The Browns lost an integral part of their offensive line to a season-ending knee injury on the second snap of their first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars a week ago. Since then, the team has not made any move to add depth to the position, preferring instead to move backup center Ethan Pocic into the starting lineup and give second-team practice reps to guards Michael Dunn and Hjalte Froholdt. Rookie center Dawson Deaton also suffered a torn ACL in practice earlier this week, leaving the Browns down two centers from their initial training camp roster. While the team is fortunate that most of their backup guards have experience at center, there's a difference between having experience at center and being capable of starting in the NFL. The Browns are unlikely to be satisfied relying on Michael Dunn, Hjalte Froholdt, Blake Hance, or Drew Forbes as a starting center. The only other "natural" center currently listed on the depth chart is undrafted rookie free agent Brock Hoffman from Virginia Tech. He was not a highly sought-after UDFA, and relying on a player like that for any meaningful contributions in his rookie season would be a bad idea.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO