Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
LEWES, DE
WHYY

Philly Folk Fest, Santana and Earth Wind & Fire, Clay Fest in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

Music is the focus this weekend as a major festival returns to the ’burbs and guitar legend Carlos Santana, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, are in town. Now in its 60th year, The Philadelphia Folk Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019, as well as streaming online. Other highlights include a kid-friendly arts event and two free cultural festivals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Leading Management Company Expands Into All Three Counties In Delaware

City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware, including New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. Local building owners and property management companies...
DELAWARE STATE
andnowuknow.com

Wegmans Announces Store Opening Date in Delaware; Jared Fedor Details

WILMINGTON, DE - A new location is joining the Wegmans store network, and the retailer recently announced its upcoming opening date. Set to open its doors on October 26, the 84,000-square-foot store situated just outside Wilmington, Delaware, is now looking to fill 185 part-time jobs as hiring and training get underway.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

BMW Championship parking - What you need to know

The BMW Championship will feature some of the worlds best golfers on the grounds of Wilmington Country Club, but what it won't have is parking. Vince Pellegrino from the Western Golf Association says ticket holders must register for parking at the tournament's satellite locations ahead of time. "They need to...
WILMINGTON, DE
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware

Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
NEW CASTLE, DE
visitbuckscounty.com

What's Up This Weekend: 26+ Summer Festivals, Markets, Tours and More

Music Festivals, car shows, outdoor markets and more. There is so much to do this weekend in Bucks County!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar. FRIDAY,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
delcoculturevultures.com

Ray Didinger headlines special evening at Uptown!

Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to West Chester to talk about his latest book, “Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches.” The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at Uptown! at 6PM, and at 7PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow – his WIP radio partner for 21 years. The evening will close with an audience Q&A. VIP tickets including the reception and an autographed copy of the book are $120 and standard tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High Street. For more information and tickets to this exclusive Special Event visit https://uptownwestchester.org.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Free 12-Week Program promotes fitness and wellness

Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition’s mission is to promote early detection, provide services to those who are diagnosed and provide information on new treatments available for breast cancer. However, they also offer programs that can benefit those who have not been diagnosed but have risk factors for developing the disease. The Yes2Health program is available to woman or man who may ... Read More
NEW CASTLE, DE
delawaretoday.com

Columbia Place Offers Luxury Living for the 55+ Community

Columbia Place, Wilmington’s newest over-55 community, offers gorgeous aesthetics with residences inspired by the French countryside. A little piece of the French countryside is emerging on Garden of Eden Road in the Talleyville area of Wilmington, courtesy of Reybold Residential, which is putting the finishing touches on an active over-55 gated community called Columbia Place. The 17 single-family homes stretch across the western side of the site and wrap around to the south. Two condominium buildings form a border to the east of the property, while townhomes fill in the core of the 150-unit community. The residences range from to 2,900 to 3,500 square feet. Several families have already moved in.
WILMINGTON, DE

