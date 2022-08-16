ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Heidi Klum Reveals Why She ‘Doesn’t Give’ Daughter Leni, 18, Advice On Her Modeling Career

By Ali Stagnitta
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

Heidi Klum‘s daughter has a pretty incredible mentor when it comes to her budding modeling career — and that’s her own mom’s portfolio! 18-year-old Leni Olumi Klum has been making her way onto runways and into magazine photoshoots, solo or alongside her supermodel mom, and she’s absolutely crushing it! “She’s been to so many sets of mine, whether if it was or Project Runway, AGT or Top Model, and she’s always been on set, and many photoshoots, so she’s always been around this. Leni’s never seen a camera as an enemy!” Heidi explained to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview ahead of the season 3 premiere of Making The Cut. “As soon as there’s a camera, she’s always been hopping around in front of it, posing and whatnot, so I think she feels very free in front of the camera and photographers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16UNJz_0hJVytdN00
Heidi Klum with her daughter Leni. (Shutterstock)

The mother-daughter duo recently posed together for a Harper’s Bazaar Germany cover and Leni made her catwalk debut at Dolce & Gabbana’s star-studded Alta Moda spectacular in August 2021. “I don’t give her too much advice. You know, she has her own point of view and how she wants to be seen,” Heidi said. “Sometimes she shows me photos and asks which one I think is the best one and then I pick this one, but she picks thats one. She has her own mind and flavor and what she wants to do, so just let her do her thing. If she’s happy and healthy and doesn’t get into trouble, it’s all good!”

The former Victoria’s Secret angel added, “It’s a different generation. She only just turned 18 and I’m so proud of her for all the jobs she’s doing. I’m even more proud that she got into the college that she wanted to get into!” Heidi explained that Leni will be moving to New York this fall, telling HL it’s “a little sad” for her, but she’s “happy for [Leni], obviously, because she gets to do what she dreamed of doing!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UcZlQ_0hJVytdN00
Heidi Klum on the catwalk. (Shutterstock)

Heidi spoke to HL alongside her longtime co-host Tim Gunn ahead of the August 19th two-episode premiere of season 3 of Making The Cut on Amazon Prime Video. The duo are once again on a mission to find the next great global fashion brand. Actress and House of Harlow 1960 creative director Nicole Richie and fashion pop icon and Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott will return as judges, with pop superstars Chloe x Halle, A-List stylist Jason Bolden, and fashion TikToker and model Wisdom Kaye making appearances as guest judges throughout the season. Be sure to tune in for new episodes every Friday!

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge

Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Eva Mendes Reveals A Sexy Photo Of Ryan Gosling Is The Wallpaper On Her Cell Phone

Eva Mendes took to Instagram on Aug. 18 to show fans her “everyday cleaning must-haves”, but she ended up sharing something even more exciting: her phone screen background. As she wiped her phone screen with a microfiber cloth, which was at the top of her list, she flashed it at the camera and revealed that her husband, Ryan Gosling, is the wallpaper! The photo was black and white and showed Ryan’s side profile. He also appeared to be holding something, but that detail was unidentifiable in the video.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Nicole Richie
Person
Tim Gunn
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos

It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Sisters: Everything to Know About Leslie & Lynda

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most iconic singers and actresses of the past 30 years. The Bronx-born star has both an older sister Leslie, 56, and a younger sis Lynda, 51. The sisters are clearly all super close, and both Leslie and Lynda surprised the singer when they recorded a video segment for her when she appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2002. Lynda revealed she had been surprised to see so many people that were fans of her “goofball sister,” and they also provided some insight into Jennifer’s childhood. “As a kid, Jen was the ringleader. Anything that was concocted was usually her idea,” Leslie said.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Fashion Runways#Fashion Design#Project Runway#Hollywoodlife Com#Dolce Gabbana
HollywoodLife

Robert De Niro’s Past Marriages: Everything To Know About His Ex-Wives

Robert De Niro, 79, has created an illustrious career in the entertainment world, a career that spans an impressive seven decades. He has starred in some of the most iconic films, including Martin Scorsese’s 1973 film Mean Streets and 1990’s Goodfellas, and has two Oscars to his name, plus four Emmy nominations. He didn’t achieve such great success on his own, though, as he has had two wives supporting him through it all over the years. Read on to learn about Robert’s former wives, Diahnne Abbott and Grace Hightower.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jon Gosselin Accuses ‘Disgusting’ Ex Kate Of Living Off Their Kids’ Money

Kate Gosselin, 47, was accused of stealing money from her children by her ex-husband Jon Gosselin, 45, three years ago. In the 2019 court documents that were just obtained by The Sun, Jon claimed that his former spouse stole $100,000 from two of their eight children. Kate reportedly admitted that she “borrowed” the money from daughter Hannah, and son Collin, both now 18, at the time “to survive.” The reality star allegedly planned to use the assets to “meet her and the children’s expenses,” though later that year she reportedly bought a $750K lake house in North Carolina.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner & Ex Caitlyn Reunite To Support Daughter Kendall At 818 Party: Photos

Caitlyn Jenner and her ex-wife Kris met again as they supported their daughter Kendall at her 818 Tequila party in Malibu on Thursday, August 18. While there aren’t photos of the former spouses, both of Kendall’s parents did attend the event, which was to promote the reality star’s liquor brand. Both Kris, 66, and Caitlyn, 72, looked excited to show their support for the brand’s founder.
MALIBU, CA
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Lavish Wedding In Georgia Underway As Trucks Set Up: Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s wedding set-up is underway! The “Dear Ben” singer, 53, and Oscar winner, 50, are set to tie the knot at Ben’s lavish Riceboro, Georgia estate over the Aug. 19 weekend. White tents, trucks and trailers for the reception could be seen in aerial shots published by the Daily Mail on Thursday, Aug. 18, seemingly for the party planners and caterers. The large white semi-trucks presumably contained other infrastructure needed by planner Colin Cowie‘s team.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Hangs With Pete Davidson’s Pal Orlando Bloom At Kendall Jenner’s Party

Kendall Jenner threw a shindig on the eve of Aug. 18, or 8/18, to celebrate her tequila brand, Tequila 818, and several A-listers showed up, to no surprise. One eye-catching photo from the event, which was obtained by TMZ and can be seen here, showed Kim Kardashian chatting with her ex, Pete Davidson‘s friend and co-star, Orlando Bloom. Kim, 41, who wore a black outfit, could be seen smiling up at Orlando, 45, who donned a blue suit jacket. He laughed as he grabbed Kim’s hand in a friend-like handshake. Other A-listers present included James Corden, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner and her beau, Corey Gamble.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber Struggles To Pull His Oversized Jeans At Kendall Jenner’s 818 Party

Taking things in stride. Justin Bieber traded his usual shorts and sweats for something more fashion-forward during a night out in Malibu on Thursday, Aug. 18. The “Peaches” singer sported giant bleached jeans, which were so baggy he almost tripped over them outside the chic celeb spot Soho House, where JB and other A-listers were celebrating Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila company.
MALIBU, CA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Reveals Why It’s ‘Hard’ To Date After Split From Ex Scottie

Larsa Pippen didn’t hold back in new comments about her ex, NBA great Scott Pippen. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48 told Melissa Gorga during her On Display podcast that it hasn’t been easy to move forward after the end of their 21-year marriage. “I feel like I am kind of mentally in a place of, like, I was married to a really famous guy that was really cute, that had a good body that was really successful that gave me four gorgeous kids,” she said on the podcast, via PEOPLE. “So, where the hell are you gonna find a guy that can like, fill in — it doesn’t have to be all of those, but like, a few of those boxes. “It’s kind of hard,” she continued. “I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you.”
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
231K+
Followers
20K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy