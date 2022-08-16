Trade a trip to the beach for a magical day in the cool mountain waters of one of North Carolina’s most beautiful swimming holes. There’s nothing quite as refreshing as a dip in the fresh waters of a swimming hole. Often found at the base of waterfalls or amongst flowing rivers, swimming holes are naturally occurring bodies of water deep enough for a swim. And thanks to the continuous flow of water, swimming holes stay fresh and clean.

BRYSON CITY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO