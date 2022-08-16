Clinton IA August 2022– The Clinton Area Rod Club invites one and all to the 35th Annual “Fun in the Sun” Car Show Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Clinton Iowa HyVee grass lot (901 S 4th St, Clinton, Iowa). Registration to enter vehicles is 9am until noon and costs $15. Participant judging will be held noon until 1pm. Awards will be announced at 2pm after the playing of the National Anthem to honor our military. Awards include Top 50, Best of Show, Rat Rod class, Long Distance, Club with most members present, and HyVee Choice. T-shirts will be on sale featuring the 2021 Best of Show Car. The Clinton Area Rod club cars are on site for show only and do not register for judging and no member votes on top 50 awards. Fun in the Sun t-shirts will be on sale featuring the 2021 Best of Show car. Cliff Fondren, Club member, handcrafted the Rat Rod trophy.

CLINTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO