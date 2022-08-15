Read full article on original website
ExxonMobil Will Pay $9.5 Million For Natural Resource Damages in NJMorristown MinuteGloucester County, NJ
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Actress Jenifer Lewis Coming to the Wilmington Public Library September 15thJanine Paris
Nativity Preparatory School of Wilmington Welcomes New Principal, Shaquona B. MeyersJanine Paris
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
PGA golfers, fans flock to Wilmington, Delaware for BMW Championship
Some of the best golfers in the world are in Delaware this week and people from all over have flocked to get a glimpse.
WBOC
Delaware Referee Work Stoppage Puts Start to Football Season in Jeopardy
The Delmarva Football Officials Association announced a work stoppage as they did not accept a new proposed agreement by the DIAA. The DFOA says the members aren't disagreeing on just the financial aspect of the proposal, but the lack of good faith negotiation displayed by the DIAA.
Downingtown Native’s Middle-School Hobby Turns Into West Chester Business with $12 Million in Annual Revenue
A Downingtown native’s middle-school hobby has turned into a West Chester-based business that aims to distribute healthy snacks across the country, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. In 2013, Brendan Cawley, who became interested in making jerky when he was 10 years old, founded Righteous Felon, which ships...
BMW Championship a pivotal playoff event on unfamiliar turf in Delaware
The PGA Tour has never been to Delaware before.
West Chester Native, Former Eagles Owner Buys Full City Block in Miami
Former Eagles owner Norman Braman, the billionaire car dealer who spent his early years in West Chester before moving to Cobbs Creek, now owns an entire block in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, writes Brian Bandell for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Braman, 89, recently acquired the Fight Club Miami building located...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
Philly Folk Fest, Santana and Earth Wind & Fire, Clay Fest in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Music is the focus this weekend as a major festival returns to the ’burbs and guitar legend Carlos Santana, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, are in town. Now in its 60th year, The Philadelphia Folk Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019, as well as streaming online. Other highlights include a kid-friendly arts event and two free cultural festivals.
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entity 1 West Gay Partners that is affiliated with Pearl Properties of Philadelphia was the...
firststateupdate.com
Leading Management Company Expands Into All Three Counties In Delaware
City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware, including New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. Local building owners and property management companies...
andnowuknow.com
Wegmans Announces Store Opening Date in Delaware; Jared Fedor Details
WILMINGTON, DE - A new location is joining the Wegmans store network, and the retailer recently announced its upcoming opening date. Set to open its doors on October 26, the 84,000-square-foot store situated just outside Wilmington, Delaware, is now looking to fill 185 part-time jobs as hiring and training get underway.
WDEL 1150AM
BMW Championship parking - What you need to know
The BMW Championship will feature some of the worlds best golfers on the grounds of Wilmington Country Club, but what it won't have is parking. Vince Pellegrino from the Western Golf Association says ticket holders must register for parking at the tournament's satellite locations ahead of time. "They need to...
fox29.com
Man finds rare purple pearl inside clam at Delaware restaurant
A Phoenixville, PA man was on vacation, enjoying a meal with his family at Salt Air Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, DE when he came across a surprise in an order of clams: a purple pearl!. "It was the end of the dish and I felt something hard and crunchy as...
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware
Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
"Incalculable loss to the TV/film industry":Two local leaders killed in Delaware
Two prominent members of the Baltimore-area film community were killed in a crash in Delaware. Delaware State Police identified the victims of a fatal Aug. 11 crash in Newark
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 26+ Summer Festivals, Markets, Tours and More
Music Festivals, car shows, outdoor markets and more. There is so much to do this weekend in Bucks County!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar. FRIDAY,...
delcoculturevultures.com
Ray Didinger headlines special evening at Uptown!
Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to West Chester to talk about his latest book, “Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches.” The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at Uptown! at 6PM, and at 7PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow – his WIP radio partner for 21 years. The evening will close with an audience Q&A. VIP tickets including the reception and an autographed copy of the book are $120 and standard tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High Street. For more information and tickets to this exclusive Special Event visit https://uptownwestchester.org.
phillyvoice.com
The Cowtown Rodeo in South Jersey keeps warehouse developers at bay
The longest-standing weekly rodeo in the country isn't in Texas, Colorado or Wyoming – it's in a small South Jersey farm town less than an hour from Philadelphia. The Cowtown Rodeo in Pilesgrove, Salem County, has held a show almost every Saturday since 1955. But if developers had their...
Free 12-Week Program promotes fitness and wellness
Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition’s mission is to promote early detection, provide services to those who are diagnosed and provide information on new treatments available for breast cancer. However, they also offer programs that can benefit those who have not been diagnosed but have risk factors for developing the disease. The Yes2Health program is available to woman or man who may ... Read More
delawaretoday.com
Columbia Place Offers Luxury Living for the 55+ Community
Columbia Place, Wilmington’s newest over-55 community, offers gorgeous aesthetics with residences inspired by the French countryside. A little piece of the French countryside is emerging on Garden of Eden Road in the Talleyville area of Wilmington, courtesy of Reybold Residential, which is putting the finishing touches on an active over-55 gated community called Columbia Place. The 17 single-family homes stretch across the western side of the site and wrap around to the south. Two condominium buildings form a border to the east of the property, while townhomes fill in the core of the 150-unit community. The residences range from to 2,900 to 3,500 square feet. Several families have already moved in.
Farmers Markets to Beer Gardens, It’s a Delco Food Paradise
Big Top Favorites is one of many vendors at Booth's Corner in Garnet Valley.Image via Booth's Corner. Variety is king when it comes to the summer food choices in Delaware County, writes Cara Corridoni for County Lines Magazine.
