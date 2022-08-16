ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powdered 'rainbow fentanyl' is flooding Multnomah County

By Christopher Keizur
 3 days ago
New potent, dangerous form of drug is causing more fatal overdoses; resembles candy or sidewalk chalk.

Law enforcement agencies across the state are warning community members about "rainbow" colored drugs that are more potent and dangerous.

"Rainbow fentanyl" is a multi-colored, powdered version of the drug that officials say is deadlier than the standard pressed pills.

"We are partnering with Multnomah County health departments to sound the alarm," Sergeant Matt Ferguson, Multnomah County special investigations unit, said. "The public needs to be aware of the rising use of powdered fentanyl."

"We believe this is going to be the new trend seen on the streets of Portland," he added.

There are concerns of the brightly colored drugs being mistaken by young adults and children as candy or a toy, as it resembles the color and consistency of sidewalk chalk.

According to the Multnomah County Health Department, it only takes two milligrams of fentanyl, the weight of a few grains of salt, to cause a fatal overdose. Since 2021, cheap, counterfeit opioid pills containing fentanyl have been fueling an increase of fatal drug overdoses across the region. The colorful variant is the newest one being discovered on the streets.

Anyone using illicit drugs can receive free fentanyl test strips and naloxone kits through Multnomah County Harm Reduction. The strips can test a pill before consumption. Learn more at multco.us/harmreduction.

