InsuranceNewsNet

Aviation Insurance Resources Shares Four Ways General Liability Insurance Can Protect Hangarkeepers: Hangarkeepers are made aware of the four ways in which a General Liability Insurance from Aviation Insurance Resources can safeguard them.

Frederick, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2022 -- Aviation Insurance Resources provides hangarkeepers insurance to all 50 states. Ideal for hangar owners, avionic shops, aircraft detailers, fixed base operators, and airport municipalities, general liability and hangarkeepers insurance have the job of safeguarding the liability of the policyholder themself. According to Aviation...
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Data analytics system to automatically recommend risk mitigation strategies for an enterprise (USPTO 11403599): Hartford Fire Insurance Company

-- A patent by the inventors Day, Jennifer ( Versailles, KY , US), Gray, Willie F (. , US), Preece, Andrew D. (Wintergarden, FL, US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Electronic insurance claim records may be stored and utilized by an enterprise, such as an insurance company. For example, an insurance company may be interested in analyzing information about risk drivers and insurance claim outcomes in each insurance claim record to model insurance claim outcomes based on different risk drivers. In some cases, the insurance company might want to advise customers how different identified risk drivers affect insurance claim outcomes and advise customers on adopting risk mitigation strategies for affecting insurance claim outcomes. Accordingly, the insurance company may add value to insurance products sold to customers by helping customers identify risk drivers that are affecting their insurance claim outcomes and their insurance costs. Further, the insurance company may add value to insurance products sold to customers by helping customers employ risk mitigation strategies that improve their insurance claim outcomes and reduce their insurance costs. Human analysis of electronic records to identify risk drivers, however, can be a time consuming, error prone and subjective process-especially where there are a substantial number of records to be analyzed (e.g., thousands of electronic records might need to be reviewed) and/or there are a lot of factors that could potentially influence insurance claim outcomes. In addition, this type of information may be spread throughout a number of different computer systems (e.g., associated with different insurance companies, a human resources department, etc.).
InsuranceNewsNet

Archipelago Announces Two Industry Awards and Significant Platform Growth in First Half of 2022

SAN FRANCISCO , Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archipelago, an AI-driven technology platform that connects, validates and analyzes property risk data for large commercial property owners, today announced recent wins of Business Insurance’s 2022 Innovation Award and the 2022 PropTech Breakthrough Award for Commercial Data Management Platform of the Year. The company has also seen explosive growth, now securely storing data for over 1.3 million buildings valued at over.
InsuranceNewsNet

N.J. Gov. Murphy, N.J. CEO Council, & Social Finance Launch New Jersey Pay It Forward Program to Prepare Students for Good-Paying Jobs in Health Care, IT, Clean Energy

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Phil Murphy , the New Jersey CEO Council, and Social Finance today announced the launch of the New Jersey Pay It Forward Program - a new and innovative workforce development program that furthers the Governor's ongoing commitment to helping residents obtain quality postsecondary education and training to advance their careers, as outlined in the New Jersey Higher Education State Plan and Jobs NJ . The Pay It Forward Program, which is the first of its kind in the nation, will help build a robust and talented workforce while supporting economic growth in the state. Participants in the program will receive zero-interest, no-fee loans at no upfront cost, as well as non-repayable living stipends and wraparound supports, to allow them to affordably prepare for good-paying, career-track jobs in the health care, information technology (IT), and clean energy sectors.
InsuranceNewsNet

Ebix Signs Aspida to Join its Annuity Exchange Platform

JOHNS CREEK , Ga., Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: “Ebix”), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries, announced today that. Aspida Life Insurance Company. (“Aspida”), a life insurance and annuity company, will leverage...
InsuranceNewsNet

Life and Non-Life Insurance Market May See Big Move : Cigna, Metlife, State Farm

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Life and Non-Life Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
InsuranceNewsNet

AKUMIN INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers. , 63, as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective. August 12, 2022. . Prior to joining the Company, from. February 2019. to. August 2022. ,. Mr. Kretschmer. served as an independent...
InsuranceNewsNet

Home and Property Insurance Market May See Big Move : Allstate, Liberty Mutual, GEICO

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Home and Property Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
InsuranceNewsNet

Insurance Aggregator Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Admiral Group, Defaqto, Lloyds

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by. with title "Insurance Aggregator Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Insurance Aggregator market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Insurance Aggregator Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

