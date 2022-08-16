Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Two NC wine spots win USA TODAY 10Best awards for tours and festivals
USA TODAY readers voted two North Carolina wine spots among the best in the United States in the categories for “Best Wine Festival” and “Best Wine Tours.”. The annual 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards are determined by readers’ votes. Initial selections came from travel experts choosing the top 20 nominees in a number of categories, including best art museum, best farmers market, best outdoor water park and more.
wccbcharlotte.com
The Bright Spot: Over the Rainbow to the Land of Oz
BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. – This week’s Bright Spot takes us over the rainbow to the Land of Oz high on top of Beech Mountain – one of the highest peaks on the east coast!. This theme park, honors the classic movie – The Wizard of Oz. It was built to draw visitors to the mountain town. Hundreds of thousands visited the park the year it opened in 1970. The Washington Post named it the best theme park in the country. It operated until 1980. Parts of the park were sold and torn down to make room for new homes in the area. While vandals stole pieces of the park left standing as souvenirs – leaving it in a state of disarray. The park was restored in the early 90s. And now annually open it to the public a few weeks a year each September.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC at 5:10AM EDT Aug 18th 2022
NCZ001>003-018>020-VAZ007-009>020-032-WVZ042>044-507-508-181300- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth- Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig- Alleghany VA-Bath-Patrick-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg,. Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop,. Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge,. Covington, Hot Springs, Stuart, Bluefield, Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,. Union, Lewisburg, White...
‘We just can’t afford it.’ NC State Fair livestock entry fees are up, forcing some out
Some livestock exhibitors are coming back to the State Fair this year for the first time since 2019. They’re finding entry fees are much higher than before.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31
Yadkin County, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported a second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
thevalleyecho.com
RAIL Memorial Project sheds new light on dark history of the Swannanoa Gap
The breathtaking view from the top of the Swannanoa Gap, facing east across the border shared by Buncombe and McDowell Counties, belies the tragic history that is buried nearby. While the rumble of train engines echoing off the mountainsides serve as a reminder of a tremendous engineering feat, the bodies of hundreds of incarcerated laborers forced to bear the physical sacrifices of progress are entombed in obscurity.
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
Go Blue Ridge
Deep Gap Fire Destroys Homestead
On Tuesday around 12PM the Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at 138 Clyde Lane. According to Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland the cause of the fire is still unknown and currently being investigated. Thankfully at the time of the fire no one was home.
country1037fm.com
Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina
North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
East Tennessean
Three new restaurants open in downtown Johnson City
Over the last few months, a handful of new restaurants have made their way to downtown Johnson City, and with students’ bank accounts at their highest near the beginning of the semester, now is the perfect time to try them out. It is important to support small businesses in the area, especially in the early months, as their success may trigger more businesses to set up shop in Johnson City.
NCWRC: Second deer in North Carolina tests positive for CWD
RALEIGH — A second deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say the deer was tested as part of ongoing CWD surveillance efforts cooperating with farmers that have active depredation permits. The deer came from a farm less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was harvested in Yadkin County in December 2021.
FOX Carolina
Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
USGS: Earthquake rattles Western NC Saturday night
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – An earthquake shook Mitchell County, North Carolina between Bakersville and Spruce Pine late Saturday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 2.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9:58 p.m. Saturday about 4.3 miles north of Spruce Pine. The earthquake had a depth of about 4.1 miles. The area of […]
focusnewspaper.com
Hickory American Legion Fair, August 31st – September 5th
Newton, NC – Fun, games, rides and fantastic foods are coming back when the Hickory American Legion Fair opens for its annual run Wednesday, Aug. 31. The 109th fair lasts through Labor Day, Sept. 5, just off U.S. 70 at the American Legion Fairgrounds, 1 American Legion Ave., Newton.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Hickory fair gears up for a fun-filled run
Fun, games, rides and fantastic foods are coming back when the Hickory American Legion Fair opens for its annual run Aug. 31. The 109th fair lasts through Labor Day, Sept. 5, just off U.S. 70 at the fairgrounds at 1 American Legion Ave., Newton. Thousands of people are expected to...
WYFF4.com
Shake, rattle & roll: Another earthquake strikes the Carolinas
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. — Another earthquake has struck the Carolinas. The USGS recorded a 2.0 magnitude quake about 4 miles north of Spruce Pine just before 10 p.m. Saturday. That's in Mitchell County, North Carolina. The USGS said that the quake struck at a depth of about 4 miles....
iredellfreenews.com
Davis Regional Medical Center Emergency Department to close permanently on August 24
The Emergency Department at Davis Regional Medical Center will close for good at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24. The closure was moved up by a week as parent company Community Health Systems forges ahead with its plan to convert the 146-bed hospital into an inpatient behavioral health services facility, hospital officials confirmed Friday.
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes Troutman, Just 20 Miles North of Charlotte
Early this morning at about 6 am, an earthquake rattled the small Lake Norman town of Troutman, about 20 miles north of Charlotte. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 35.684°N 80.858°W, a magnitude of 1.8 and a remarkably shallow depth of just 0.1 km.
my40.tv
'Unsafe assignments': Nurses at Mission Hospital share concerns over staffing levels
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Nurses from Mission Hospital took their concerns to Buncombe County Commissioners this week. "The unsafe assignments are due to inadequate staffing," nurse Lori Hedrick told commissioners. Hedrick told commissioners Mission Health is down more than 400 core nurses compared to this time last year. She...
Comments / 0