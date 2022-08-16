ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bet on the Bills and other best Week 2 preseason wagers

NFL preseason Week 1 did not go as planned. And when I say "as planned," of course that means as I predicted. Of the 16 games, 13 went over the combined point total, and some of the preseason coaching trends failed us. However, the best wager in all of sports — the Baltimore Ravens — continued to cash in, so I'm betting on them to do the same this week.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ClutchPoints

Jets OT Duane Brown’s strong message after replacing Mekhi Becton

Duane Brown has a message for those questioning his ability and desire heading into his 15th NFL season after the tackle signed with the New York Jets this week. “I don’t play the game just to be out there,” Brown said Tuesday after his second practice with the Jets. “I want to play at a high level, I work hard to continue to play at a high level. I think you ask my opponents I play against, they’ll tell you I play at a high level.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards

Comments / 0

Community Policy