Bears sign Corey Dublin, Jon Alexander

The Bears have made some moves at the end of their roster on Tuesday. Chicago announced the team has signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and defensive back Jon Alexander. Dublin, an undrafted free agent out of Tulane, participated in Chicago’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. While he didn’t make the team then, he’s now been brought back for another opportunity.
Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ on Tonight? Time, Channel, Where To Watch ‘TNF’

We’re three weeks away from the first regular season Thursday Night Football game of the season!. On September 8, the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills on NBC and Peacock Premium in what could very well be a Super Bowl preview. Beginning with Week 2’s Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs matchup, Thursday Night Football games will stream on Prime Video.
How to watch Thursday Night Football during 2022 NFL season

It’s time for a new era of Thursday Night Football. After years of jumping around different networks, TNF has found a new permanent home in 2022: Amazon Prime Video. For the first time, a streaming service has a season-long exclusive broadcasting deal with the NFL. Fifteen TNF games throughout...
Seahawks vs. Bears score: Live updates, TV channel, streaming info, odds for preseason game in Seattle

Week 2 of the NFL preseason kicks off tonight with a battle between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks have a couple of notable players inactive. Drew Lock, who was slated to start as Seattle continues its quarterback battle, will be unable to compete against Geno Smith, as he tested positive for COVID-19. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is out as well, as he's dealing with a hernia issue.
Lambeau Field ready for Friday's preseason matchup

Lambeau Field is set to welcome fans for Friday's preseason matchup between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. The game is the second annual "Packers Give Back Game" which supports a benefiting charity from Wisconsin during the preseason each year. Friday's game will recognize Special Olympics Wisconsin as the event's nonprofit honoree. The organization is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
Follow your fantasy football team with NFL RedZone on Sling TV

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author. The NFL football season is right around the corner as we are smack dab in the middle of the preseason. That also means that your fantasy football draft is likely days or weeks away, so you’ll have an idea of what players you’re going to root hardest for this season (on top of those on your favorite team). The fall is the best time of year for football fans and there is so much you can watch on Sling TV. NFL RedZone on Sling TV delivers every touchdown from every game on Sundays, meaning you’ll know what’s going on around the league at all times.
The NFL’s 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule

Sunday Nights are for football (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) "Sunday Night Football" has become iconic much in the way "Monday Night Football" was for decades. Now, Sunday is the place to be. What teams will have spots in the spotlight in 2022? Let's take a look ...NFL Week 1 Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports Thursday: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams Sunday: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas CowboysNFL Week 2 Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK Chicago Bears at Green Bay PackersNFL Week 3 Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports San Francisco 49ers at Denver BroncosNFL Week 4 Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay BuccaneersNFL Week 5...
Loyd has big finish, Storm beat Mystics 86-83 in Game 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Jewell Loyd scored 12 of her 16 points in the final five minutes and the fourth-seeded Seattle Storm beat the fifth-seeded Washington Mystics 86-83 on Thursday night. Loyd didn’t make her first field goal until the 4:52 mark of the fourth quarter, but she came up huge in the closing minutes. Loyd missed a long 3-pointer with 51 seconds left, but Tina Charles grabbed the offensive rebound, leading to Loyd’s runner in the lane that gave Seattle an 82-81 lead. Washington turned it over and Loyd was fouled with 24.2 seconds left before making two free throws. Elena Delle Donne was long on a 3-point attempt for Washington, and Stewart sealed it with two free throws with 14.6 left.
