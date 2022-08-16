Read full article on original website
multco.us
Daytime cooling spaces open Wednesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 18; Health Officer urges outdoor workers to take precautions
Julie Sullivan-Springhetti, julie.sullivan-springhetti@multco.us, 503-502-2741. Denis Theriault, denis.theriault@multco.us, 510-875-8546. The Multnomah County Health Officer is reminding people to check in on neighbors who live alone and urging outdoor workers to take precautions as forecasts show near-100-degree heat and near-record overnight temperatures descending on the region today through Thursday. The National Weather...
