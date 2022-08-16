ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stowe, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports announces promotion, other personnel changes

Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports(link is external) recently announced the promotion of Felicia Fowler, the hiring of Betsy Hoffmeister and a new position for Korey Kubricki. Following her promotion from program coordinator to program manager of the Sugarbush and Central Vermont facilities, Fowler will oversee all program coordinators and program staff throughout the state and report to Director of Operations Norm Staunton. Fowler is a certified therapeutic recreation specialist and has been with Vermont Adaptive for four years. She holds a master's degree from the University of New Hampshire and has been integral in Vermont Adaptive programming leadership, including the growth of its adaptive mountain bike program.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Local Motion Executive Director Karen Yacos to retire Nov 1

The board of directors of Local Motion(link is external), a statewide bike safety advocacy organization based in Burlington, has announced the retirement of Executive Director Karen Yacos, effective Nov 1. A search committee will begin at once to identify Yacos' successor. “Karen has worked tirelessly to broaden the organization’s outreach...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Super Senior: Richard & Jennie Gilbert

WEST DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - In West Danville, blueberries are bursting from the bushes at Silver Fox Farm. “He picks faster than I do,” said Jennie Gilbert, who along with her husband, Richard, runs the farm. And it’s the busy season for the couple. The husband and wife team...
DANVILLE, VT
vermontbiz.com

NEK Workforce Partners Job Fest to bring employers, career opportunities to Lyndonville Thursday

Vermont Business Magazine NEK Workforce Partners Job Fest will be held on Thursday from 9:00am – 2:00pm at Bandstand Park in Lyndonville on Thursday, and is to be hosted by the NEK Workforce Partners, a group that includes the Vermont Department of Labor and HireAbility. More than 35 employers will be at the job fair to promote their job openings. In addition to employers and local partners, the event will also feature food trucks and children’s activities, including the Cobleigh Library Bookmobile.
LYNDONVILLE, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Real Estate
Burlington, VT
Real Estate
State
Vermont State
City
Stowe, VT
Burlington, VT
Business
Local
Vermont Business
Stowe, VT
Business
vermontbiz.com

Dental company ranks 185 On 2022 Inc. 5000 list with 4 years sales growth over 2,800%

Vermont Business Magazine Inc. magazine has ranked Select Dental Management, a Dental Partnership Organization boasting 37 practices across the Northeast US, No. 185 on its annual ranking of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the country. That ranking also places the Florham Park, NJ-based company at No. 4 in New Jersey, No. 13 in Health Services and No. 18 in the New York Region. Select currently has practices in Castleton, Manchester, Richmond and Rutland.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont restaurants are being hit hard by the labor shortage

Vt. — Restaurants new and old are all on the hunt to find adequate staff for their businesses, which has proved to be difficult given the state’s labor shortage. “We’re hoping not to shorten up any hours or tighten up our takeouts,” said Bobby Seaman, the general manager of Folino’s Pizza in Williston.
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Champlain Valley Fair 2022: Everything you need to plan your trip

ESSEX, Vt. — The Champlain Valley Fair kicks off on Aug. 26, and this year, the fair is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Read on to find out everything you need to know to get the most out of this summertime tradition!. Where is the Champlain Valley Fair?. The Champlain...
ESSEX, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Remodeling#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#The University Of Vermont
Addison Independent

Weybridge author tells the story of change in Vermont

Doug Wilhelm’s latest book, “Catalysts for Change: How Nonprofits and a Foundation Are Helping Shape Vermont’s Future,” shows how Vt. nonprofits are shaping the future. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame to celebrate 2022 inductees

Vermont Business Magazine The who's who of Vermont's ski and snowboarding world will gather at Timberline Lodge at Bolton Valley Resort on Saturday, September 24th to celebrate the Induction of the class of 2022 into the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame. The event, hosted by the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum in Stowe, will also honor the recipients of the Paul Robbins Journalism Award and Bill McCollom Community Award. One of the highlights of the event will be the premier of short biographical films created for each inductee shown before their acceptance speeches.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

ReArch Company names new VP, hires two facilities technicians

ReArch Company(link is external) has announced the promotion of Michael Biama to vice president of development and property management and the hiring of two new facilities technicians, Jack Kehoe and Tanner Bliss. In his new role, Biama oversees all ReArch Properties staff and focuses on expanding ReArch’s development and property...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
vermontbiz.com

New plan for Milton Town Forest focuses on biodiversity, demonstration and education

Vermont Business Magazine A new forest management plan for the Milton Town Forest was approved by the Milton Select Board on July 18. The plan was prepared for the Town of Milton by Ethan Tapper, the Chittenden County Forester with the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation, working in conjunction with the Milton Conservation Commission over the last two years.
WCAX

First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy