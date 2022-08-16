Read full article on original website
5th Annual Body, Mind & Spirit Expo
With advance tickets, your admission is just $10 per person. Your admission includes an entire day of vendor activities and classes. Lunch will be available for purchase from D-lectible D-lites, so people attending can stay all day and not miss any classes. You can purchase tickets at our website (www.bodymindandspirit.info),...
Bettendorf to open new water and recreation center next year
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Big splashes and ice skating will make a 'landing' in Bettendorf. The city is partnering with the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley to build The Landing, a new water park and ice rink that will replace the current Splash Landing Aquatic Center at Middle Road and 23rd Street.
Clinton Area Rod Club 35th Annual “Fun in the Sun” Car Show
Clinton IA August 2022– The Clinton Area Rod Club invites one and all to the 35th Annual “Fun in the Sun” Car Show Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Clinton Iowa HyVee grass lot (901 S 4th St, Clinton, Iowa). Registration to enter vehicles is 9am until noon and costs $15. Participant judging will be held noon until 1pm. Awards will be announced at 2pm after the playing of the National Anthem to honor our military. Awards include Top 50, Best of Show, Rat Rod class, Long Distance, Club with most members present, and HyVee Choice. T-shirts will be on sale featuring the 2021 Best of Show Car. The Clinton Area Rod club cars are on site for show only and do not register for judging and no member votes on top 50 awards. Fun in the Sun t-shirts will be on sale featuring the 2021 Best of Show car. Cliff Fondren, Club member, handcrafted the Rat Rod trophy.
Here’s When You Can Visit Niabi Zoo For Free This Month
If you're thinking about a fun end-of-the-summer outing for the kids, Niabi Zoo has an option coming up for you. This month, Niabi Zoo will host their free admission days from August 22-26. It's not a free all-around trip, you'll still have to pay for parking and any park experiences you want to do. But you can save some cash on the park experiences if you buy them online by 9:00 a.m. on the day of your visit. You'll be able to get them at the zoo admission gate for an additional fee.
Meet Downtown Davenport’s Newest Lounge. It’s Almost Ready And It’s a Vibe.
We got the first look into a new lounge that's just about a week away from opening its doors in downtown Davenport. M Lounge is at 217 N. Brady St., right next to Cru beside the RiverCenter parking ramp. It used to be Van's Pizza and most recently a Double Crown. M Lounge is set to have its grand opening on August 27th at 7:00 p.m.
TaxSlayer Center to be renamed 'Vibrant Arena at The MARK' on Sept. 1
MOLINE, Ill. — The MARK is back. At a press conference held on Thursday, Aug. 18, Scott Mullen, the TaxSlayer Center's Executive Director, announced the new name for the iconic Moline event center coming on September 1: Vibrant Arena at The MARK. The name change comes with a partnership...
Another Look At The Ghost Who Haunts Our Davenport Radio Station
Some of our studios in the Rock 'n' Roll Mansion are getting remodeled, It's so cool to see a studio get gutted, and then turned into something absolutely amazing. Some of the technology is so advanced it feels like you're in a spaceship. That also means a lot of new...
L’Arche Clinton will host an open house
L’Arche Clinton will host an open house of their new office space located at 404 S 1st (next to Happy Joes) on Sunday August 21 from 11:30-1:30. Stop by and enjoy a free lunch of hot dog, chips, and cookie while learning more about L’Arche Clinton an agency that has been serving individuals with disabilities for over 45 years!
Meet Your Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Moshi!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Meet Moshi! This cutie is ready to find her furever home! Moshi was born 2/2021, is up to date on shots, microchipped, and spayed. She will do very well in a home with cats and possibly dogs after a slow introduction. Moshi is a shy gal who can’t wait to blossom into a confident kitty in a home of her own! Think Moshi may be the girl for you? Come meet her today!
Grilling for Charity August 2022
First Central State Bank is Grilling for Charity – supporting the YWCA Empowerment Center. Menu: Hamburgers, Cheeseburgers, Hot Dogs, Chips, Cookies, and water for a cash donation of your choice. Business Deliveries must be pre-ordered by 4pm on Thursday, August 25th, by calling 563-242-2265. We will collect the donation...
Bettendorf plans ‘wow factor’ with $18-million water park
Bettendorf plans to get out of the swimming pool and fitness center business, as a new partnership with the Iowa-side YMCA would transform Splash Landing and the Life Fitness Center. The Landing is a new project comprised of three parts – a community water park, a versatile ice rink, and...
Grow Clinton Welcomes Ashley Hatteberg Director of Marketing and Event Planning
Clinton, IA – Grow Clinton, a 501(c)(6) non-profit tourism, economic, and community development organization serving the Greater Clinton Region, is excited to welcome Ashley Hatteberg as the Director of Marketing & Event Planning. Ashley Hatteberg, a lifelong resident of the Midwest, received her Bachelor of Business Administration from the...
Qualification shoot for Muscatine deer bow hunting scheduled
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine 2022/23 deer bow hunting season qualification shoot is scheduled for the end of Aug and the beginning of Sept. Aug 27 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Aug 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The...
City of Davenport asking for public input on new Main Street Landing design
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport is looking for public input on the upcoming Main Street Landing upgrade in an open forum being held next week. In a Wednesday, Aug. 17 news release, City Administration announced an open house forum being held on Tuesday, Aug. 23 where residents can give their input on the plans for the riverfront's new Main Street Landing.
Innovative Davenport company sells fold up rooms for extra space
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -FastPaks are customizable, portable, micro rooms designed to provide affordable home and business solutions that are stylish, efficient, and easy to assemble. Fred Smith of FastPaks explains how the rooms are pre-manufactured in Davenport. The partially-assembled room kits can then be transported nearly anywhere. Once received, the...
PLT#3 New Staff, Part 1
Each year Aroundptown.com does a quick profile of new teachers and staff in the school district. This is part one to introduce the new faces that will seen in the various buildings this school year. Saire Johnson. Hometown- Rock Falls. Family – Chris and Cassi Johnson (Father and Mother)
Miller-Meeks visits Clinton AMVETS Center.
Sydney started at KROS in Spring 2022. She has a background in media marketing, antique appraisal and acting. She spent a few years working for Antique Archeology in LeClaire, Iowa and has worked closely with local small business investors to get an antique mall, and coffee shop opened and running before starting her career in news broadcasting.
Frank Fritz 'getting better every single day' after stroke
"American Picker" Frank Fritz says he is on the mend after suffering a stroke. Fritz, 58, of Davenport, conveyed a message this week through a confirmed longtime friend. The friend asked that her name be withheld, saying she does not wish to be contacted by members of the public. "He...
You Know The Store That’s Going Into The Former Gordmans In Moline
A store that already has several QCA locations will soon have another one in Moline. The former Gordmans in Moline has sat empty since 2020 but that won't be the case for much longer. Harbor Freight Tools will be moving into the space. They're expected to open in the former...
Donations rolling in for 198 dogs rescued from Sherrard hoarding situation
Just days after 198 dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in Sherrard, people from across the Midwest are coming together to help. Hundreds of monetary and supply donations were dropped off at the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday alone, and were later brought to the Mercer County Animal Control center, where the dogs are staying. People working at the sheriff’s office say within just a few hours Tuesday morning, they had already filled an entire truck bed full of donated supplies and dropped it off at animal control.
