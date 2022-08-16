ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Keke Palmer And Angela Bassett’s Adorable Reunion

By Shannon Dawson
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IbOrl_0hJVvTLK00
Source: Vince Bucci / Getty

Keke Palmer linked up with her movie mom Angela Bassett over the weekend, and we got to say their sweet encounter was everything. If you remember, Palmer played Bassett’s onscreen daughter in the 2006 classic Akeelah and the Bee.

“Guys, you’ll never guess who I ran into. The original, my momma! It’s been so long since I saw her!” Palmer told fans on Youtube as she panned the camera over to Bassett. The 911 actress was equally as excited to see the 28-year-old starlet, who just broke box offices in Jordan Peele’s Nope. The Black Panther star planted a kiss on Palmer’s face before they traded a few laughs together.

Fans across social media couldn’t get enough of the adorable moment. “Love themmmm,” wrote one user on Instagram. While another fan chimed in, “I love those two! So beautiful and positive.”

Palmer’s cute run-in with Bassett comes almost a month after she showed off her best impression of the 63-year-old star during an interview with Wired. The actress sat down with the publication to answer some of the web’s most searched questions. During one segment, the Chicago native did a hilarious reenactment of Bassett from her role in The Jacksons: An American Dream.

Following her stellar impression, some fans began to compare the young actress to another legend in the entertainment world. On Twitter, one fan compared the former Disney star to the late great Whitney Houston, whose 49th birthday just passed on August 9.

“Keke Palmer and Whitney Houston act exactly the same” the stan wrote. To which Palmer responded, “Let’s get the movie made y’all. I’m ready to ACK, we abt to weep in the theaters.”

Palmer would be incredible in a Whitney Houston biopic, but for now, fans are still reeling from her fantastic portrayal as Emerald Haywood in Nope. During an interview with The Washington Post, Palmer opened up about the importance of portraying a strong character like Emerald on screen.

Emerald exists in life. I think it’s so important to show diverse Black female characters. In my life, I’m also the kind of female who wavers both on masculine and feminine energy,” she explained. “I pull from both ends, and I think most of us are that way in life, no matter what gender we are. That’s also really important to showcase in film and television. I really love having a character that redefines what people think about women,” the star said before adding, “That also played into my balance of what strength looked like for Emerald, because she’s not just strong. She’s soft. I think that’s also important as a Black woman; I don’t want to be one-note and be strapped, because that’s an annoying stereotype.”

The Latest:

  • Get Your Summer Jam Tickets Here!
  • Start Your Day With The Morning Hustle!
  • Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson Says He Kept ‘Black Adam’ From Appearing In ‘Shazam!’
  • Desus Nice Guest Hosts ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Keke Palmer And Angela Bassett’s Adorable Reunion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge

Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Keke Palmer
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
314
Followers
4K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy