Editorial: Congress is finally taking a step on climate change. Hope it works.

Mitt Romney says he isn't encouraging Liz Cheney to run for president: 'She would not become the nominee'
Mitt Romney says he no longer wants to encourage people to run for president, especially Liz Cheney, who he says won't "become the nominee."
Alan Dershowitz says every reputable attorney he's spoken with has told him their firms 'won't let them go anywhere near' Trump
Alan Dershowitz says most reputable firms won't let their lawyers go anywhere near Trump right now. "I'm not going near this with a 10-foot pole," Dershowitz said a lawyer told him recently of Trump. Trump "should be worried about all these investigations," another lawyer told Insider. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer...
Elon Musk told Republicans at a GOP retreat the party should welcome immigrants and stay 'out of people's bedrooms,' report says
Elon Musk gave his thoughts on how he thinks the Republican Party could improve at a GOP donor retreat. Musk said the party should show more compassion to immigrants and stay "out of people's bedrooms." Musk is recent convert to voting Republican, having previously been a lifelong Democrat. Elon Musk...
SNAP Payments in 2022: Changes So Far and What To Expect for the Rest of the Year
If you have a full fridge and don't have to worry about where your next meal will come from, count your blessings. More than 41 million Americans have to rely upon a federal program by the U.S....
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Dr. Oz's Chances of Beating John Fetterman in Pennsylvania: New Poll
The poll, released by a Pittsburgh-area labor group, shows Fetterman surging in the closing weeks of the summer.
Donations to abortion groups poured in after Roe v. Wade overturned. Here’s what it means.
Planned Parenthood and other abortion rights groups saw a bump in donations after the Roe v. Wade ruling. It's unclear what it means for the midterms.
Socioeconomic status should not determine access to health care in America
As a public health equity intern and an African-American woman, I wanted to express my agreement with the findings expressed in Sara Wilson’s Newsline article “High Costs, Systemic Racism Plagues Health Care, Colorado Survey Finds.” Black and Indigenous Americans and people of color in the United States experience greater health disparities compared to their white […] The post Socioeconomic status should not determine access to health care in America appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
