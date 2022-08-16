Read full article on original website
wmar2news
Beginning next March, visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park must buy parking pass
Some changes are coming to a popular national park in Tennessee. Beginning March 2023, visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park will have to buy a parking pass. The new parking fees are $5 per day, $15 for a week, or $40 annually. Park Superintendent Cassius Cash said in a...
Clingmans Dome Road, Cades Cove Loop to close in the Smokies for a few mornings to host educational programs
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Two major roads in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will temporarily close to all pedestrians, cyclists and drivers for a few mornings in the coming weeks. The GSMNP said Clingmans Dome Road will be closed the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 and Wednesday, Sept....
LeConte Lodge accepting reservation requests for 2023 season
The LeConte Lodge is accepting requests to stay at the lodge during the 2023 season. Written requests submitted by fax, email, US mail or online form will be accepted through 4:00 pm EDT, Monday, September 26, 2022.
territorysupply.com
11 Most Beautiful Swimming Holes in North Carolina
Trade a trip to the beach for a magical day in the cool mountain waters of one of North Carolina’s most beautiful swimming holes. There’s nothing quite as refreshing as a dip in the fresh waters of a swimming hole. Often found at the base of waterfalls or amongst flowing rivers, swimming holes are naturally occurring bodies of water deep enough for a swim. And thanks to the continuous flow of water, swimming holes stay fresh and clean.
Georgia’s secret beach named best resort in the South, here’s why
Just off the Georgia coast sits a barrier island unlike any other. It’s 11,000 acres. That includes a 20-acre lodge compound. The rest is wilderness for exploring. This is Little St. Simons Island. “Our focus is on getting people back out to the wilderness, enjoying the outdoors, learning more...
supertalk929.com
VDH: Plant malfunction deposits 438,000 gallons of sewage into Powell River in Big Stone Gap
A plant malfunction in Big Stone Gap caused more than 438,000 gallons of sewage to spill into the South Fork of the Powell River. The Virginia Department of Health issued a water recreation advisory for that waterway Friday afternoon following the incident. The agency says there has been no impact on drinking water.
WJCL
Grandmother requires hundreds of stitches following South Carolina shark bite
Two swimmers survived shark bites this week at South Carolina’s most popular beach. Both victims were attacked in Myrtle Beach on Monday, with one suffering a serious injury to the forearm and the second a more glancing bite to the leg, police told media outlets. The attacks happened in...
Johnson City Press
COVID-19 cases increased nearly 7 percent last week in Northeast Tennessee
The spread of COVID-19 continues to increase in Northeast Tennessee, according to the latest weekly report from the Tennessee Department of Health. The report, which was released Wednesday evening, covers the period from Aug. 7-13.
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
my40.tv
'Very bold step:' Buncombe County commissioner calls for NC teachers to walk out
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Buncombe County Commissioner is calling for a walkout of North Carolina teachers, as they continue to push for higher pay. “I think this is a very bold step to start with,” Commissioner Amanda Edwards said. Edwards said she has received positive and supportive...
supertalk929.com
History SOL recommendations in Virginia postponed by superintendent
One of Virginia’s top education officials has postponed a decision on history and social science Standards of Learning recommendations until November. Instruction Superintendent Jillian Balow said in a memo to the Board of Education those submissions need further public input and oversight from national experts. Those standards are updated...
wvlt.tv
This company is like DoorDash but for East Tennessee famers and fresh produce lovers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the company Market Wagon, East Tennessee farmers, chefs and artisans accumulated $1 million in cumulative sales in Knoxville and beyond. For many family-owned businesses like Dirt Poor Farm in Sweetwater, it’s been the consistent revenue that has allowed them to thrive and, in some cases, not permanently close when the pandemic changed the industry overnight.
OPINION: State officials move to curb another dangerous virus that threatens North Carolina
As the global pandemic has reminded us with tragic ferocity in recent years, viruses can, despite our best efforts, be enormously destructive and hard to contain — especially as our world has grown ever-more-crowded and interconnected. And sadly, that goes not just for physical viruses like COVID-19, but viruses...
wpln.org
Extreme rainfall in Tennessee is revealing a hidden health threat — hazardous chemical facilities
In the U.S., more than 11,000 facilities have “extremely” hazardous chemicals in amounts that could harm people, the environment and property if released. About a third are located in areas with prominent climate hazards, like wildfires, storm surges, flooding and sea level rise. In Tennessee, the main threat...
beckersdental.com
Tennessee dentist offers robotic implant surgery
Mike Costa, DDS, of Malone and Costa Dentistry in Knoxville, Tenn., has begun offering robotic-assisted dental implant surgery using the Yomi Robotic Dental System, The Daily Times reported Aug. 17. The Yomi Robotic Dental System is the only FDA-cleared robot-assisted dental surgery system in the U.S. Dr. Costa purchased the...
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best chicken tenders in each state, including those served as this North Carolina restaurant.
WSMV
Tennessee woman wins $1 million after stopping for a biscuit
UNIONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A quick stop for a morning biscuit turned into a monumental event for a woman in Unionville. In addition to her biscuit, the woman walked out with a lottery ticket worth $1 million. “I was yelling and carrying on,” said Tennessee Lottery winner Tara W. “We...
I visited Dolly Parton's hometown in Tennessee. Here are 16 photos that show her humble beginnings.
A short drive from Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park, the vibrant murals and boutiques like Jolene's make Sevierville worth a visit.
November ballot will include 4 proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee voters will find four proposed amendments to the state constitution on the ballot in the November election. The first proposed amendment would add the state’s right-to-work law to the constitution. The second would change parts of the constitution regarding the exercise of power and duties of the governor during disability. […]
