properties staff and focuses on expanding ReArch’s development and property...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Train now running between Saratoga, Burlington
An Amtrak train service that travels daily between New York City and Rutland, Vermont, is about to make some new stops. The Ethan Allen Express is coming to Saratoga Springs, as well as Burlington in northern Vermont.
colchestersun.com
Champlain Valley Fair is searching for volunteers to make its 100th anniversary a success
ESSEX JUNCTION — Staff at the 100th annual Champlain Valley Fair are seeking volunteers for the Guest Services Department. Scheduled for Aug. 26 to Sept. 4, the fair this year is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Guest Services volunteers will mainly be stationed at the gates and handy places where...
Colchester Sun
This $599,900 townhouse in Essex Junction has a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops
This three bedroom, four bathroom townhouse in Essex Junction has a open floor plan and hardwood floors. There is a deck off the dining room leading to the backyard which is great to enjoy during the warmer months. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 4 (2 full, 2 half) Price: $599,900. Square Feet:...
vermontbiz.com
New plan for Milton Town Forest focuses on biodiversity, demonstration and education
Vermont Business Magazine A new forest management plan for the Milton Town Forest was approved by the Milton Select Board on July 18. The plan was prepared for the Town of Milton by Ethan Tapper, the Chittenden County Forester with the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation, working in conjunction with the Milton Conservation Commission over the last two years.
colchestersun.com
This is what a stream looks like: Vermont Land Trust removes a 70 year-old Colchester dam off of Roosevelt Highway
Peeking past a barn on Roosevelt Highway in Colchester, the area where a 70 year-old dam used to be, looks rough right now. But that’s by design, said Vermont Land Trust ecologist Allaire Diamond. For the past few days, Vermont Land Trust has been working with excavators and environmental...
A birthday on Earth Day: The life and legacy of Shelburne Farms’ Marshall Webb
Marshall Webb, co-founder of today’s Shelburne Farms, died Thursday in a drowning that stemmed from a heart attack. His family and friends now look forward to preserving his legacy of environmental stewardship. Read the story on VTDigger here: A birthday on Earth Day: The life and legacy of Shelburne Farms’ Marshall Webb.
WCAX
First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
colchestersun.com
This $489,000 home in Colchester includes a deeded beach and a modern kitchen
This home in Colchester has three large bedrooms including a primary bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. The lower level of the house has a lot of potential to be used as a rec room, home gym or something else. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three-quarter, 1 half) Price:...
Comments / 0