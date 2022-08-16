Angela Bassett Is Aging Backwards – Here’s The Proof

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Angela Bassett is that favorite, fashionable, sassy, rich auntie you can’t wait to see at the family cookout. She’s given us fierce fashion and impactful roles portraying strong Black women for over 35 years. The industry vet is so talented, and that was confirmed when it was revealed she is currently the highest paid actress of color – earning 500k per episode for playing the Althea character in the crime TV drama 911.

The 64-year-old actress is the proud owner of three Black Reel Awards, a Golden Globe Award, seven NAACP Image Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. She has been nominated for an Academy Award and seven Primetime Emmy Awards. With such talent and the accolades to follow, Bassett spends a lot of time on the red carpet. She’s always slayed the red carpet, but over the last few years, it has become evident our favorite auntie only gets better with age. The way she flashes those perfectly sculpted biceps, toned calves, and radiant skin at award shows proves that her Black has no plans of cracking anytime soon.

In honor of Bassett’s 64th birthday, we’re counting down ten times she proved she is the real Benjamin Button.

1. Angela Bassett at the 53rd Annual Golden Apple Awards, 1993

Angela Bassett attended the 53rd Annual Golden Apple Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, 12th December 1993. At the time, the actress was less than 10 years in the game. Back then, Angela was the quintessential matriarchal figure for Black families everywhere. Her glam was simple, much like the women of that era.

2. Angela Bassett at the premiere of ‘Strange Days’, 1995

Angela Bassett attended the premiere of ‘Strange Days’, held at the Mann Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California, 10th October 1995. The timeless beauty wore box braids that fell past her shoulders, a plum lipstick, and a soft blush that highlighted her pronounced cheek bones.

3. Angela Bassett at the premiere of ‘How Stella Got Her Groove Back’, 1998

Angela Bassett attended the premiere of ‘How Stella Got Her Groove Back’ held at Mann’s Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, California, in August of 1998. The actress has played many roles, but this was one of her most memorable.

At the premiere, she wore a green asymmetric evening gown that perfectly draped her body.

4. Angela Bassett at the premiere of ‘The Score’, 2001

Angela Bassett arrived at the premiere of her new film “The Score”, in July of 2001, in Hollywood, CA. The then 43-year-old actress began to age backwards at this point in her career. Between her golden glow, and flawless skin, I need to know what her skincare regimen is!

5. Angela Bassett at the 51st NAACP Image Awards, 2020

Fast forward to 2020, Angela Bassett shows no signs of letting up. The award-winning actress attended the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. She looked modelesque in a green Couture Azzi & Osta Gown.

6. Angela Bassett at the Elie Saab Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 show for Paris Fashion Week, 2020

Angela Bassett attended the Elie Saab show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 29, 2020 in Paris, France. The actress flexed on us all in a black suit by the designer.

7. Angela Bassett at NBC’s 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, 2021

Angela Bassett spoke onstage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton and broadcast on February 28, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. Can we take some time to get into the toned physique of the then 62-year-old actress?

8. Angela Bassett at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards, 2021

If “age ain’t nothin but a number” were a person! Angela Bassett attended the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The classic beauty struck an elegant pose in a red, puff-sleeved Alberta Ferretti gown.

9. Angela Bassett at the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards, 2021

In this screengrab, Angela Bassett and her husband of 24 years Courtney B. Vance speak at the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards on March 07, 2021. Auntie sparkled in a black sequin blazer and a chic center-part ponytail.

10. Angela Bassett at the Advance Screening Of “Ailey” Documentary, 2021

Angela Bassett attended the advance screening of “Ailey” documentary held at Jerry Moss Plaza on August 01, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The gorgeous, stylish actress kept it chic in a tan 2-piece suit with Gucci wedge shoes.