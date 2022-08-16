Read full article on original website
phl17.com
Pennsylvania fishing license price increasing next season
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Board of Commissioners have approved a fee increase for fishing licenses and various other licenses and permits for the 2023 license year. This year’s increase is the first time Pennsylvania fishing license prices have increased since 2005. The...
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania
Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
Lehigh Valley weather: Needed rain may finally arrive this weekend
Rain may arrive late this weekend to finally provide some relief to the abnormally dry summer. There is only a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, but prospect of precipitation grows Sunday and especially into Monday, according to the National Weather Service forecast for the Lehigh Valley.
American Water outages affect Luzerne County communities
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— American Water announced an emergency alert at 1:38 pm on August 19 stating there was a main break in Wilkes-Barre Township. Officials say American Water crews are making emergency repairs in Wilkes-Barre township and affected areas may experience discolored water, low water pressure, or no water at all. American Water […]
wlvr.org
As food prices continue to climb, two discount grocers adding Lehigh Valley stores
As prices of meat, produce and other foods continue to rise amid inflation, two discount grocery store chains are expanding their footprints in the Lehigh Valley. Grocery Outlet, an “extreme value retailer” of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently owned and operated stores, is expected to open in mid-October at 1401 Allen St. in Allentown (in Allen Street Shopping Center), owner Fayez Abboud said.
10 best VRBOs in Pennsylvania with pools, lake access, mountain retreats
VRBOs across the state of Pennsylvania are providing a chance for families to have a home-away-from-home for the upcoming holiday weekend. Many homes boast outdoor barbecues, fire pits, and pools to allow families - some even big enough to host extended families - to celebrate what some consider the “last weekend of the summer.”
Destination Pennsylvania: Kinzua Viaduct
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A bridge in Pennsylvania was called the “eighth wonder of the world” when finished in 1882. In 2003, a tornado destroyed most of the historic Kinzua Viaduct. The remains of that day became the Kinzua Sky Walk, and has taken over as a top draw to the area… but there is so much more […]
Work halted on bitcoin mine in Luzerne County
BERWICK, Pa. — An update to an Action 16 Investigates story. Work has been halted on the construction of a bitcoin mine on the property of the nuclear power plant near Berwick. The company that owns the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station Nuclear Power Plant was building the mine next...
Dr. Oz makes campaign stop in northeast PA
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Dr. Mehmet Oz stopped by the WBRE/WYOU studios around noon on Thursday during a stop in the Diamond City. Dr. Oz was passing through Luzerne County on Thursday to hold a “Dose of Reality Town Hall” in Wyoming County later in the evening. Oz spoke about struggles brought on by recent […]
Lehigh Valley passenger rail: PennDOT, local transportation group starting study
Two months after local rail advocates complained the Lehigh Valley was falling behind in efforts to bring passenger rail back to the region, PennDOT and the Lehigh Valley Transportation Study announced they will lead an analysis on rail options for the region. The move comes after a proposed Allentown-NYC route...
Northern lights forecast: Aurora borealis could be visible in Pennsylvania and New Jersey next two nights
The northern lights could appear in the skies of Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Wednesday and Thursday nights. A series of plasma bursts from the sun, known as coronal mass ejections, will cause the aurora borealis to be seen farther south than usual, at least down through New England and the Great Lakes — and, if the events are strong enough, as far as the Lehigh Valley.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Newly Renovated Contemporary in Sunrise Lake
If you owned a hillside lot with a clear view of a lake below it, wouldn’t you build a house upside-down as well?. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Upside-down houses — houses with the main floor on...
More West Nile virus detected in Lackawanna County
THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — County officials have announced another instance of West Nile virus has been detected in a mosquito sample in Throop, Lackawanna County. The West Nile virus was found in a positive sample taken from a mosquito found in Bellman Street Park in Throop, according to county spokesperson Joe D’Arienzo. Lackawanna County […]
Pennsylvania Dept. of Aging launches new investigative unit to address financial exploitation targeting seniors
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging on Wednesday announced the launch of a new investigative unit to help address financial exploitation cases that victimize older residents. The Financial Abuse Specialist Team (FAST) is a four-person unit consisting of an analyst/supervisor, two analysts, and an attorney to assist...
thecentersquare.com
New Jersey Wind Port analysis 'masks the true threat that the project poses'
(The Center Square) – New Jersey needs to take the long view to monitor how its wind port and offshore wind turbines to determine if they have a negative impact on the environment, the manager of Science and Stewardship for the New Jersey Conservation Foundation says. The New Jersey...
Thrillist
Get Lost in an Ocean of 500,000 Sunflowers at This New Jersey Farm
Get ready to dive into a colorful ocean this summer. The New Jersey Sunflower Trail at Von Thun Farms is open daily and ready to welcome guests looking to add a pop of color to their day. Von Thun Farms flaunts two locations in New Jersey, including South Brunswick and...
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 7/22/22-8/5/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
PA Man Finds Rare Purple Pearl In Clam While Eating Out On Vacation: Report
A Pennsylvania man on vacation with his family made an unusual discovery while enjoying an otherwise usual meal at a Delaware restaurant, Fox5DC reports. Scott Overland, of Phoenixville, thought he found a piece of candy in the clam he ordered at Salt Air Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, but it turned out to be a rare purple pearl, the outlet says.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing man known to visit Easton, Bethlehem areas
EASTON, Pa. - Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a man missing from Easton. Justin Little, 31, was last seen Sunday at his home in Easton, police said. He was reported missing on Wednesday. He drives a black 2008 Ford Crown Victoria with Pennsylvania license plate LSE-9259. He's about...
abc27.com
Man sentenced for fraudulently obtaining over 800 phones in Pennsylvania
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a New York man was sentenced to two years in prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud. According to a new release, 32-year-old Ian Keith Thompson and three codefendants, Horace Henry,...
