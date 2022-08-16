ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, PA

phl17.com

Pennsylvania fishing license price increasing next season

​HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Board of Commissioners have approved a fee increase for fishing licenses and various other licenses and permits for the 2023 license year. This year’s increase is the first time Pennsylvania fishing license prices have increased since 2005. The...
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania

Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
WBRE

American Water outages affect Luzerne County communities

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— American Water announced an emergency alert at 1:38 pm on August 19 stating there was a main break in Wilkes-Barre Township. Officials say American Water crews are making emergency repairs in Wilkes-Barre township and affected areas may experience discolored water, low water pressure, or no water at all. American Water […]
wlvr.org

As food prices continue to climb, two discount grocers adding Lehigh Valley stores

As prices of meat, produce and other foods continue to rise amid inflation, two discount grocery store chains are expanding their footprints in the Lehigh Valley. Grocery Outlet, an “extreme value retailer” of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently owned and operated stores, is expected to open in mid-October at 1401 Allen St. in Allentown (in Allen Street Shopping Center), owner Fayez Abboud said.
WTAJ

Destination Pennsylvania: Kinzua Viaduct

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A bridge in Pennsylvania was called the “eighth wonder of the world” when finished in 1882. In 2003, a tornado destroyed most of the historic Kinzua Viaduct. The remains of that day became the Kinzua Sky Walk, and has taken over as a top draw to the area… but there is so much more […]
Newswatch 16

Work halted on bitcoin mine in Luzerne County

BERWICK, Pa. — An update to an Action 16 Investigates story. Work has been halted on the construction of a bitcoin mine on the property of the nuclear power plant near Berwick. The company that owns the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station Nuclear Power Plant was building the mine next...
WBRE

Dr. Oz makes campaign stop in northeast PA

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Dr. Mehmet Oz stopped by the WBRE/WYOU studios around noon on Thursday during a stop in the Diamond City. Dr. Oz was passing through Luzerne County on Thursday to hold a “Dose of Reality Town Hall” in Wyoming County later in the evening. Oz spoke about struggles brought on by recent […]
LehighValleyLive.com

Northern lights forecast: Aurora borealis could be visible in Pennsylvania and New Jersey next two nights

The northern lights could appear in the skies of Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Wednesday and Thursday nights. A series of plasma bursts from the sun, known as coronal mass ejections, will cause the aurora borealis to be seen farther south than usual, at least down through New England and the Great Lakes — and, if the events are strong enough, as far as the Lehigh Valley.
WBRE

More West Nile virus detected in Lackawanna County

THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — County officials have announced another instance of West Nile virus has been detected in a mosquito sample in Throop, Lackawanna County. The West Nile virus was found in a positive sample taken from a mosquito found in Bellman Street Park in Throop, according to county spokesperson Joe D’Arienzo. Lackawanna County […]
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing man known to visit Easton, Bethlehem areas

EASTON, Pa. - Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a man missing from Easton. Justin Little, 31, was last seen Sunday at his home in Easton, police said. He was reported missing on Wednesday. He drives a black 2008 Ford Crown Victoria with Pennsylvania license plate LSE-9259. He's about...
