New appointments in Zurich's Commercial Insurance Underwriting
Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) has appointed Stephen Moss as Group Head of Financial Lines and Cyber, and. as Group Cyber Underwriting Manager. Both appointments to the Group Underwriting function will be effective as of. September 1, 2022. . Hayley Robinson. , Group Chief Underwriting Officer, said: "The current risk landscape...
M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares
TORONTO , Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of. annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the. $5. notional issue price. Distributions are payable. September 9,...
ENSTAR GROUP LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events, Regulation FD Disclosure
On August 18, 2022 , Cavello Bay Reinsurance Limited ("Cavello Bay"), a. Enhanzed Reinsurance Ltd. ("Enhanzed Re"). Cavello Bay currently owns 75.1% of Enhanzed Re and Allianz. owns the remaining 24.9%. Pursuant to the Master Agreement, Cavello Bay and. Allianz have agreed to a series of transactions that will (a)...
IGI Announces Quarterly Ordinary Common Share Dividend
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an ordinary common share dividend of. $0.01. per share for the period. April 1, 2022. – June 30, 2022. . The dividend is payable on.
United Fire Group, Inc. Declares a Common Stock Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 per Share
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa , Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Board of Directors of. (Nasdaq: UFCS) ("UFG") declared a common stock quarterly cash dividend of. UFG has a long history of paying quarterly dividends, with the quarterly cash dividend declared today marking the 218th consecutive quarterly dividend paid, dating back to.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd and Rated Affiliates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) of. ) and its rated operating affiliates. The outlook of the FSR is stable, while the outlook for the Long-Term ICR is negative. At the same time, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) on the debt and the indicative Long-Term IRs on securities available under Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd’s debt issuance programme. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings).
Fine Art Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : Allianz, AIG, AXA: Fine Art Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Fine Art Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Ping An,
AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend
RENO, Nev. , Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), the parent company of. U-Haul International, Inc. , declared a special cash dividend on its Common Stock of. U-Haul International, Inc. ,. Oxford Life Insurance Company. ,. Repwest Insurance Company. and. Amerco Real Estate Company. . U-Haul. is in...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Korea P&I Club
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb+” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Korea P&I Club. (KP&I or the Club) (. South Korea. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings)...
Leading Insurance Brokerage Western Insurance Marketing Corp. Launches Heroes Sick Pay Program for the Self-Employed
Heroes Sick Pay brings more options to everyday heroes, while providing a comprehensive, detailed understanding of insurance. Heroes Sick Pay was created with the individual needs of workers in mind. Our mission statement reflects what we believe in, and that’s making sure that workers have financial security. " --...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Thaire Life Assurance Public Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of Thaire Life Assurance Public Company Limited (Thaire Life) (. Thailand. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. The ratings...
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of American Reliable Insurance Company Under Review With Negative Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. American Reliable Insurance Company. (ARIC) (. Scottsdale, AZ. ), a member of. Global Indemnity Group, LLC. (. Global...
Ebix Signs Aspida to Join its Annuity Exchange Platform
JOHNS CREEK , Ga., Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: “Ebix”), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries, announced today that. Aspida Life Insurance Company. (“Aspida”), a life insurance and annuity company, will leverage...
Employee Benefit Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Allianz, Chubb, Hiscox
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Employee Benefit Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Insurance Aggregator Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Admiral Group, Defaqto, Lloyds
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by. with title "Insurance Aggregator Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Insurance Aggregator market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Insurance Aggregator Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Archipelago Announces Two Industry Awards and Significant Platform Growth in First Half of 2022
SAN FRANCISCO , Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archipelago, an AI-driven technology platform that connects, validates and analyzes property risk data for large commercial property owners, today announced recent wins of Business Insurance’s 2022 Innovation Award and the 2022 PropTech Breakthrough Award for Commercial Data Management Platform of the Year. The company has also seen explosive growth, now securely storing data for over 1.3 million buildings valued at over.
The 'price' of modern money
Alan Greenspan, former chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, said that his country can "pay whatever debt it has because we can always print money to do it." The U.S. dollar has lost 90% of its purchasing power in the past century. A steak that cost $0.36 in 1925 cost $3 in the 1990 s and costs $12 today.
Cruise Travel Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Seven Corners, Mapfre Asistencia, Royal Caribbean Group
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Cruise Travel Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Multi-Car Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants AXA, Allianz, AIG, Generali, PICC
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- Worldwide Multi-car Insurance Market In-depth Research Report 2022, Forecast to 2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2022-2027). The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Multi-car Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
